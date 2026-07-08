Who Is Sophia Bush? Sophia Anna Bush is an American actress, activist, and producer known for her dynamic roles and strong social advocacy. She consistently brings depth and conviction to her performances across film and television projects. Her breakout moment came playing Brooke Davis in the acclaimed teen drama One Tree Hill, a role that resonated deeply with viewers and solidified her status as a beloved screen presence. The show’s immense popularity launched her into the public eye.

Full Name Sophia Anna Bush Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Ashlyn Harris Net Worth $11 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Westridge School for Girls, University of Southern California Father Charles William Bush Mother Maureen Searson

Early Life and Education Born in Pasadena, California, Sophia Bush is the only child of Charles William Bush, an advertising photographer, and Maureen Searson, a photography studio manager. This artistic household nurtured her early creative inclinations. Bush attended Westridge School for Girls in Pasadena, where a mandatory theater arts program sparked her passion for acting. She later enrolled at the University of Southern California, studying journalism and theater, before pursuing her acting career full-time.

Notable Relationships Actress Sophia Bush is currently dating former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, with their romance confirmed in April 2024. Prior to this, Bush was married to businessman Grant Hughes from June 2022 until August 2023, and earlier to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from April 2005 to December 2006. Bush has no children of her own; however, Harris has two adopted children from a previous marriage, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Sophia Bush’s career is defined by her impactful roles as Brooke Davis in the long-running series One Tree Hill and Detective Erin Lindsay in the police procedural Chicago P.D. She also garnered critical attention for her work in films such as John Tucker Must Die and The Hitcher. Beyond acting, Bush is a dedicated activist, co-founding the nonpartisan organization “I am a voter®” and serving as a global ambassador for Glamour’s The Girl Project. She leverages her platform for women’s empowerment, environmental causes, and voting rights. To date, Bush has collected multiple Teen Choice Awards, including “Choice Movie Actress: Comedy” and “Choice Movie: Breakout Female,” acknowledging her significant impact and fan appeal.