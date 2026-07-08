Who Is Anjelica Huston? Anjelica Huston is an American actress and director, known for her distinctive roles and commanding screen presence. Her elegant, often intense portrayals define complex female characters. She achieved widespread recognition with her Academy Award-winning performance in Prizzi’s Honor, marking a significant breakthrough. This role solidified her place as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Anjelica Huston Gender Female Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Kylemore Abbey, Holland Park School Father John Huston Mother Enrica Soma Siblings Tony Huston, Allegra Huston, Danny Huston

Early Life and Education A focus on family ties shaped Anjelica Huston’s early years, living with her director father, John Huston, and ballerina mother, Enrica Soma. They relocated to Ireland when she was two years old, cultivating her childhood in County Galway. She attended Kylemore Abbey in Ireland and later Holland Park School in England, where her early interests hinted at a future in the arts. These formative years laid the groundwork for her eventual career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Anjelica Huston’s personal life, notably a nearly two-decade relationship with actor Jack Nicholson from 1973 to 1990. She later married sculptor Robert Graham in 1992. Huston remained married to Graham until his death in 2008; she has no children from any of her relationships.

Career Highlights Anjelica Huston’s breakthrough arrived with her indelible performance in the 1985 black comedy Prizzi’s Honor. This role earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her the third generation of her family to win an Oscar. Beyond acting, Huston expanded her artistic reach by directing films like Bastard Out of Carolina and Agnes Browne. She also became recognized for her frequent collaborations with director Wes Anderson in his distinctive movies.