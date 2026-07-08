Who Is Beck? Beck David Hansen is an American singer-songwriter known for his genre-bending sound and experimental approach to music. His work often blends folk, hip-hop, funk, and electronica into distinctive collages. His 1993 single “Loser” unexpectedly launched him into the public eye, blending spoken-word verses with a catchy, lo-fi aesthetic. The song quickly gained radio airplay and solidified his unique presence in alternative music.

Full Name Beck David Hansen Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Dropped Out Of High School Father David Campbell Mother Bibbe Hansen Siblings Channing Hansen Kids Cosimo Henri Hansen, Tuesday Hansen

Early Life and Education Raised in Los Angeles, Beck David Hansen grew up in an artistic household; his father, David Campbell, was a composer, and his mother, Bibbe Hansen, a visual artist. This creative environment deeply influenced his early artistic development. He dropped out of school in ninth grade, later busking on city buses and immersing himself in New York’s anti-folk scene, honing his unique performance style.

Notable Relationships Beck David Hansen’s high-profile romances include a nine-year relationship with designer Leigh Limon, which reportedly inspired his introspective 2002 album, *Sea Change*. He was married to actress Marissa Ribisi from 2004 until their divorce was finalized in 2021; they share two children, Cosimo Henri and Tuesday Hansen.

Career Highlights Beck David Hansen’s critically acclaimed album *Odelay* earned two Grammy Awards, cementing his reputation for genre-fusing artistry and achieving significant commercial success. His 2014 album, *Morning Phase*, further highlighted his versatility, winning the coveted Album of the Year Grammy for its lush, acoustic sound. Overall, Beck has collected eight Grammy Awards from 25 nominations to date, affirming his unique influence on modern alternative music.