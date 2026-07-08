Who Is Milo Ventimiglia? Milo Anthony Ventimiglia is an American actor recognized for his genuine portrayals of complex characters. His work often explores themes of family, sacrifice, and growth. He first gained widespread public attention as Jess Mariano in the beloved series Gilmore Girls. This role cemented his image as a charming, brooding presence on screen.

Full Name Milo Anthony Ventimiglia Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jarah Mariano Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Sicilian, English, Scottish Education El Modena High School, University of California, Los Angeles, American Conservatory Theater Father Peter Ventimiglia Mother Carol Ventimiglia Siblings Leslie Ventimiglia, Laurel Ventimiglia Kids Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia, Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia

Early Life and Education Milo Anthony Ventimiglia was raised in Anaheim, California, the youngest of three children. His father, Peter, a Vietnam War veteran, and mother, Carol, instilled strong family values. At El Modena High School, he balanced wrestling with active participation in drama productions. Ventimiglia later honed his craft at the American Conservatory Theater and the University of California, Los Angeles, pursuing theater studies.

Notable Relationships Currently married to model Jarah Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia exchanged vows in a private ceremony earlier this decade. He was previously linked to actresses Alexis Bledel and Hayden Panettiere during earlier career stages. Ventimiglia and Mariano welcomed their daughter, Ke’ala Coral, in January 2025, and their son, Rock-Anthony Makoa, in July 2026. The couple maintains a low public profile regarding their family life.

Career Highlights Milo Ventimiglia’s portrayal of Jack Pearson in the acclaimed series This Is Us became a cultural phenomenon. He earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for the ensemble cast. Beyond acting, Ventimiglia co-founded DiVide Pictures with Russ Cundiff, a production company for film and television. This venture has produced several projects, including the series The Company You Keep and the film Tell.