Who Is Kevin Bacon? Kevin Norwood Bacon is an American actor known for his versatile performances across diverse film genres. His enduring presence in Hollywood led to the popular “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, highlighting his vast industry connections. He burst into the public eye with his energetic portrayal of Ren McCormack in the 1984 musical-drama Footloose. This iconic role cemented his status as a captivating leading man.

Full Name Kevin Norwood Bacon Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Kyra Sedgwick Net Worth $55 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Julia R. Masterman School, Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts, Circle in the Square Theatre School Father Edmund Norwood Bacon Mother Ruth Hilda Holmes Siblings Michael Bacon, Kira Bacon, Elinor Bacon, Karin Bacon, Hilda Bacon Kids Travis Sedgwick Bacon, Sosie Ruth Bacon

Early Life and Education Bacon was the youngest of six children, born and raised in a close-knit family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father, Edmund Bacon, was a prominent urban planner, while his mother, Ruth Hilda Holmes, worked as an elementary school teacher and activist. He attended Julia R. Masterman School and later the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts, nurturing his early passion for acting. At age 17, Bacon moved to New York City to study at the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Kevin Bacon’s early career, including a five-year relationship with actress Tracy Pollan in the 1980s. He met actress Kyra Sedgwick on the set of the PBS film Lemon Sky in 1987, and they married on September 4, 1988. Bacon and Sedgwick share two children, Travis Sedgwick Bacon and Sosie Ruth Bacon. The couple has often collaborated professionally, appearing together in films like The Woodsman and Loverboy.

Career Highlights Kevin Bacon’s dynamic film career is defined by iconic roles in Footloose and Apollo 13, showcasing his range from dance-driven rebellion to grounded drama. He also garnered critical praise for his intense performances in films like JFK and Mystic River. Beyond acting, Bacon co-founded The Bacon Brothers band with his brother Michael, releasing multiple albums blending rock, folk, and blues. He also serves as a spokesperson for various campaigns, including the US egg industry. Bacon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.