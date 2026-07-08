Who Is Billy Crudup? American actor Billy Crudup is celebrated for his compelling stage and screen performances, often portraying complex, nuanced characters. His versatile talent allows him to shift effortlessly between dramatic intensity and comedic timing. Crudup’s breakout moment arrived as rock guitarist Russell Hammond in the 2000 film Almost Famous, captivating audiences worldwide. He cemented his widespread appeal with an Emmy-winning turn as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show.

Full Name William Gaither Crudup Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Naomi Watts Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish, Irish, English, German, Welsh, French Huguenot Education University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, New York University Father Thomas Henry Crudup III Mother Georgann Crudup Siblings Tommy Crudup, Brooks Crudup Kids William Atticus Parker

Early Life and Education William Gaither Crudup was born in Manhasset, New York, to Georgann and Thomas Henry Crudup III. His childhood was marked by his parents’ on-again, off-again marriage and frequent moves, including time in Florida and Texas. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, developing a foundation for his diverse career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Billy Crudup’s personal life, including a relationship with actress Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003, and later with Claire Danes. Crudup shares a son, William Atticus Parker, with Mary-Louise Parker. He married English actress Naomi Watts in June 2023, after meeting on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy.

Career Highlights Billy Crudup’s career boasts a rich array of performances, notably his role as Russell Hammond in Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous, which earned critical adoration. He continued to showcase his range in films like Big Fish and Watchmen. His compelling turn as network executive Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show cemented his television success, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Crudup has also achieved significant acclaim on stage, winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia, further highlighting his impressive theatrical career.