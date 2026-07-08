New York City, New York, US

Who Is Maya Hawke? Maya Ray Thurman Hawke is an American actress and singer-songwriter known for her compelling performances and distinct artistic voice. Her work often blends raw emotional depth with a playful, quirky sensibility. Hawke burst into the public eye starring as Robin Buckley in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, a role that quickly earned widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of a fan-favorite character.

Full Name Maya Ray Thurman Hawke Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Saint Ann’s School, Juilliard School Father Ethan Hawke Mother Uma Thurman Siblings Levon Hawke

Early Life and Education Growing up in a household steeped in cinematic legacy, Maya Ray Thurman Hawke is the daughter of acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who fostered her early interest in the arts. She attended Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn, a private institution emphasizing creative expression, before briefly studying at the Juilliard School for acting; she departed to accept her breakout role in Little Women.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke was previously linked to Gus Wenner and actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she maintained private relationships. Hawke and Hutson tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2026 in New York City, solidifying a partnership that evolved from years of creative collaboration.

Career Highlights Maya Ray Thurman Hawke’s breakthrough role as Robin Buckley in the Netflix series Stranger Things garnered immediate critical praise, establishing her as a prominent young actress. This performance resonated globally, contributing significantly to the show’s immense popularity. Beyond acting, Hawke has cultivated a burgeoning music career, releasing acclaimed indie folk albums such as Blush (2020), Moss (2022), and Chaos Angel (2024), showcasing her talents as a singer-songwriter and lyricist. Her artistic versatility extends to films like Do Revenge (2022) and Asteroid City (2023), alongside voice work as Anxiety in Inside Out 2 (2024), cementing her presence across diverse entertainment platforms.