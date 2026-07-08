Maya Hawke: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maya Hawke
July 8, 1998
New York City, New York, US
28 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Maya Hawke?
Maya Ray Thurman Hawke is an American actress and singer-songwriter known for her compelling performances and distinct artistic voice. Her work often blends raw emotional depth with a playful, quirky sensibility.
Hawke burst into the public eye starring as Robin Buckley in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, a role that quickly earned widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of a fan-favorite character.
|Full Name
|Maya Ray Thurman Hawke
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Saint Ann’s School, Juilliard School
|Father
|Ethan Hawke
|Mother
|Uma Thurman
|Siblings
|Levon Hawke
Early Life and Education
Growing up in a household steeped in cinematic legacy, Maya Ray Thurman Hawke is the daughter of acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who fostered her early interest in the arts.
She attended Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn, a private institution emphasizing creative expression, before briefly studying at the Juilliard School for acting; she departed to accept her breakout role in Little Women.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to musician Christian Lee Hutson, Maya Hawke was previously linked to Gus Wenner and actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she maintained private relationships.
Hawke and Hutson tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2026 in New York City, solidifying a partnership that evolved from years of creative collaboration.
Career Highlights
Maya Ray Thurman Hawke’s breakthrough role as Robin Buckley in the Netflix series Stranger Things garnered immediate critical praise, establishing her as a prominent young actress. This performance resonated globally, contributing significantly to the show’s immense popularity.
Beyond acting, Hawke has cultivated a burgeoning music career, releasing acclaimed indie folk albums such as Blush (2020), Moss (2022), and Chaos Angel (2024), showcasing her talents as a singer-songwriter and lyricist.
Her artistic versatility extends to films like Do Revenge (2022) and Asteroid City (2023), alongside voice work as Anxiety in Inside Out 2 (2024), cementing her presence across diverse entertainment platforms.
Signature Quote
“I’m not interested in hiding from the fact that my parents are actors. I’m proud of them. It’s very ordinary to pursue a career that your parents do.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 7, 2026
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For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
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