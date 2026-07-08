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Apparently, the average 4-year-old laughs around 300 times a day, while the average 40-year-old manages only four. It’s a statistic that gets passed around the internet a lot, and whether it’s completely true is hard to say. Still, one thing is certain: most of us could probably use a few more reasons to laugh.

So today, we’re helping with that. We gathered some funny posts from the Instagram page Roast that may earn at least a few chuckles. Scroll down and enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hilarious meme featuring a wide-eyed child in bed, implying suspicious sleep.

roast Report

9points
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was just this morning!

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A puma interacting with two penguins in a grassy landscape. A hilarious meme and roast about animal interactions.

    roast Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Hilarious memes: a car window crank, sparking nostalgia and an old age roast.

    roast Report

    8points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Used three days ago by choice or by socioeconomic status?

    0
    0points
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    #4

    A funny meme featuring a receptionist at her desk at General Motors Technical Center in 1965 with a humorous caption.

    roast , Library of Congress/Balthazar Korab Report

    7points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ron Swanson after Chris Traegers redo of the Parks Department's interior.

    2
    2points
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    #5

    A split image showing the elaborate reliquary of St. Anthony's jawbone, a historical object used for hilarious memes and roasts.

    roast Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    Hilarious memes and roasts: A dramatic lightning bolt striking between two tall city buildings on a gloomy day.

    roast Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Hilarious memes and roasts: A sign for a 'Cheese N Egg' burger at a fast-food counter, with a Snapchat caption.

    roast Report

    7points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy shît it took me a min to get it but once i did i spat my coffee out!! 🤣🤣🤣 I bet someone got in some trouble for that one!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    A meme with two mugshots of an Oregon man and woman who crashed stolen cars into each other, inspiring hilarious memes.

    roast Report

    7points
    POST
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    #9

    Hilarious memes: a Burger King crown on a table, whispering to grown adults like a Green Goblin mask.

    roast Report

    6points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well yeah...ive been a BK kid since like the 80s...I mean the 2000s! I couldnt possibly be old enough to have been an 80s kid! 🤦‍♂️ I think I'm having an existential crisis right in front of all yall! Sorry bout that! 😳

    1
    1point
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    #10

    Hilarious memes show two prairie dogs cuddling in a wheel, wishing to play PlayStation.

    jesusdiedin95 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    A close-up of a plate full of crispy french fries, shared as a hilarious meme or roast.

    Whotfismick Report

    6points
    POST
    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're correct 🤤

    5
    5points
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    #12

    A funny meme featuring mugshots of four Michigan men arrested for driving a horse and buggy while drunk, compared to Shrek villagers.

    wyaspida Report

    5points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at the chin on THAT guy! Holy smokes you could hammer nails with that thing! 🤣🤣🤣

    0
    0points
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    #13

    A funny meme from Spongebob Squarepants of two fish talking while the teacher is screaming, about finishing a joke.

    roast Report

    5points
    POST
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    #14

    Hilarious memes: a cat standing on a pink mushroom, with a giant cat portrait as a backdrop, looking like a dictator.

    roast Report

    5points
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We've done worse. I'll vote for him.

    3
    3points
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    #15

    Hilarious memes and roasts: A plate of seafood, including sardines, crab sticks, shrimp, and other shellfish.

    KylePlantEmoji Report

    5points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well call me King Penguin cause that looks pretty tasty to me! 🤷‍♂️🤣

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A meme featuring an image of Mongolian horse archery skills, with a person dramatically aiming a bow while riding a horse, generating hilarious memes.

    roast Report

    5points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even begin to contemplate how incredible the rapport and trust and training would be that forms the bond of horse and archer.

    2
    2points
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    #17

    A meme showing a PS3 controller with lights indicating player numbers, sparking hilarious memes about gaming evolution.

    roast Report

    5points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it just totally impossible to make seven lights?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #18

    A meme shows a messy desk with a SHEIN bag, containing tax documents, highlighting hilarious memes.

    jennyissme Report

    5points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dunno what that a shein bag is, but that word sounds like a sword being unsheathed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    A hilarious meme announcing Shrek 5 and Ice Age 6 releases in 2026, with images of Shrek, Donkey, Manny, Sid, and Diego.

    _6signxxx Report

    4points
    POST
    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My kids watched these movies and now my kids' kids are watching these movies and that means I'm old as shít! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    A hilarious meme showing a medieval cat's paw prints on old floor tiles, leading to a joke about being called chubby.

    ratsnotagain Report

    4points
    POST
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    #21

    A child sitting on a white sofa covered in colorful scribbles. This image is a hilarious meme about children's antics.

    roast Report

    4points
    POST
    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sell it for $50,000 as modern art

    7
    7points
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    #22

    A hand holding a candy wrapper with the words Immensely Fruity Intensely Chewy Candy circled. A hilarious meme about personality.

    roast Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Hilarious memes featuring a horse-shaped toilet for comfort during illness.

    roast Report

    4points
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a mirror underneath? That just adds to the 'why?'

    4
    4points
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    #24

    Hilarious memes and roasts: A scene from House of the Dragon, with knights capturing a man, sparking online memes.

    kirawontmiss Report

    4points
    POST
    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was why are they wearing such weird helmets

    0
    0points
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    #25

    A hilarious meme depicting a sunset scene with palm trees viewed through orange-tinted sunglasses, representing American movie producers.

    roast Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    A hilarious meme depicts a person dangerously vacuuming a high wall, showcasing unprepared roasts.

    msgr0ve Report

    4points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I am in "rage cleaning mode" I vaccuum the ceiling 😁

    3
    3points
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    #27

    A hilarious meme showing a text exchange about a pug named Koozie, with a picture of the dog.

    papiwontmiss Report

    4points
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd hoist a few too in order to receive pics like this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    A photo of a slice of berry pie and a cup of coffee for a hilarious meme about FBI agent breakfast.

    JoestarJokic Report

    4points
    POST
    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a fine cup of coffee, especially in a town called Twiln Peaks. I loved that series with all the weird peole in it

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Hilarious memes and roasts: A split image of Chase Crawford as The Deep and a headshot, with text about his swimming.

    roast Report

    3points
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think he'd take some lessons during the hiatus between seasons. But, then I guess it would look a little off for his character to wear water wings.

    1
    1point
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    #30

    A tweet about Tupperware filing for bankruptcy in 2024, leading to hilarious memes about product durability and business.

    gloccnem Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A meme with James Cameron's Avatar concept art from 1978, featuring a person riding a creature in a fantastical landscape, generating hilarious memes.

    roast Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    A close-up hilarious meme of a salt container with an expiration date of 2019, despite being 250 million years old.

    roast Report

    2points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure most of you know this by now but in case there's someone new to adulting- it's not the salt that's expired it's the plastic packaging which will start to break down over time. Switch it over to an airtight glass container and you are away laughing

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #33

    A hilarious meme comparing battery icons: one showing '83' and the other an empty battery symbol.

    roast Report

    2points
    POST
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    #34

    A quiz paper with two doodles, one drawn by a student and one by a TA, for a hilarious meme.

    roast Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    A funny car window sign featuring a muscular wolf character. The sign is a hilarious meme and roast, perfect for a laugh.

    roast Report

    1point
    POST
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only know one definition for edging and if this is it, I'm not getting within 500 meters of dogboy's car.

    5
    5points
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