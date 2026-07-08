35 Hilarious Memes And Roasts That You Might Not Have Been Prepared For Today
Apparently, the average 4-year-old laughs around 300 times a day, while the average 40-year-old manages only four. It’s a statistic that gets passed around the internet a lot, and whether it’s completely true is hard to say. Still, one thing is certain: most of us could probably use a few more reasons to laugh.
So today, we’re helping with that. We gathered some funny posts from the Instagram page Roast that may earn at least a few chuckles. Scroll down and enjoy.
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Ron Swanson after Chris Traegers redo of the Parks Department's interior.
Holy shît it took me a min to get it but once i did i spat my coffee out!! 🤣🤣🤣 I bet someone got in some trouble for that one!
Well yeah...ive been a BK kid since like the 80s...I mean the 2000s! I couldnt possibly be old enough to have been an 80s kid! 🤦♂️ I think I'm having an existential crisis right in front of all yall! Sorry bout that! 😳
Look at the chin on THAT guy! Holy smokes you could hammer nails with that thing! 🤣🤣🤣
Well call me King Penguin cause that looks pretty tasty to me! 🤷♂️🤣
My kids watched these movies and now my kids' kids are watching these movies and that means I'm old as shít! 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
My first thought was why are they wearing such weird helmets
And a fine cup of coffee, especially in a town called Twiln Peaks. I loved that series with all the weird peole in it