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Apparently, the average 4-year-old laughs around 300 times a day, while the average 40-year-old manages only four. It’s a statistic that gets passed around the internet a lot, and whether it’s completely true is hard to say. Still, one thing is certain: most of us could probably use a few more reasons to laugh.

So today, we’re helping with that. We gathered some funny posts from the Instagram page Roast that may earn at least a few chuckles. Scroll down and enjoy.