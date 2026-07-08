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Chilling Final Audio From Pilot Released As Rescue Efforts To Find Plane That Vanished Continue
A K2 Airways cargo plane on a tarmac, with buildings in the background. Rescue efforts continue to find a plane that vanished.
Society, World

Chilling Final Audio From Pilot Released As Rescue Efforts To Find Plane That Vanished Continue

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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On Tuesday, July 7, a Boeing 737-400SF cargo aircraft, operated by Pakistan’s K2 Airways, mysteriously disappeared over the Arabian Sea with five people on board.

The plane was en route from Sharjah, UAE, to Karachi, Pakistan, when the crew reported an emergency.

Minutes later, all communications ceased, and the aircraft disappeared from the radar.

Highlights
  • A Boeing-made Pakistani cargo flight carrying five crew members recently disappeared over the Arabian Sea on its way from the UAE to Karachi.
  • Radio transmissions showed that the pilot sought assistance regarding an in-flight emergency minutes before the aircraft plunged 35,000 ft and vanished from radar.
  • An expert has suspected that the pilot and crew members may have been “incapacitated” because of the plane’s poor condition.

The incident prompted a large-scale search by Pakistani authorities, amid increasing suspicions of a crash at sea off the coast of Gwadar.

Now, the alleged last known transmission from the aircraft has surfaced, shedding light on the pilot’s desperate call for help in the final minutes.

RELATED:

    The Pakistani cargo aircraft dropped 35,000 ft before vanishing from radar

    A K2 Airways cargo plane on a runway, part of the efforts to find a plane that vanished.

    Image credits: Adrian Cilia

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    The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority shared on social media that the Boeing reported a “navigational system issue” at 9:18 p.m. local time and received immediate support from Karachi’s Area Control Center (ACC).

    However, three minutes later, at 9:21 p.m., the aircraft was observed making an alarmingly rapid descent before making a sharp change in direction.

    Radio contact and radar visibility ceased almost immediately. The plane’s last known location was approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

    A map showing the flight path of the vanished plane, highlighting its last known coordinates before disappearing.

    Image credits: Flightradar24

    Aviation tracking website FlightRadar24’s data revealed that the Boeing had initially lost altitude, then briefly climbed before taking a massive plunge. It is believed to have plummeted roughly 35,000 ft in less than two minutes.

    Just before its disappearance, the aircraft was at 1,100 ft above sea level and descending at 22,400 ft per minute.

    Such a rate of vertical drop is far beyond the safe operational limits of an aircraft. For comparison, a typical emergency descent is 6,000-8,000 ft/min, and normal approaches are 500-1,500 ft/min, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

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    Following the loss of communications, Pakistan’s Navy, Air Force, and volunteer civilian agencies began a coordinated search-and-rescue operation in the Arabian Sea, near the area where the Boeing was last spotted.

    According to local media, the country’s warships, PNS Zulfiqar and PNS Hunain, as well as a Saab surveillance aircraft, have joined the search.

    A social media post with a Google Earth image showing the side profile of the vanished plane's final path.

    Image credits: Acedog112

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    A statement from K2 Airways identified the five crew members on board the Boeing aircraft who are missing and are believed to have met a fatal end: Mohammad Rizwan Idrees (Pilot in Command), Faisal Mehmood (First Officer), Muhammad Toufique Khan (Load Master), Arif Siddiqui (Engineer), and Mohammad Hamid (Engineer).

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    Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the families of the five, expressing “deep sorrow, grief, and regret over the tragic incident.”

    Radio transmissions have revealed the pilot’s last recorded communication

    Amid the ongoing search, news outlets have uncovered unencrypted radio transmissions from the plane’s cockpit to Air Traffic Control (ATC), including those in which the alarm about the operational emergency was raised.

    According to news.com.au, the final transmission recorded the pilot saying the plane was “rolling or floating.”

    In aviation, rolling is the rotational movement of an aircraft around its longitudinal (nose-to-tail) axis, causing one wing to tilt up and the other down.

    A social media post expressing the need for accountability for the vanished plane incident.

    Image credits: KhelbeyKhan

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    An aerial view of a densely populated city, near where a plane vanished, continuing rescue efforts.

    Image credits: Tahamie Farooqui/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    “Floating” describes the aerodynamic phenomenon where an aircraft continues to glide just inches above the runway before touchdown.

    NewsX shared a portion of the cockpit-to-ATC transmission during their news broadcast, in which the pilot said, “We have a navigation problem, requesting radar assistance.”

    The outlet believed this was the aircraft’s initial call for help.

    A large offshore oil rig with cranes in a port, symbolizing the search efforts to find the plane that vanished.

    Image credits: Joe Ambrogio/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A tweet from Jason Badman discussing speed and altitude drop, suggesting the vanished plane stalled or fell.

    Image credits: JasonBadman33

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    Vandana Singh, an aviation expert, said that the radio transmission should help determine the plane’s crash location.

    However, whether the system error was responsible for the accident or whether another factor was at play would be determined after its recovery.

    “The official cause will only be confirmed after the entire FDR (Flight Data Recorder), CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder), wreckage, and everything is investigated by the authorities,” she said.

    The seemingly fatal crash could’ve been avoided with better maintenance, said an expert

    An airplane flying against a partly cloudy sky, illustrating the plane that vanished and the ongoing rescue efforts.

    Image credits: livemint

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    Former commercial pilot Captain Byron Bailey weighed in on the incident, theorizing about what could have gone wrong on the airplane.

    He told SkyNews.com.au that rather than an engine failure, the rapid descent pointed to a phenomenon that should not have caused a crash.

    “They possibly had a depressurization,” Bailey said. “Maybe the pilots didn’t react, get their masks on in time, and got hypoxic (oxygen deprivation).”

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    A text document detailing the lost contact of a K2 Airways cargo aircraft with Air Traffic Control, listing crew members, and confirming search and rescue operations for the vanished plane.

    Image credits: K2Airways

    “I’ve had depressurization occur, and it’s no big deal. You just put your mask on and then start commencing a descent with the speed brakes out to get down to 10,000 ft.”

    “But it’s a controlled sort of situation. This sounds like they were out of control,” added Bailey, who has flown the same route as an active pilot.

    “These old airplanes could have been just a failure of the outflow valves and all that sort of stuff,” he continued, saying that the aircraft could have been “carrying a bucket full of faults.”

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    “Poor maintenance on these cargo airlines. They’re notorious for using old airplanes at the end of their life, you know, they are not fit for passenger travel… Maybe they became incapacitated because you just don’t know if they had serviceable oxygen for their masks or anything.”

    The missing aircraft is at least 27 years old, having been manufactured and delivered by Boeing in 1999 as a passenger plane for Russia’s flagship carrier, Aeroflot. In 2012, it was repurposed as a freighter and began operating as K2 Airways’ sole charter aircraft in 2024.

    The plane’s previous recorded flight took place on June 28.

    “Conduct a thorough investigation.” Netizens were suspicious of the circumstances of the plane’s disappearance

    A tweet from Sharisk speculating about a Boeing malfunction for the vanished plane, referencing a previous incident.

    Image credits: SharonR53900676

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    A social media post about the final audio from a pilot before a plane vanished, discussing descent speed.

    Image credits: nickwakenc

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    A social media post questioning if the vanished plane was shot down based on its rapid descent.

    Image credits: ezink3

    A social media post expressing concern about a plane that vanished, emphasizing the rapid descent and praying for those on board.

    Image credits: bakaryshaedy

    A social media post speculating if maintenance caused the rapid altitude drop of the vanished plane, a ferry flight.

    Image credits: ZakSpeedHouse24

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    A social media post suggesting shifted cargo might be responsible for the rapid descent of the vanished plane.

    Image credits: BrianCantWin

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    Screenshot of a social media post discussing reasons why the truth about a vanished plane might not be exposed.

    Image credits: Evelyn13478

    Social media post regarding a vanished plane, noting it dropped altitude quickly and lost radar tracking.

    Image credits: TheProudCracker

    Social media post expressing hope a vanished plane incident doesnt become another MH370.

    Image credits: Killuminati2202

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    Screenshot of a social media post calling for a thorough investigation into a vanished plane, mentioning Boeing.

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    Image credits: Freya_swaggy

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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