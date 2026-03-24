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Retired Aircraft Accident Investigator Reveals Disturbing Theory About LaGuardia Plane Crash
Air Canada Express plane crash wreckage at night with emergency lights and investigators at the LaGuardia accident scene
Society

Retired Aircraft Accident Investigator Reveals Disturbing Theory About LaGuardia Plane Crash

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Two pilots lost their lives after an Air Canada passenger plane collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, March 22.

Photos from the scene showed the plane tilting backwards, with its cockpit almost seared off. The fire truck, for its part, was surrounded by debris, wreckage, and warped metal.

Authorities said 41 people were taken to the hospital, with 31 soon discharged, while others suffered serious injuries.

Highlights
  • A collision between an Air Canada plane and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday left two pilots deceased and dozens injured.
  • Early expert analysis suggests the crash was likely caused by air traffic control understaffing and miscommunication, not mechanical failure.
  • A flight attendant’s survival has been described as miraculous, with experts noting her jump seat likely helped protect her.

As the investigation into the tragedy gets underway, retired aviation investigator Jeff Guzzetti has shared his theory about what may have caused it. 

RELATED:

    Jeff Guzzetti has opined that the collision is unlikely to be the result of a mechanical failure

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane at night with emergency vehicles at accident scene near LaGuardia runway.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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    According to his LinkedIn, Guzzetti has over 35 years of experience in aviation safety. 

    He currently serves as president of Guzzetti Aviation Risk Discovery, LLC, a consultancy he founded in 2019 to help flight operators implement essential safety measures. 

    Emergency vehicles and investigators at night scene of LaGuardia plane crash with police lights and debris in view.

    Image credits: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

    While the government investigative agency has refrained from providing a cause for the LaGuardia collision at this point, Guzzetti has suggested it appears to have been caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers.

    “Over 3,000 controller positions need to be fulfilled in the United States, and that may be a factor here,” the expert said as he hypothesized that a single individual may have been handling both air and ground traffic, per The New York Times.

    FDNY responders at a command post investigating LaGuardia plane crash under the guidance of aircraft accident experts at night.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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    Air Canada Flight AC8646 had landed from Montreal at LaGuardia’s Runway 4 at around 23:40 local time. 

    The truck that it collided with had been called onto the runway minutes earlier to address an issue with a separate plane, according to Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing human error and possible understaffing in a LaGuardia plane crash investigation.

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    Comment by InvisibleAstronomer discussing aviation experience and the demanding skills of air traffic controllers and pilots.

    Tower audio from LaGuardia captures a staff member warning, “Truck One, stop, stop, stop,” in the final moments before the accident. 

    Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be looking at the speed at which the plane was moving, the staffing of the air traffic control tower at the time, and other factors, according to Garcia.

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    The analyst’s claim about understaffing contributing to the LaGuardia crash was backed by additional voices in the field

    Image credits: APCO

    Peter Goelz, a former managing director of the NTSB, said the LaGuardia accident “underscores two of the most pressing aviation problems that the country is facing.”

    “One is that there continues to be a shortage of air traffic controllers,” and the second is “the lack of clarity in communications involving critical clearance by controllers to aircraft and vehicles that occupy runways.”

    “The truck asked for permission to cross Runway 4. The readback was that they saw them at Runway 4. The conversations were quick and clipped. I never heard the word ‘confirmed to cross,’ but it was apparent that the fire truck felt that they had approval to go across,” Goelz said of the LaGuardia miscommunication.

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    Kivanc Averenli, a professor and expert on commercial aviation safety at Syracuse University in New York, in an email tothe BBC, said that the audio coming from the control room hints “one controller may have been handling both ground and air traffic.” 

    Comment expressing horror and sympathy for pilots related to a retired aircraft accident investigator's LaGuardia plane crash theory.

    Comment text expressing sorrow over a tragic incident involving young pilots, related to LaGuardia plane crash theory.

    Margaret Wallace, a professor of aviation management at Florida Institute of Technology, said it is not unusual to have one controller handle both air and ground traffic in cases of staff shortages. 

    However, having one individual control both is “far from ideal” at a busy airport like LaGuardia, Averenli added.

    According to Federal Aviation Administration data released in 2025, LaGuardia was the 19th busiest airport in the US in the previous year.

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    A flight attendant on board the Air Canada flight survived the crash, which her daughter believes is miraculous

    Retired aircraft accident investigator smiling near a private jet, discussing LaGuardia plane crash theory.

    Image credits: JasADRxquisites/X

    Solange Tremblay was stuck in her seat when the accident happened. 

    The impact of the crash sent her flying 300 feet from the aircraft, her daughter, Sarah Lepine, informed Canadian news station TVA Nouvelles.

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    Her mother suffered a broken leg requiring surgery, but did not sustain any other injuries.

    “I am still trying to understand how all this happened, but she truly must have had a guardian angel watching over her,” Lepine said.

    Smiling young men in pilot headset and formal attire standing by a small aircraft related to LaGuardia plane crash theory.

    Image credits: Antoine Forest/Seneca Polytechnic

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    Jeff Guzzetti, meanwhile, said Tremblay survived because of her seat, which he described as a “jump seat.” 

    It is specifically “designed to withstand more crash loads than passenger seats because you need the flight attendant to help passengers get out of an airplane after a crash.”

    Zohran Mamdani and other New York City politicians have addressed the LaGuardia crash

    Retired aircraft accident investigator speaking at press conference about LaGuardia plane crash theory.

    Image credits: MS NOW

    Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of the Big Apple, noted that he had “been briefed on the tragic collision.”

    “I am grateful to our first responders, whose swift actions saved lives,” he added, informing that the NTSB “is investigating the incident and the city is in close contact with federal, state, and local partners.”

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    New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the incident “heartbreaking.”

    She added: “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.”

    “What a horrific mistake. Communication failed,” a netizen said about the accident

    Comment highlighting confusion over controller instructions related to LaGuardia plane crash by retired aircraft accident investigator.

    Comment highlighting human error as cause, linked to retired aircraft accident investigator theory on LaGuardia plane crash.

    Comment discussing human error and ATC operator's role in LaGuardia plane crash, related to aircraft accident investigation.

    Comment discussing human error and the need to upgrade ATC systems related to the LaGuardia plane crash investigation.

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    Retired aircraft accident investigator discussing disturbing theory about LaGuardia plane crash in detailed analysis.

    Comment by user BagAway2723 expressing concern over aircraft communication procedures after a LaGuardia plane crash accident.

    Comment discussing air traffic controller’s role in the LaGuardia plane crash from a retired aircraft accident investigator.

    Text excerpt from a retired aircraft accident investigator sharing theory about LaGuardia plane crash safety measures.

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    User comment expressing concern about communication and situational awareness failures in a LaGuardia plane crash investigation.

    Comment questioning if cuts to air traffic control in America caused LaGuardia plane crash, related to retired aircraft accident investigator theory.

    Comment discussing human error and pressure factors in LaGuardia plane crash by retired aircraft accident investigator.

    Comment discussing air traffic control staffing concerns related to the LaGuardia plane crash investigation theory.

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    Retired aircraft accident investigator analyzing LaGuardia plane crash, revealing disturbing theories on aviation safety issues.

    Comment expressing sadness for those affected by the LaGuardia plane crash, posted under the investigation discussion.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the LaGuardia plane crash from a retired aircraft accident investigator’s viewpoint.

    Comment expressing concern for air traffic controller’s support after LaGuardia plane crash accident investigation.

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    Retired aircraft accident investigator analyzing evidence and revealing a disturbing theory about LaGuardia plane crash causes.

    Retired aircraft accident investigator sharing a disturbing theory about the LaGuardia plane crash in an online discussion.

    Text excerpt from retired aircraft accident investigator explaining how air traffic controller fatigue may cause errors leading to LaGuardia plane crash.

    Comment from user RatInaMaze expressing sympathy for ATC people and their tough job demands in relation to aircraft accident investigation.

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    Comment on a white background by user speedy0 reading Avoidable in every way! RIP to the pilots, related to retired aircraft accident investigator theory on LaGuardia plane crash.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this somebody looking for fame in the wake of a tragedy? What kind of ar*ehole pops up to say "unlikely to be the result of a mechanical failure" when there was very obviously a truck on the f*cking runway? This must surely be the absolute dumbest thing I've seen this month.

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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a mor0nic article with zero substance since the ATC already said he messed up. Someone needed their 15 minutes. Let's not give it to them.

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    1point
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unlikely to be a result of mechanical failure was all I read. Well duh!

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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fvck you, Bored Panda, and especially you, Seema, for publishing this ghoulish Dreck. May the same happen when you lose loved ones, PoS.

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this somebody looking for fame in the wake of a tragedy? What kind of ar*ehole pops up to say "unlikely to be the result of a mechanical failure" when there was very obviously a truck on the f*cking runway? This must surely be the absolute dumbest thing I've seen this month.

    1
    1point
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a mor0nic article with zero substance since the ATC already said he messed up. Someone needed their 15 minutes. Let's not give it to them.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unlikely to be a result of mechanical failure was all I read. Well duh!

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    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fvck you, Bored Panda, and especially you, Seema, for publishing this ghoulish Dreck. May the same happen when you lose loved ones, PoS.

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