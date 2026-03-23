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Chilling Air Traffic Control Audio Released After Tragic Air Canada Plane Crash At LaGuardia Airport
Damaged Air Canada Express plane at night with emergency vehicles and responders at LaGuardia Airport crash scene.
Society, World

Chilling Air Traffic Control Audio Released After Tragic Air Canada Plane Crash At LaGuardia Airport

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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An air traffic controller was heard saying he “messed up” after the horrific Air Canada crash in New York.

It took merely seconds for the calm inside the air traffic control room in LaGuardia Airport to be engulfed by panic.

The chilling audio captured the distressed controller’s confession to another pilot as well.

RELATED:

    An air traffic controller was heard saying he “messed up” after the horrific Air Canada crash in New York

    Night view of United Airlines planes on the tarmac near LaGuardia Airport with air traffic control lights in the distance.

    Image credits: The Globe

    Highlights
    • Chilling audio revealed the harrowing moments that led to the Air Canada crash in New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
    • “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” an air traffic controller was heard frantically saying.
    • A pilot was heard consoling the controller after he claimed he “messed up.”
    • The Air Canada flight’s pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the crash. Several others were injured.

    A pilot and copilot tragically lost their lives after an Air Canada Express flight crashed into a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia.

    The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft had taken off from Montreal with around 72 passengers and 4 crew members onboard.

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    The plane made its way to its destination at around 11:40 p.m. local time.

    Emergency vehicles and overturned wreckage at night after Air Canada plane crash near LaGuardia Airport with air traffic control audio released.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Meanwhile, a fire truck on the ground was responding to an issue related to a completely different aircraft.

    As per an audio clip from the air traffic control room, United Flight 2384 had reported an odor in the cabin that made flight attendants sick. And in response, the fire truck was granted permission to cross Runway 4 at Taxiway D and steer towards the United Airlines flight.

    However, Air Canada’s Flight 8646 was also approaching the runway at the same time.

    A fire truck was responding to an issue related to another flight when it crossed the same runway 

    Passengers wait outside LaGuardia Airport at night after tragic Air Canada plane crash, chilling air traffic control audio released.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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    “Truck one and company LaGuardia tower, requesting to cross 04 at Delta,” a person was heard asking in the audio.

    The unidentified officer was heard giving the all-clear to the truck, saying, “Truck one and company cross 4 at Delta.”

    He then gave instructions to the pilot of a Frontier Airlines flight.

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane at night with emergency vehicles and officers at LaGuardia Airport crash site.

    Image credits: Selcuk Acar/Getty Images

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    “Frontier 4195, just stop there please,” the controller was heard saying before panic immediately gripped his voice.

    “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop stop,” he frantically said. “Stop Truck One, stop, stop Truck One, stop.”

    He then addressed the Air Canada pilot and said, “Jazz 646 I see you’ve collided with a vehicle here just hold position, I know you can’t move. The vehicles are responding to you now.”

    “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop stop,” the air traffic controller was heard frantically saying 

    Air traffic control tower at sunset showing chilling air traffic control audio after Air Canada plane crash.

    Image credits: WFAA

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    Comment expressing condolences and urging safer airports after Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Despite signs of distress, the controller continued doing his job and asked a Delta Airlines flight to “go around” the wreckage.

    “Is the runway closed?” a woman was heard asking.

    “Delta 2603 go around, runway heading 2000,” the contoller said.

    He was then heard communicating with the Frontier Airlines pilot and informed them that the runway would be “closed for a little while.”

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    Facebook comment from Jennifer Reynolds Parker describing air traffic control communication after Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    “That wasn’t good to watch,” the Frontier Airlines pilot replied.

    The controller then claimed he “messed up.”

    “Yeah I know I was here, I tried to reach out to them I stopped and we were dealing with an emergency here earlier and I messed up,” he said.

    “No man, you did the best you could,” the pilot said.

    A pilot was heard consoling the distressed air traffic controller after he said he “messed up”

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane wreckage at LaGuardia Airport with emergency responders after tragic crash.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Commenter Renee Horan discussing long work hours and unpaid shifts related to air traffic control after Air Canada plane crash.

    During a Monday morning news conference, authorities revealed that around 41 passengers and crew, in addition to two people from the fire truck, were transported to the hospital. Thirty-two of them have since been released.

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    Jack Cabot, a passenger on the Air Canada flight, said the aircraft was going for a “regular landing.” But they “came in pretty hard.”

    “We immediately hit something, and it was just chaos in there,” he told 5 WRAL.

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    A passenger on the doomed flight said everybody hunkered down and began screaming when they “came in pretty hard”

    Flight status board showing numerous cancelled flights following Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport with chilling air traffic control audio released

    Image credits: MS NOW

    Facebook comment by Kate Ahrens Cevallos discussing plane crashes, TSA chaos, and gas prices amid air traffic control audio release.

    “About five seconds later, we had come to a stop, but in that short period, I mean, everybody was hunkered down, and everybody was screaming pretty quickly,” he continued.

    Cabot claimed that some of the passengers then began talking about jumping out through the emergency exit.

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    Damaged Air Canada plane at night with emergency vehicles after crash at LaGuardia Airport, chilling air traffic control audio released

    Image credits: NBC News

    @andresaintalbin FULL ATC AUDIO LEADING TO TRAGIC EVENTS AT LGUARDIA AIRPORT – A fire truck was trying to cross runway 04 at LGA – LaGuardia Airport this evening to get to a United Airlines flt 2384 that had 2 rejected takeoffs. The United 737 Max declared an emergency on the ground and requested fire trucks due to a strange odor that was making the flight attendants sick. The fire “TRUCK 1” was cleared to cross runway 04 to respond to the United flight when it collided with the Air Canada / Jazz CRJ. Listen to the audio gives you an idea of how task saturated LaGuardia Control Tower became trying to deal with this emergency. #BREAKING#LaGuardiaAirport#NewYork#AviationNews#fyp#LAGUARDIA#airport#firetruck#breakingnews#breaking#aircraft#airplanecrash#airplanecollision#laguardiaairport#LGA#ControlTower#ATC#atctower#UNITED737#RUNWAY4#unitedairlines2384#aircanada♬ original sound – andresaintalbin
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    “We didn’t have any directions because the pilot’s cabin had been kind of destroyed, so somebody said, ‘Let’s get the emergency exit and get the door and let’s all jump out,’ and that’s exactly what we did,” he told the outlet.

    The president of Jazz Aviation, the company that operated the Air Canada Express flight, extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two deceased pilots.

    The pilot’s cabin was almost entirely “destroyed,” a passenger said

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    “Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving Flight 8646,” he said in a statement.

    As the investigation into the crash is underway, he said they were committed to fully cooperating with authorities to “determine what happened.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the chilling audio from the air traffic control room

    User comment expressing concern about the LaGuardia Airport Air Canada plane crash and emergency responders’ quick reaction.

    Comment from pilot about air traffic control audio after Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport expressing concern and prayers.

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    Chat message from Jean Rollan discussing the chilling air traffic control audio after Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    Comment by Kurt Stevens discussing the deceptive runway conditions related to the Air Canada plane crash audio.

    Comment by Clayton Nelson saying pull over when seeing a fire truck, related to chilling air traffic control audio after Air Canada crash.

    User comment expressing sympathy for air traffic controllers after a tragic Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing chilling air traffic control audio after a tragic Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    Comment discussing air traffic controllers working without pay during government shutdown amid Air Canada plane crash.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and concern over air traffic control during Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Comment discussing the costly error involving a fire truck and plane in chilling air traffic control audio after Air Canada crash.

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    Comment by Linda Saint expressing shock over air traffic control error linked to Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    Comment by Ilia S Rivera expressing concern about air traffic controllers making mistakes risking lives after Air Canada plane crash.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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