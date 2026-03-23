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Harrowing New Details Emerge After Air Canada Crash At LaGuardia Airport
Firefighters and emergency responders at night during Air Canada crash response at LaGuardia Airport scene with flashing lights.
Society, World

Harrowing New Details Emerge After Air Canada Crash At LaGuardia Airport

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Passengers spoke about the catastrophic landing of an Air Canada flight in New York on Sunday night.

The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft had slammed into a ground vehicle while landing at LaGuardia Airport, claiming the lives of the pilot and copilot.

Everybody was “screaming,” and the pilot’s cabin was almost entirely “destroyed,” a passenger said.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The landing of an Air Canada flight in New York turned catastrophic on Sunday night.
    • Passengers aboard Flight 8646 recalled hearing screams and seeing the pilot’s cabin almost entirely “destroyed.”
    • The crash claimed the lives of the pilot and copilot and left dozens of others injured.

    The landing of an Air Canada flight in New York turned catastrophic on Sunday night

    Damaged Air Canada Express plane at LaGuardia Airport after crash with emergency personnel nearby at night.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    The Air Canada Express flight had taken off from Montreal Trudeau International Airport and crashed into a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia just before midnight.

    Around 72 passengers and 4 crew members were aboard Flight 8646 when it rammed into the fire truck, which was responding to a separate incident just before 11:40 p.m. local time.

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    The pilot and copilot lost their lives, while dozens were injured.

    Emergency vehicles with flashing lights at night responding to Air Canada crash scene at LaGuardia Airport with wreckage visible.

    Image credits: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

    User tweet expressing concern about airport safety after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport with harrowing new details.

    Image credits: factsDf**king1

    Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said during a Monday morning news conference that around 41 passengers and crew, in addition to two people from the fire truck, were transported to the hospital.

    32 of them have since been released.

    Photos and videos revealed that the nose of the aircraft suffered the most damage.

    Passengers aboard Flight 8646 recalled hearing screams and seeing the pilot’s cabin almost entirely “destroyed”

    Passengers stand outside at night with luggage, waiting after the Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport incident.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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    Jack Cabot, a passenger on the doomed flight, recalled the harrowing events and said they were going down for a “regular landing.”

    But “we came in pretty hard. We immediately hit something and it was just chaos in there,” Cabot said.

    He claimed the aircraft came to a standstill within a short period, possibly about five seconds.

    Passengers with luggage walking on a dark street at night after Air Canada crash near LaGuardia Airport emergency response lights.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing LaGuardia Airport's reputation and Air Canada crash details after the incident.

    Image credits: cooldaddydino

    “Everybody was hunkered down, and everybody was screaming pretty quickly,” Cabot continued.

    He said his co-passengers suggested jumping out of the exit door.

    “We didn’t have any directions because the pilot’s cabin had been kind of destroyed, so somebody said, ‘Let’s get the emergency exit and get the door and let’s all jump out,’ and that’s exactly what we did,” he said.

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    The pilot and copilot lost their lives, and dozens of others were left injured

    Tweet expressing confusion about a fire truck being accidentally on the tarmac during Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

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    Tweet questioning if fire truck personnel had eyes to look out windows after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: BrianDalto9937

    Authorities revealed that the fire truck was on the runway responding to an issue related to another flight.

    Air traffic control audio captured the other aircraft, United flight 2384, reporting an odor in the cabin that had sickened the flight attendants. In response, the fire truck was given permission to cross Runway 4 at Taxiway D and steer towards the United Airlines flight.

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    But at the same time, the Air Canada flight was making its way to the same runway.

    Satellite view of LaGuardia Airport showing Air Canada plane crash location on the runway with nearby terminals and taxiways.

    Image credits: Pilot Blog

    An air traffic controller was heard saying “stop, stop, stop” to the truck in the moments before the collision. The controller then addressed the plane and said, “I know you can’t move. Vehicles are responding to you now.”

    Signs of distress were heard in the controller’s voice, but he continued doing his job and asked an approaching Delta airline plane to “go around” the wreckage.

    “I messed up,” the controller was later heard saying, prompting another pilot to try to console him.

    “I messed up,” the air traffic controller was heard saying after the devastating collision

    Wreckage of Air Canada plane at LaGuardia Airport crash site, showing extensive damage and debris at night.

    Image credits: ZenWeck

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    Tweet from LaGuardia Airport announcing closure for investigation after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: LGAairport

    Timothy Henriksen spoke to KHOU 11 and said he was supposed to fly from LaGuardia to Miami on Sunday night. He boarded his Frontier Airlines aircraft, which even began taxiing in preparation for takeoff.

    But the plane abruptly stopped on the runway, and they heard the pilot’s voice filling the cabin. They were informed that an Air Canada flight had collided with a vehicle on the runway.

    Firefighters and emergency responders at night managing the Air Canada crash scene at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    “I looked to my right, out my window. I saw some emergency vehicles approaching… Then I looked to my north a little further, and then I could see a plane propped up,” he said.

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    “It looked like it was almost lifting off, but it was stationary,” he continued.

    Henriksen and his fellow flyers eventually deboarded their Frontier Airlines aircraft and got a better view of the wreckage from inside the airport.

    “The plane [was] missing the whole front nose,” a witness said

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    “We got a view of the plane missing the whole front nose,” he added, admitting it only hit them then that “this is very serious.”

    “We all thought it was like a minor bump… Once we got a good view of the actual wreckage, I knew that was pretty serious,” he added.

    The closure of LaGuardia, one of the city’s busiest airports, led to at least 540 flights being canceled.

    “This collision was unnecessary,” someone harshly said online, adding “someone didn’t do their ground job”

    Twitter comment by user John Book expressing frustration about LaGuardia Airport after Air Canada crash details.

    Image credits: JohnBook354

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    Tweet criticizing air traffic control decisions and understaffing after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: kerrrr22

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to harrowing new details after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport with shocked tone.

    Image credits: OnlyRealLeft

    Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport aftermath showing chilling ATC audio and ground collision details.

    Image credits: tutorE_LN

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    Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences for the Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport and prayers for the crew.

    Image credits: Mr_ARJ19

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    Tweet expressing condolences and thoughts for families after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: Samkel_Bani

    Tweet by user FitnessCustodian commenting on Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport, calling the collision unnecessary.

    Image credits: veneration1

    Tweet from KickChampz discussing the need for official confirmation after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport.

    Image credits: KickChampz

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    Tweet discussing ground control clearance and pilot casualties following Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport in NYC.

    Image credits: WilliamAlves

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    Tweet from Steven Kerwin discussing difficulties understanding how an aircraft and firetruck are at LaGuardia Airport crash site.

    Image credits: StevenKerwin

    Tweet mentioning LaGuardia Airport as a disaster waiting to happen following an Air Canada crash incident.

    Image credits: AGPharmac

    Tweet expressing sorrow and prayers for families after Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport with flight deck friends impacted.

    Image credits: spottedreptile

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    Tweet expressing sorrow and hope for firefighters after Air Canada crash wreckage at LaGuardia Airport is seen.

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    Image credits: EvRiYr23

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    barbarakayton avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is horrifying but unsurprising. The Trump administration decimated the air traffic control and FAA industry. This is just one result.

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    barbarakayton avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is horrifying but unsurprising. The Trump administration decimated the air traffic control and FAA industry. This is just one result.

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