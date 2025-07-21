“RIP To All Those Children Who Lost Their Lives”: Fighter Jet Slams Into School During Class

An ordinary school day turned into a nightmare after a military training jet crashed into a campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

At least 19 people lost their lives after a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft struck Milestone School and College campus in the Uttara neighborhood on Monday, July 21.

Children were seen scrambling for safety as plumes of black smoke billowed from the crash site.

“A third-grade student was brought in de*d, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital,” one doctor said.

Trigger warning: contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The death toll from the tragic incident is expected to rise, as more than 50 people, including children, are receiving hospital treatment for burns.

A teacher at the school, named Masud Tarik, spoke about hearing an explosion when the aircraft slammed into the building.

“When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realized something came from behind…I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke,” the teacher told AP News.

Some injured victims were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

“A third-grade student was brought in de*d, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital,” Bidhan Sarker, head of the hospital’s burn unit, told local media.

At least 19 people lost their life and several others were injured

“The number continues to rise. Most of the burn victims are students, and all of their conditions are critical,” the surgeon said in his initial update.

Students were reportedly taking tests or attending regular classes when the aircraft crashed into the school, according to Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school.

She said she was not present when the crash took place but was stunned to see the visual on TV.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old teenager said. “My God! It’s my school.”

The military jet first fell onto the school gate and then crashed nearby, according to Milestone School and College spokesman Shah Bulbul, who spoke to local outlets.

Some reports claimed the jet smashed into the school’s canteen, causing massive flames and plumes of black smoke to billow from the crash site.

“Classes were in session where the plane crashed with young students inside. The injured are being taken out one by one,” Shah told local media.

“I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke,” a school teacher said

The campus structure was left with a gaping hole, and iron grills were damaged from the impact.

Firefighters at the scene sprayed water on the plane wreckage.

The Bangladeshi military confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the devastating crash.

“Bangladesh Air Force’s F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (0706 GMT),” said the military statement.

“The loss suffered by the Air Force…students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable,” said Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government.

He said “necessary measures” and “all kinds of assistance” would be provided, and the crash would be investigated.

Panicking adults and children were captured running away from the scene, while trapped students were pulled out of the debris. Some students sustained burns and some were bleeding profusely.

Visuals also captured some trying to comfort others.

Military training jet crashed into school campus in #dhaka Bangladesh, media reported

Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI aircraft hit Uttara’s Milestone School & College campus today citing country’s Inter Services Public Relations Directorate..Killed 1 person

On #crash#Bangladeshpic.twitter.com/O9seQrI6XX — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) July 21, 2025

Netizens expressed grief over the news, with one saying, “RIP to all those children who lost their lives.”

“Them poor children,” one said.

Another wrote, “Very sad our condolences to the families.”

