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Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Dreadful Diagnosis Despite Meticulous And Intense Health Regimen
Biohacker Bryan Johnson, wearing a grey t-shirt, looks calmly at the camera, discussing his health regimen.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Dreadful Diagnosis Despite Meticulous And Intense Health Regimen

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amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Bryan Johnson stunned many after revealing that he has been diagnosed with an incurable condition despite spending nearly $2 million a year on his rigorous anti-aging “Blueprint” protocol.

The tech entrepreneur and biohacker shared the news in a detailed post on his social media accounts last week, on July 1.

The 48-year-old disclosed that the condition had gone undetected for more than a decade, even as he meticulously tracked his health in pursuit of longevity.

Highlights
  • Despite spending $2 million a year on his health, Bryan Johnson says an incurable disease went undetected for over a decade.
  • The biohacker revealed his stomach had been "eating itself" for years before doctors finally uncovered the hidden condition.
  • Rather than accept the diagnosis as incurable, Johnson has vowed to find a cure.

The announcement sparked widespread reactions online, with one netizen writing, “Nature heard the word biohacking and got really mad. We don’t even have a cure for the diseases we already know about, and now this…”

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    Despite rigorously monitoring his health, Bryan Johnson lived with an incurable condition for over a decade

    Biohacker Bryan Johnson, revealing dreadful diagnosis despite his health regimen, points to a glass of water.

    Image credits: bryanjohnson_

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    Bryan Johnson is one of the world’s most recognizable biohackers, best known for spending millions of dollars each year in pursuit of one ambitious goal: slowing the body’s natural aging process and extending human life.

    Through his “Project Blueprint” initiative, Bryan follows an intensive health regimen that includes a strictly controlled diet, ongoing medical testing, and a team of specialists dedicated to optimizing every organ in his body.

    However, despite spending millions and obsessively monitoring his health, the longevity enthusiast recently revealed a health battle he never saw coming.

    Johnson announced that he has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), a chronic autoimmune disease that currently has no approved cure.

    Biohacker Bryan Johnson undergoes a health check-up, revealing dreadful diagnosis despite his health regimen.

    Image credits: BryanJohnson

    He wrote in the lengthy statement, “I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself. 2-5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides.”

    For Bryan, one of the most shocking discoveries was that the disease had likely been progressing unnoticed for more than 11 years despite his meticulous approach to health.

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    Autoimmune Gastritis is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the stomach’s own acid-producing cells instead of protecting the body from harmful pathogens.

    As the disease progresses, the stomach gradually loses its ability to absorb essential nutrients such as iron and vitamin B12, potentially leading to severe anemia, neurological complications, and an increased long-term risk of stomach cancer.

    Detailed medical report showing Bryan Johnson's dreadful diagnosis, part of his meticulous health regimen findings.

    Image credits: bryan_johnson

    Because the condition often develops silently and produces few noticeable symptoms during its early stages, many patients remain undiagnosed until irreversible damage has already occurred.

    The 48-year-old said there had been one persistent clue all along: his chronically low ferritin levels, a marker of the body’s stored iron.

    Although repeated blood tests consistently showed depleted iron stores, his hemoglobin and hematocrit remained within the normal range.

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    Because those results did not indicate anemia, previous doctors repeatedly dismissed the issue rather than investigating why his iron stores never recovered.

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    Johnson wrote in his lengthy statement, “I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself…”

    A human stomach model being held, related to Biohacker Bryan Johnson's dreadful diagnosis despite his health regimen.

    Image credits: SamWebster

    A tweet about Biohacker Bryan Johnson's dreadful diagnosis, mentioning his health regimen and diet choices.

    Image credits: LordBadjujus

    Johnson explained that he and his medical team initially believed his persistently low ferritin levels were linked to his plant-based diet, demanding exercise routine, frequent sauna sessions, and other lifestyle factors.

    “We continually tried to raise my iron levels with food and supplementation, but nothing would work,” he wrote.

    While the exact cause of Autoimmune Gastritis remains unknown, medical experts believe genetics play a significant role, and the condition frequently occurs alongside other autoimmune disorders.

    According to several medical reports, AIG is most commonly found in people who already have autoimmune thyroid conditions, Type 1 diabetes, or vitiligo.

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    A social media comment from Carlos Alberto saying 100 pills a day messes up your gut, related to Bryan Johnson health regimen.

    Image credits: carlosadcaraujo

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    Autoimmune thyroid disease and AIG are also known to occur together in a well-documented association called thyrogastric syndrome.

    Johnson revealed that he has lived with hypothyroidism since he was 21 years old, managing the condition with daily thyroid hormone replacement therapy.

    Reflecting on his earlier years, he suggested the autoimmune process may have begun decades ago.

    “As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down fast food,” he wrote. “I had a few healthy years in my early 20s, but then became a young father of three and began building a business.”

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    Biohacker Bryan Johnson, in a purple shirt, pointing a finger, revealing a dreadful diagnosis despite his health regimen.

    Image credits: BryanJohnson

    A social media comment by quantum.dietitian asking How about getting some sunlight? related to Biohacker Bryan Johnson.

    A social media comment by lizazlife360 saying Maybe stop being vegan and avoiding the sun, about Bryan Johnson health.

    “Juggling that stress and grind, I let my health slip… Somewhere in that timeline, my body began developing an autoimmune process affecting my thyroid and then my stomach lining.”

    Earlier this year, the tech entrepreneur overhauled his medical team as part of a broader effort to reassess every aspect of his health.

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    Rather than accepting previous explanations for his persistent iron deficiency, the new team began investigating whether another condition had been driving the problem all along.

    Doctors first ordered a colonoscopy to rule out hidden internal bleeding, including colon polyps or cancer, that could explain why his iron stores remained depleted.

    The 48-year-old biohacker discovered the hidden disease after years of unexplained medical struggles

    Biohacker Bryan Johnson lifts weights, showcasing his meticulous and intense health regimen, despite a dreadful diagnosis.

    Image credits: bryanjohnson_

    A social media comment discussing biohacker Bryan Johnson's health regimen and the pressure of perfecting the imperfect.

    When the colonoscopy came back completely normal, doctors shifted their attention to Johnson’s stomach.

    He simultaneously underwent an upper endoscopy, allowing specialists to examine his upper digestive tract alongside the colonoscopy in what is known as a bi-directional endoscopy.

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    Shortly before the procedure, blood tests revealed anti-parietal cell antibodies measuring more than five times the normal limit, strongly suggesting that his immune system was attacking the acid-producing cells lining his stomach.

    Multiple biopsies taken during the examination ultimately confirmed early-stage Autoimmune Gastritis.

    Johnson revealed that without those biopsies, the disease might have remained undiagnosed because there were no obvious visual signs of damage during the endoscopy.

    Netflix documentary poster featuring biohacker Bryan Johnson with an X-ray of his skull, titled Don't D*e.

    Image credits: bryanjohnson_

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    “I just discovered it in May,” he wrote. “I’m unsure how long I’ve had it.”

    Looking back, the entrepreneur believes the diagnosis finally connected years of unexplained laboratory findings that had never been fully investigated.

    “The earliest clue, low ferritin, is the one standard medicine waves through,” Johnson wrote. “That blind spot is what hid mine for a decade.”

    Although Autoimmune Gastritis is currently considered medically incurable, Johnson made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that conclusion.

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    Current treatment focuses on managing the condition rather than reversing the underlying damage.

    Bryan has vowed to find a cure, arguing his condition is only “incurable” because “no one has yet tried to cure it”

    Patients often require lifelong vitamin B12 replacement, iron supplementation or infusions, and regular monitoring for complications, including changes that may increase their long-term risk of stomach cancer.

    Bryan recently underwent a 1,000-mg iron infusion to correct his iron deficiency, but believes that future advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence could eventually transform how autoimmune diseases are treated.

    Refusing to accept the condition as untreatable, he wrote, “Good news. I’m going to try and solve it. Will share all.”

    According to him, he is assembling a specialized research team to closely monitor his condition while exploring experimental therapies aimed at slowing or potentially stopping the autoimmune process responsible for damaging his stomach.

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    Although he acknowledged that many of the approaches remain investigational and are not approved treatments, he argued that medicine should be more ambitious when confronting diseases traditionally considered irreversible.

    He wrote, “Modern medicine has normalized too many conditions. The goal has become monitoring and management while a cure is rarely even attempted.”

    Johnson added, “In the age of AI, multiomics, and custom-built DNA, proteins, and cells, no condition should be presumed incurable simply because no one has yet tried to cure it with today’s stack.”

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    Ending his statement on a “personal note,” the biohacker urged readers not to take their health for granted.

    “The absence of symptoms is not the presence of health,” he wrote before concluding, “Care for yourself, care for others, care for the planet and care for our animal friends. Care for life as it’s the most precious gift there is.”

    “Literally using his own body as an experiment object… still could not see the thing ki**ing him from the inside,” wrote one netizen

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    A social media comment asking if biohacker Bryan Johnson will still live forever despite his dreadful diagnosis.

    Image credits: BowTiedYukon

    A social media comment on biohacker Bryan Johnson's intense health regimen and unexpected dreadful diagnosis.

    Image credits: Andrew369Allen

    A social media comment suggesting biohacker Bryan Johnson's health journey is a blueprint of what not to do for a healthy life.

    Image credits: johnnycommits

    Twitter post by Nikki Darling suggesting vegetables cause health issues, impacting Bryan Johnson's health regimen.

    Image credits: AnarchoDarling

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    Twitter post by ME9 stating Bryan Johnson's IBD diagnosis is manageable with his wealth, despite his health regimen.

    Image credits: mnine5356

    Twitter post by Gatsby calling Bryan Johnson's health regimen a gimmick, highlighting genetics and fear as aging factors.

    Image credits: 818Gatsby

    Twitter post by LilHumansBigImpact suggesting Bryan Johnson's body wants a steak, contrasting his health regimen.

    Image credits: BigImpactHumans

    Twitter post by John Matwey on Bryan Johnson's diagnosis, criticizing his extreme health regimen as an attention grab.

    Image credits: JohnMatwey

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    Dr. Shannon Kroner on biohacker Bryan Johnson's health regimen, suggesting his pro-vax stance and injections.

    Image credits: drshannonkroner

    A.C. Porter's tweet about biohacker Bryan Johnson's health diagnosis, describing his body turning against him.

    Image credits: acportr

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't win this. Even if you invest millions of dollars. You can't stop the time.

    3
    3points
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    thereader19 avatar
    TheReader19
    TheReader19
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God forgive me, but I laughed when I first read this. Maybe he would live a long healthy life if he actually "just lived". He is not going to live forever; and going outside enjoying the sunshine and stop "stealing" his son's blood like he's some kind of modern day vampire might help. His obsession of longevity by taking lots of pills is most probably going so shorten his life. The irony is delicious, to much money not enough sense.

    1
    1point
    reply
    mp7dvnrw85 avatar
    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he could get regular b12 injections and get on with his life, like millions of other people do, or he could turn it into another weird obsession. I wonder which option he’ll … oh, no surprises here.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't win this. Even if you invest millions of dollars. You can't stop the time.

    3
    3points
    reply
    thereader19 avatar
    TheReader19
    TheReader19
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God forgive me, but I laughed when I first read this. Maybe he would live a long healthy life if he actually "just lived". He is not going to live forever; and going outside enjoying the sunshine and stop "stealing" his son's blood like he's some kind of modern day vampire might help. His obsession of longevity by taking lots of pills is most probably going so shorten his life. The irony is delicious, to much money not enough sense.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    mp7dvnrw85 avatar
    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he could get regular b12 injections and get on with his life, like millions of other people do, or he could turn it into another weird obsession. I wonder which option he’ll … oh, no surprises here.

    0
    0points
    reply
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