Jeremy Clarkson Emotionally Reveals Devastating Diagnosis As Co-Stars Look On Heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a heartbreaking health update, revealing a devastating diagnosis during the final episodes of his popular documentary series, Clarkson’s Farm, released on Wednesday, June 17.

The 66-year-old television personality opened up about the condition nearly two years after surviving a life-threatening medical emergency in 2024, when one of his major heart arteries became completely blocked.

Highlights Jeremy Clarkson left viewers stunned after an emotional on-air revelation during ‘Clarkson’s Farm.’

The 66-year-old opened up about a series of serious health struggles that unfolded behind the scenes of filming.

Co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland were visibly shaken as the moment played out on camera.

The emotional revelation left fans and fellow celebrities rallying around the longtime presenter, with one supporter writing, “Shocked to read this news. Hang in there mate, Sending you love and strength Jeremy.”

RELATED:

Jeremy Clarkson left fans emotionally stunned after revealing a serious medical diagnosis on his popular documentary series

Image credits: John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson is a highly prominent British television presenter, journalist, and author best known for hosting world-famous automotive and reality shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is best known for spending over two decades transforming the BBC’s Top Gear into one of the most-watched factual television programmes in the world.

Notably, Clarkson began his career as a local travelling salesman for Paddington Bear stuffed toys before entering local journalism.

Image credits: Amazon Prime

Earlier today, the television star shared heartbreaking news during the final two episodes of season five of his hit Amazon Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, which premiered this month.

The show is a British documentary series that follows Jeremy as he attempts to run a 1,000-acre working farm in the Cotswolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a conversation about the upcoming harvest at Diddly Squat Farm, a visibly emotional Clarkson abruptly told his co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, “I’ve got cancer.”

He revealed that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Clarkson explained that he learned of the diagnosis after a routine medical examination led to a biopsy in May last year while filming the latest season of the series.

🚨HEARTBREAKING BOMBSHELL FROM DIDDLY SQUAT: JEREMY CLARKSON REVEALS HE HAS CANCER 😢 In the final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm Season 5, Jeremy Clarkson shares some truly devastating personal news. Jeremy is in his office discussing the farm harvest with Charlie and Kaleb… pic.twitter.com/MN9IDXlczS — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 17, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

While he described the disease as “aggressive,” doctors caught it at a “really early stage,” which Jeremy described as a “really, really difficult” diagnosis.

Kaleb reacted to the news, saying, “No, you haven’t. Where?” as Clarkson replied, “Where it is of no concern to anybody. I’ve known since May.”

Both Cooper and Charlie appeared visibly emotional upon hearing the diagnosis.

The 66-year-old also expressed frustration that the medical timeline and required surgery clashed directly with the farm’s busy harvest season last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy emotionally revealed on-air, “I’ve got cancer,” after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer

Image credits: Amazon Prime

Moreover, he revealed he had 10 percent of his prostate removed via a procedure to eliminate the area where the cancer was located.

Jeremy shared with his co-stars, “I had a medical, you remember back in May. I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know.”

“I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaleb added, “Look after yourself, you go and do… if you need anything just ring.”

Later in the programme, Clarkson was shown filming from a hospital bed.

Image credits: Amazon Prime

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained to viewers that some of his treatments had “gone awry” and that he was kept “nil by mouth” due to medical complications.

Striking a somber note, he addressed the camera directly, saying, “What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone.”

In another sequence in the episode, Jeremy was heard telling his girlfriend Lisa Hogan and other cast members, including Charlie and Kaleb, “We can dwell as much as we like on all the bad things that have happened on the farm, but I think it is better now at the end of the year to focus on things that have been good.”

A few hours prior to the episodes dropping, Clarkson also posted an emotional video directly to his official Instagram account, warning his 10 million followers that the upcoming episodes would be a “difficult watch.”

🚨 HEARTBREAK FOR JEREMY CLARKSON: ‘I’ve Got Cancer’ – Fans Left Devastated by Emotional Revelation while filming Clarkson’s Farm❤️🙏 I think I can speak from a grateful nation when I say please get well soon and you have done so much for British farming over these past years.🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PrZoVkccI9 — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 17, 2026

In the post captioned “A announcement from Diddly Squat,” he said to his viewers, “Sombre news: Clarkson’s Farm.”

“Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful, but the final two episodes, which drop in the middle of the night tonight, are none of those things really. They’re a difficult watch.”

Social media was flooded with messages of support for Clarkson from fans and well-known personalities.

A popular American tech creator, YouTuber, and electronics repair shop owner, Andy Harding, wrote online, “We’re all rooting for you Jeremy, stay strong mate, you mean so much to so many people, take care of yourself.”

This diagnosis follows a period marked by significant medical challenges for the former Top Gear presenter

Image credits: Amazon Prime

Another person added, “I know it’s going to be tough but if there was ever a man strong enough to beat it, it’s Clarkson. Now it’s just a matter of time until we are told the cancer is in remission and we can look forward to many more seasons of Clarkson’s Farm! Please stay strong as the world will be praying for you.”

“The nation is behind you Jeremy, this is beyond sad to hear this. You have become a national treasure mate. Be strong. You got this big man,” commented a third.

Others expressed, “Well that might be the worst news I’ve heard in my life. I hope you make it through this.”

“Wishing you all the best Mr. clarkson. You’re a strong gentleman and I’m sure you’ll get through this… You will win, you are a fighter, we are with you.”

This diagnosis follows an intense period of medical battles for the former Top Gear presenter.

Image credits: jeremyclarkson1

Prior to the cancer diagnosis, Clarkson underwent emergency heart surgery to open a completely blocked artery following a sudden health scare in October 2024.

The medical scare left him just “days away from a fatal heart attack” at the time.

The scare began in early October 2024 while Clarkson was on a luxury holiday on a small island in the Indian Ocean.

His health rapidly declined upon his return to the UK, leading to an emergency ambulance admission to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

From a hospital bed, the 66-year-old shared his battle, telling viewers that if he doesn’t return for season six, “Take care, everyone”

He suddenly struggled to swim just two lengths of a pool and found himself unable to walk down a flight of stairs without assistance.

Reportedly, while working on his Cotswolds farm, he woke up feeling intensely “clammy,” with severe “tightness in his chest” and “pins and needles” radiating down his left arm.

Jeremy later admitted in interviews that he initially tried to ignore the symptoms.

However, after hearing that former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond had suddenly passed away from a heart attack on October 12, 2024, a panicked Clarkson realised how close he was to danger and immediately sought emergency care.

At the hospital, doctors ruled out an active heart attack but discovered critical cardiovascular disease.

Scans revealed that of the three main arteries feeding blood to his heart, one was 100% blocked and a second was rapidly narrowing.

Clarkson later noted, “My heart wasn’t getting any blood.”

Medical staff bypassed the need for invasive open-heart surgery by inserting stents to open the blocked arteries and restore blood flow.

“The nation is behind you Jeremy, this is beyond sad to hear this. You have become a national treasure mate. Be strong,” wrote one netizen