What began as a birthday celebration among friends ended with a tragedy that would later spark years of legal and coronial scrutiny.



In February 2018, 28-year-old builder Jaden Goldfinch was part of a group of about 15 friends gathered at the Frankton Golf Centre in Queenstown, New Zealand.



The group was enjoying an informal round of golf, carrying drinks and making their way through the nine-hole course as part of a friend's birthday festivities.



Around 2 p.m., Jaden and three others hit their tee shots toward a cluster of trees on the second hole.



As the group searched for their golf balls, Jaden walked ahead of the others and positioned himself between the trees and a nearby fence surrounding the driving range.



Meanwhile, another member of the birthday group, Ashley King, reportedly spotted a stray yellow driving-range ball near him and decided to hit it toward the fence.



According to statements later provided to police, King made sure several friends were looking in his direction before hitting the ball.



One witness, Caleb Wilson, recalled seeing Ashley prepare to hit the ball and immediately becoming concerned.



"I thought it could go anywhere, so I instinctively covered my head with my arms and turned away," he told investigators.



The ball curved sharply off course. At the same moment, Jaden stepped out from behind a tree and into its path.



The golf ball struck him directly in the temple.



Friends rushed to his aid after he collapsed to the ground.



Although he was initially conscious and speaking, he was bleeding from a wound on the side of his head.



King immediately drove Jaden, his girlfriend, and another friend to Lakes District Hospital.



During the short five-minute journey, Jaden's condition rapidly worsened.



According to the coroner's findings, he began screaming in pain, clutching his head, and eventually started losing consciousness. He also suffered a seizure as he was being taken into the hospital.



Doctors quickly determined he had sustained a severe traumatic brain injury.



He was later airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a ruptured artery and a large collection of blood between his brain and skull.



Surgeons performed an emergency decompression craniectomy, removing part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain and remove the blood buildup.



Jaden was placed in a medically induced coma and received what doctors described as "maximal active treatment" in intensive care.



Despite those efforts, he passed away four days later in the hospital.



His cousin, Callum Macbeth, described him as someone who always made time for family and friends.



"With his cheeky smile and twisted sense of humor he could turn anyone's day into a great one," Macbeth said. "He was a great rugby player and a good friend to all. We are all going to miss him dearly."



His girlfriend, Dominique Fry, shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media, writing, "My boy. My entire world. I'll love you til the day I d*e."



Years later, in 2022, the case returned to the spotlight when a coroner's report concluded that the accident involved shared responsibility.



The findings stated that it was "entirely foreseeable" that the ball could travel off course after being struck toward an area where people were present.



However, the report also found that Jaden's position behind the trees and his movement into the active play area contributed to the circumstances surrounding the incident.



The conclusions upset some of the Goldfinch’s loved ones, who felt too much responsibility had been placed on him.



Reportedly, in 2023, New Zealand authorities ordered a fresh investigation into the accident's timeline and logistics after concerns were raised about inconsistencies in witness accounts.



As of this writing, the findings of the renewed investigation have not been publicly released, leaving lingering questions about exactly how the accident unfolded.

