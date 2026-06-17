Rope Jump Staff Who Threw Student Off 130-Foot Bridge Make Dubious Claims During Interrogation By Police

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The fatal rope-jump accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman in Brazil has sparked widespread suspicion after three instructors arrested in connection with the case made controversial claims during police questioning.

Last week, on June 13, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas lost her life after she was thrown from a high platform at Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, São Paulo, without the safety rope attached.

Highlights Three instructors have been formally charged after a 21-year-old woman lost her life during a rope jump in Brazil.

Investigators are examining a series of disputed statements made by the accused as scrutiny surrounding the case intensifies.

The unexplained disappearance of Maria Eduarda’s GoPro camera has fueled further suspicion surrounding the staff members’ claims.

Now, as investigators continue to examine the tragedy, the three accused operators’ recent claims have netizens crying foul, arguing that the operators are trying to distance themselves from responsibility.

“Are they blind?! I don’t believe this was an innocent mistake!” wrote one outraged netizen.

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During police interrogation, three accused staff members made highly contested claims, prompting netizens to cry foul

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Maria Eduarda tragically fell 40 meters (131 feet) from the abandoned Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) after three instructors, who were captured in multiple witness videos, launched her into the drop.

Freitas succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries, and her final moments before the tragedy were caught on camera.

In viral videos, three employees were seen carrying her toward the jumping structure in a Superman, or airplane, position. Moments later, she was thrown from the platform.

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Seconds after her launch, people screamed in panic, “The rope!” but it was too late.

Witnesses alleged that the operators failed to perform a final gear or connection check before sending her off the ledge, resulting in the fatal failure to attach her to the safety rope.

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Following the fatal plunge, local police detained six individuals and arrested three instructors on charges of homicide with eventual intent, a specific legal classification under the Brazilian Penal Code.

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The charge applies when a person does not explicitly intend to k*ll but knowingly engages in highly dangerous conduct while accepting the risk that it could result in someone’s passing.

The three arrested staff members have been identified as Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra.

Three staff members have been formally charged with homicide with eventual intent in connection with Maria Eduarda’s passing

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During police interrogation, the detained staff members reportedly made highly contested claims that have sparked suspicions they are attempting to distance themselves from criminal negligence.

According to an interrogation video obtained by EPTV, the men told investigators they did not know who was responsible for attaching Maria’s safety rope.

Egoroff testified that the informal group did not assign specific safety responsibilities to individual members.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, de 21 años, cae de 40 metros (131 pies) desde el llamado «Puente Esqueleto» en Limeira, São Paulo, de salto en cuerda. El personal la lanzó en posición de «Superman» sin sujetar la cuerda de seguridad principal. Se puede escuchar a testigos… — Line (@LineLoza) June 15, 2026

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Instead, he argued that equipment checks were carried out “jointly” by whoever happened to be near the platform, resulting in a complete lapse in accountability.

Moreover, Luis and Cintra claimed to have experienced a “blackout” while preparing and launching Maria from the platform.

They stated that they could not remember where, when, or how the fatal equipment failure occurred.

The case has sparked suspicion, as Maria’s GoPro camera remains missing in addition to the men’s controversial “blackout” claims

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Luis told investigators, “After that [fall], it erased from my mind.”

Meanwhile, Cintra claimed, “It’s us three on the job. I can’t understand at what moment I didn’t see the rope. I simply cannot understand.”

Reportedly, the third operator, Gonçalves, sought to distance himself from the setup by claiming he was only called in at the last second to assist with the Superman-style throw.

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The investigating police officer, Andréa Dantas Levy, told O Globo, “The third, who held [her] legs, said he was only called in to help with the throw.”

O Globo also reported that the 21-year-old had paid an additional fee to rent a GoPro camera from the organizers to record her jump. The camera was actively recording and in her possession when she was thrown from the bridge.

However, the camera has not yet been recovered by police, and investigators suspect it may have been deliberately removed to conceal evidence.

A court officially ruled that all three accused posed a severe flight risk and risked “the repetition of equally dangerous conduct”

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A key witness at the scene, educational coordinator Rafael Goulart, told the outlet that he saw a company employee approach Maria’s body at the bottom of the ravine immediately after the fall.

He said, “The first scene I remember was seeing one of the employees removing the GoPro camera from the neck of the body that was already on the ground.”

“Was he worried about the equipment, about hiding evidence, or worried about its financial value?”

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The missing camera aligns with other suspicious behavior noted by police, including two staff members changing out of their uniforms immediately after the fall and fleeing into nearby woods before being located with the assistance of a police helicopter.

All three primary instructors, Cintra, Egoroff, and Gonçalves, are currently being held in jail awaiting trial.

During a court hearing, Judge Paulo Henrique Stahlberg Natal denied bond and ordered the three men to remain in pre-trial detention, ruling that they posed a severe flight risk.

The judge noted that allowing them to go free could lead to “the repetition of equally dangerous conduct.”

If convicted at trial, the three men face prison sentences ranging from 6 to 30 years under Brazilian law.

“There is more to it; this feels very weird… Something is not adding up here,” wrote one skeptical social media user

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