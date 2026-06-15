Parents Strike A Nerve As Kids Bungee Jump From Bridge Where Woman Lost Her Life After Rookie Mistake By Staff

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A viral video showing two young children bungee jumping from the same bridge where a 21-year-old woman recently lost her life has sparked widespread debate and outrage online.

The controversy comes in the wake of a tragedy that unfolded on the morning of June 13 at Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil, where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas lost her life.

Highlights Parents sparked outrage online after taking two young children bungee jumping from a bridge tied to a recent tragedy.

The stunt reignited safety concerns and prompted allegations of child a*use just days after a 21-year-old woman lost her life at the same site.

Viewers accused the parents of negligence, while others argued the backlash had gone too far.

She was allegedly launched from a rope jump platform without the safety rope attached, raising serious concerns about safety protocols at the site.

As the video of the young children gained traction online, many questioned the parents’ decision. One user fumed, “Absurd! Where’s the Child Welfare Council, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to see this?! Take those kids away!”

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Parents of two young children have come under fire online after taking them bungee jumping at a site linked to a recent fatal accident

Image credits: E_KRIS

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As Bored Panda previously reported, a witness who was present during the fatal accident over the weekend alleged that staff members at the activity site forgot to secure the safety rope before Maria Eduarda was launched from the platform.

Following the 40-meter (131-foot) drop, Freitas succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries.

A viral video of the accident circulating on social media reportedly captured the final moments before the tragedy.

Image credits: dudz.rodrigues

In the clip, three employees were seen carrying Maria into a horizontal Superman position toward the jumping structure. Moments later, she was thrown from the platform.

People were heard screaming, “The rope!” in panic, but it was too late.

A witness who was waiting in line directly behind Maria alleged to local media outlets that the operators did not perform a final gear or connection check before sending her off the ledge.

No mesmo lugar que jogaram a menina da ponte sem a corda ,esses pais colocaram a vida dos filhos em risco .

Tinham que tirar a guarda dessas crianças das mãos desses inconsequentespic.twitter.com/f669Fo5scH — Kcat (@E_KRIS) June 14, 2026

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According to investigating authorities, two men fled the scene immediately after the accident and were later found in a wooded area with assistance from the Águia police helicopter.

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Six individuals linked to the event organizers were arrested by the Military Police, while three reportedly remained in custody as the investigation continued.

Just a day after the tragedy unfolded, a video shared on X reignited concerns about the activity being conducted at the site.

The clip, shared on Sunday, June 14, appeared to show a mother bungee jumping while holding her child.

A 21-year-old woman lost her life after employees allegedly failed to attach the safety rope before she jumped from Ponte do Esqueleto

Image credits: E_KRIS

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In a second brief clip included in the same post, a man who appeared to be a member of the event staff was seen carrying a child in his arms as they both took part in the jump.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the two videos were filmed on the same day or whether the children shown belonged to the same woman.

The stunt sparked serious concerns among viewers, with many accusing the parents of “negligence” and of consciously putting their children’s lives at risk.

One angry netizen wrote, “In the same place where they threw the girl off the bridge without the rope, these parents put their children’s lives at risk. They should take custody of these children away from the hands of these irresponsible people.”

Image credits: osint613

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Another user added, “People are completely brainwashed and obsessed with generating photos, reels, and videos. This needs to stop. They paid more attention to whether they were already filming than to checking safety.”

“The irresponsibility is real, and they should indeed lose custody of their children,” a third person agreed.

Others commented, “If you want to jump, jump. But taking a child along is an atrocious act of irresponsibility.”

“This kind of behavior, known as risky conduct, when encouraged at such a young age, will strongly contribute to raising children who are more impulsive and addicted to taking dangerous risks.”

In recent viral clips, a man and a woman were seen holding one child each on their back and stomach as they jumped from the bridge

HORRIFIC FOOTAGE: A 21-year-old woman was pushed off a 40-meter bridge in Limeira, Brazil by bungee jump workers who failed to attach her safety rope. She died from the fall. pic.twitter.com/KdZ51iZ2ab — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2026

However, not everyone agreed. Some users, while criticizing the parents, argued that the children were better off with their parents and that bungee jumping is a recognized sport.

One person wrote in their defense, “Take them away and give them to whom? You all are pathetic. It’s better for this child to stay with their parents than with people who want to legalize everything.”

Another comment read, “Yeah, take those kids away from their parents and hand them over for you to raise? Stick them in an orphanage until they turn 18?”

Image credits: dudz.rodrigues

“Ridiculous. Putting a mother in this situation for judgment? Wake up. Unfortunately, tragedies happen, and people have practiced this sport for years. Nobody expects the worst.”

The viral clips were likely filmed before Maria lost her life, as the adventure activity has since been completely shut down by law enforcement.

The platform and the surrounding area at Ponte do Esqueleto were closed by police as investigators evaluated the scene.

Moreover, the companies managing the jumps were ordered to halt operations following the arrest of their operators on allegations of criminal negligence.

Image credits: Entre Cordas

Ponte do Esqueleto is a long-abandoned rail crossing that legally belongs to the federal government.

Following the tragedy, Limeira City Hall announced legal action against federal authorities over what officials described as negligence regarding the bridge.

According to the city administration, responsibility for inspection, maintenance, and access control at the bridge falls under federal jurisdiction.

Officials said they had repeatedly requested safety measures for the area before the incident.

Netizens slammed the parents for putting their children’s lives at risk, with some going as far as to allege negligence and child a*use

Image credits: Entre Cordas

Mayor Murilo Félix said in a public statement that the tragedy highlighted long-standing concerns about the location.

He said, “Unfortunately, the federal government’s omission has resulted in yet another tragedy in Limeira.”

As of this writing, the criminal investigation into Maria Eduarda’s passing remains ongoing, with the case being handled by the 2nd Police District of Limeira.

Commercial bungee jumping operators are typically required to follow multiple safety procedures before authorizing a jump.

Image credits: Entre Cordas

Industry standards generally require that participants be secured with both a primary attachment system and a backup safety connection, and that equipment undergo routine inspections and maintenance checks.

Many operators also employ a two-person verification process, in which one crew member prepares the jumper and a second independently inspects the harnesses, cords, and connections before the jump is cleared.

Commercial operators commonly impose age restrictions, with participants typically required to be at least 12 years old. Maximum age limits vary by provider, though some restrict participation to individuals under 45 or 50.

Minors are generally required to obtain parental consent before taking part.

“A lot of ppl do these stunts with kids in hopes something happens to the kids as a way of getting rid of them…” wrote one skeptical netizen