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Some photos just have a way of making you smile, and dog pictures are definitely among them. Whether they're being silly, looking unexpectedly adorable, or simply being themselves, dogs somehow always manage to brighten our day.

That’s exactly what 'We Rate Dogs' has been doing for years – sharing dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities with its community. Goofy puppies, funny poses, and sweet senior dogs – the page celebrates every pup and the little things that make them special.

We’ve selected some of our favorite dog photos to bring a little extra happiness to your day. Scroll down, enjoy the cuteness, and don’t forget to upvote the doggos that stole your heart!

More info: Facebook | tiktok.com | Instagram | x.com