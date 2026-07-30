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Some photos just have a way of making you smile, and dog pictures are definitely among them. Whether they're being silly, looking unexpectedly adorable, or simply being themselves, dogs somehow always manage to brighten our day.

That’s exactly what 'We Rate Dogs' has been doing for years – sharing dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities with its community. Goofy puppies, funny poses, and sweet senior dogs – the page celebrates every pup and the little things that make them special.

We’ve selected some of our favorite dog photos to bring a little extra happiness to your day. Scroll down, enjoy the cuteness, and don’t forget to upvote the doggos that stole your heart!

More info: Facebook | tiktok.com | Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

WeRateDogs Report

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    #2

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You'll pay for this, hooman"

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    #3

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Off topic: What's up with BP? New layout + a hèll of a lot bugs? Or is it just me?

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    #4

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #5

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #6

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #7

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #8

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can boop the snoot and pound the paw simultaneously

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    #9

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    mikerodrick avatar
    Mike Rodrick
    Mike Rodrick
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one wants to play with me.

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    #10

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #11

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #12

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #13

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #14

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #15

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    salttypepper avatar
    Salttypepper
    Salttypepper
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    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lil poor ball

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the Unicorn! I have just read about him. This streak of long hair on his forehead gave him the nickname although he got another one when adopted. His skull bones doesn't grow fully together where the fur is different. He will need a lifelong medical support and weratedogs has paid for it. I wonder what his name ist... I just looked it up and I can tell you: This is Twighlight Sparkle.

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    #17

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty. (They are ALL striking but this one is strikingier...) :-)

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    #18

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some dogs are photogenic no matter what they do.

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    #19

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #20

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    mikerodrick avatar
    Mike Rodrick
    Mike Rodrick
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PAWS! It's finally safe to go in the water.

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    #21

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's the look of someone who knows what happens when you ruin a pair of shoes...

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    #22

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll have a bath, I show you! Just have to squeeze myself in a little bit.

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    #23

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #24

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #25

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #26

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #27

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These designer dogs are just getting ridiculous now.

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    #28

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    cecileprevost avatar
    Cécile Prévost
    Cécile Prévost
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tried to do what the cat does but get stuck

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    #29

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #30

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear the barking for the manager through my screen 🤣

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    #31

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #32

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #33

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #34

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He forgot his pencil! He is so gonna be in trouble!

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    #35

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #36

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    #37

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    #38

    These 40 Adorable Dogs Are Exactly What You Need To Start Your Week With A Smile

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    deniserichman avatar
    Denise Richman
    Denise Richman
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this dog have a human face?

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