40 Hilarious And Heartwarming Dog Photos That Stole The Internet’s Heart
Some photos just have a way of making you smile, and dog pictures are definitely among them. Whether they're being silly, looking unexpectedly adorable, or simply being themselves, dogs somehow always manage to brighten our day.
That’s exactly what 'We Rate Dogs' has been doing for years – sharing dogs of all breeds, sizes, and personalities with its community. Goofy puppies, funny poses, and sweet senior dogs – the page celebrates every pup and the little things that make them special.
We’ve selected some of our favorite dog photos to bring a little extra happiness to your day. Scroll down, enjoy the cuteness, and don’t forget to upvote the doggos that stole your heart!
More info: Facebook | tiktok.com | Instagram | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Off topic: What's up with BP? New layout + a hèll of a lot bugs? Or is it just me?
That is the Unicorn! I have just read about him. This streak of long hair on his forehead gave him the nickname although he got another one when adopted. His skull bones doesn't grow fully together where the fur is different. He will need a lifelong medical support and weratedogs has paid for it. I wonder what his name ist... I just looked it up and I can tell you: This is Twighlight Sparkle.
Pretty. (They are ALL striking but this one is strikingier...) :-)
These designer dogs are just getting ridiculous now.
I can hear the barking for the manager through my screen 🤣
Yeah, what do i think.....unrelated to this list, wich was nice, why did BP change the app again? Very hard to navigate now and i see a lot of adds before the list is opening. No! I do not pay for premium. Premium what?
They've bunged the navigation up for Premium users too. On Android the 'Back" button no longer takes you to your previous page or position but out of the app. The only thing Premium gets you is no ads (which is worth it to to me; YMMV) but on Windows a little window-in-window sneaks in at the right of the screen from time to time.Load More Replies...
Yeah, what do i think.....unrelated to this list, wich was nice, why did BP change the app again? Very hard to navigate now and i see a lot of adds before the list is opening. No! I do not pay for premium. Premium what?
They've bunged the navigation up for Premium users too. On Android the 'Back" button no longer takes you to your previous page or position but out of the app. The only thing Premium gets you is no ads (which is worth it to to me; YMMV) but on Windows a little window-in-window sneaks in at the right of the screen from time to time.Load More Replies...