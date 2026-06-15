Norwegian Crown Princess’s Son Learns His Fate After Being Found Guilty In Explosive Trial

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Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, learned his fate after an Oslo District Court found him guilty of multiple serious offenses involving illegal substances and violence against women.

The verdict followed a seven-week trial, during which police presented disturbing self-recorded digital footage allegedly recovered from Høiby’s electronic devices that documented incidents spanning from 2018 to 2024.

Highlights Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's crown princess, was found guilty of multiple serious offenses.

The long-awaited verdict was announced on Monday, June 15, bringing the high-profile case to a dramatic turning point.

Furious netizens branded the outcome a “grievous injustice,” arguing that privilege should never outweigh accountability.

The case has deeply affected the Norwegian monarchy, drawing intense public scrutiny over privilege, accountability, and the royal family’s reputation amid one of the country’s most shocking scandals.

“No status or background changes accountability; justice applies across every level,” wrote one netizen.

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The son of Norway’s crown princess, Marius Borg Høiby, was found guilty of multiple serious offenses on Monday, June 15

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Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

Marius Borg Høiby is, notably, not a working member of the Norwegian royal family, as his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, had him with Norwegian businessman and financial analyst Morten Borg before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon.

While he is a member of the Norwegian royal family, he is not part of the official Royal House of Norway.

He was never included in the line of succession and therefore holds no royal title, such as “Prince.” Despite being raised alongside his royal half-siblings, he has always been a private citizen.

Image credits: Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage

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During the highly publicized trial, which ran from February 3 to March 19 this year, Marius denied some of the most serious allegations among the 40 charges brought against him, including four counts of r*pe and one count of domestic violence.

He did, however, admit guilt to several lesser offenses, including traffic violations such as speeding and driving without a valid license, an aggravated dr*g offense involving the transportation of approximately 3.5 kg (7.7 pounds) of marijuana, and violating a restraining order.

Prior to the final verdict, Marius had reportedly entered a plea of “partly guilty,” a specific option under Norwegian law, to charges of aggravated a**ault and reckless behavior.

Image credits: marius_borg

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Previously, prosecutors presented evidence, including videos found on Høiby’s phone. One video, allegedly filmed in 2018, reportedly showed him engaged in an intimate act with an unconscious woman.

The alleged victim in the video, who has remained anonymous for privacy reasons, testified in court that she had not consented to the alleged acts depicted in the footage.

Meanwhile, Nora Haukland, one of Høiby’s former girlfriends and an influencer, testified during the 14th day of his trial.

Marius was charged with 40 criminal counts, including r*pe, as well as offenses related to domestic violence and illegal substances

Image credits: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

She alleged that she once urged Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to seek professional help for Marius but was told that his personal struggles were not their responsibility.

However, Marius strongly disputed that account, saying in court, “The story is absurd to hear.”

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“Now she’s going to involve my parents. I don’t know anyone who has worked harder for me to be okay. Mom and Haakon have only ever been the kindest people in the world. The way they’re being described here makes me incredibly angry.”

The court proceedings formally concluded in March, after which the judges retired to consider all the evidence.

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Nearly three months later, the final verdict and sentence were delivered on Monday, June 15.

An Oslo District Court found him guilty of two counts of r*pe, domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, aggravated a**ault, issuing threats, and multiple dr*g and traffic violations.

Notably, Marius was acquitted of two additional counts of r*pe.

Prosecutors sought a prison sentence of seven years and seven months, while his defense attorneys argued for a maximum sentence of 18 months.

In disturbing evidence presented by prosecutors, Høiby was reportedly seen engaging in an intimate act with an unconscious woman

Image credits: abcnewsaustralia

However, the court sentenced him to four years in prison and ordered him to pay a total of 640,000 kroner (approximately $57,000) in compensation to four victims.

Høiby attended the sentencing via a live video link from prison, citing medical reasons for his physical absence.

Following the guilty verdict, Marius will remain in police custody, and his defense team has confirmed that he has the right to fully appeal both the verdict and the sentence.

Because the judgment is not yet final pending appeals, his legal team is actively seeking his temporary release from custody. However, prosecutors are pushing for him to remain detained.

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Both Høiby’s defense team and the public prosecution have the legal right to appeal the Oslo District Court’s decision to a higher court.

Moreover, because prosecutors originally sought a much stricter sentence of seven years and seven months, they also have the option to appeal the court’s decision to acquit him on two of the r*pe counts.

Under Chapter 24 of the Norwegian Criminal Procedure Act, the standard deadline for appealing a district court judgment is 14 days from the date the verdict is legally served or announced.

Despite maintaining his innocence on all four r*pe charges during the trial, Marius was found guilty on two of the counts

Image credits: abcnewsaustralia

The window to appeal Høiby’s verdict and sentence will close at midnight on June 29.

If his detention is maintained and any appeals are unsuccessful, he will serve his sentence in a standard Norwegian prison.

According to The Guardian, the Norwegian royal court issued a public statement following the verdict, saying, “The matter has been considered by the courts, and we have no comment on the outcome.”

The legal resolution comes amid a serious health crisis for his mother, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and is currently on the national lung transplant waiting list.

Just days earlier, Marius made an emotional plea to the court, stating that being incarcerated while knowing his mother was seriously ill was “unbearable,” and requesting temporary release so he could see the crown princess.

On June 8, the Oslo District Court initially granted his release on compassionate grounds, but prosecutors immediately blocked the decision by filing an emergency appeal.

The Borgarting Court of Appeal later overturned the lower court’s ruling, determining that Høiby must remain in custody, where he has remained since his arrest in February.

“He should have been sentenced to even longer… 4 years is a grievous injustice. He should serve more…” fumed one netizen