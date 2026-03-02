Scary Movie 6 Trailer Drops Release Date With Brutal Spoof Of A $369m Horror Hit

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth installment in the Scary Movie franchise unveiled its first full trailer on March 2, confirming a summer 2026 release date.

The much-awaited reboot features Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans as they are forced to face a new masked assailant on the loose. It marks the duo’s return to the franchise after a fifteen-year absence.

Highlights The Scary Movie reboot drops its first trailer and locks in a summer 2026 theatrical release.

The new trailer spoofs multiple recent horror hits, including one Oscar-nominated $369 million blockbuster.

Marlon and Shawn Wayans return alongside franchise favorites for the first time in years.

As with its predecessors, the new chapter is set to parody several horror hits, including one recent $369 million blockbuster. Fans quickly caught the reference on X, with one user remarking:

“It’s Scary Movie! They turn great horror films into cheap jokes one way or another.”

Naturally, horror fans must be clamoring to learn which other movies the reboot will parody and when it will hit theaters.

RELATED:

When does Scary Movie 6 release?

Character wearing a Ghostface mask holding a knife inside a subway car in the Scary Movie 6 trailer spoofing a horror hit.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth installment, simply titled Scary Movie, is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.

It is expected to serve as a reboot, becoming the franchise’s first movie since Scary Movie 5 in 2013.

In April 2024, Miramax announced that a new installment was in development with Neal H. Moritz attached as a producer. By January 2025, the studio confirmed a Summer 2026 release for the reboot.

Principal photography began in October 2025 and concluded in November, with the first trailer dropping in March 2026.

Scary Movie 6 trailer roasts Sinners, and more recent horror hits

Man in a green jacket making a silly face with others in a room, scene from Scary Movie 6 trailer spoofing horror hit.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

The trailer features a reference to the 2025 box-office hit Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. Characters resembling vampires from the Ryan Coogler-directed movie appear to crash a Halloween party at one point.

Fans on X found the spoof to be one of the trailer’s highlights, while some argued it was too brutal, especially given Sinners’ record-breaking Oscar nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imagine being the director of Sinners and seeing your masterpiece turned into a Halloween party joke,” one user noted.

Three people in 70s-inspired outfits looking shocked in a scene from the Scary Movie 6 trailer spoofing a horror hit.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Another said, “That is PURE comedy. Scary Movie always nails the parody. I need to see how they flip THAT scene.”

Meanwhile, others spotted references to several recent horror hits in the trailer.

Oscar-nominated films such as Weapons and The Substance were also parodied, while the footage teased spoofs of Get Out, Smile, M3GAN, Terrifier, Longlegs, and more.

Who is returning for the Scary Movie reboot?

Three young actors in period costumes smiling in a dark setting from the Scary Movie 6 trailer spoofing a horror hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans are set to reprise their roles as Shorty Meeks and Ray Wilkins. The real-life brothers last appeared in 2001’s Scary Movie 2.

Aside from playing the lead roles, they also contributed to the screenplay. Other members of their family, Damon Wayans Jr. and Kim Wayans, have been added in undisclosed roles.

The reboot also marks the return of Anna Faris and Regina Hall as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Both were last seen in 2006’s Scary Movie 4.

Scary Movie 6 logo in bold silver letters on a dark textured background promoting the horror spoof film trailer release.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Other cast members from past installments who are confirmed to return include:

Jon Abrahams as Bobby Prinze

Lochlyn Munro as Greg Phillippe

Dave Sheridan as Doofy Gilmore

Cheri Oteri as Gail Hailstorm

Anthony Anderson as Mahalik Phifer

Chris Elliott as Hanson

Olivia Rose Keegan and Savannah Lee Nassif will be introduced as Cindy’s daughters, Sara and Tuesday. Heidi Gardner and Felissa Rose are also expected to appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three installments in the Scary Movie franchise are streaming on Paramount+ and MGM+.