ADVERTISEMENT

The wait is officially over!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards, thus setting the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the ceremony on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As always, the 2026 Oscar nominations saw several fan favorites secure the nods they were expected to earn. But other nominations cued gasps and collective outrage online.

RELATED:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards

Shiny golden Oscar statuettes lined up against a blue background for Academy 2026 Oscar nominations event.

Image credits: Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images

Nominations for theBest Actress in a Supporting Role:

Elle Fanning ( Sentimental Value )

) Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ( Sentimental Value )

) Amy Madigan ( Weapons )

) Wunmi Mosaku ( Sinners )

) Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Ariana Grande did not find room on the list for her role in Wicked: For Good, and neither did Odessa A’zion for her role in Marty Supreme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein),

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

One of the first snubs of the day was Paul Mescal, who missed out on a Best Supporting Actor nomination, even though he was seen as a strong contender for his role in Hamnet.

Two men in tuxedos holding hands in a theater audience during the Academy releases 2026 Oscar nominations event.

Image credits: Netflix

The Academy introduced a brand new category for Best Casting this year.

Nominations for the Best Casting:

Hamnet (Nina Gold),

(Nina Gold), Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti),

(Jennifer Venditti), One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)

(Cassandra Kulukundis) The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)

(Gabriel Domingues) Sinners (Francine Maisler)

Nominations for Best International Feature Film:

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) Nominations for Best Editing: F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners Noinations for Best cinematography Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Group of actors in period costumes dramatizing a tense scene from a 2026 Oscar nominations nominated film.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations for Best Production Design:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Nominations for Best Sound

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Nominations for Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Nominations for Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Sinners made history by earning 16 nominations, the highest ever in Academy Award history

Actor in a tense scene holding a weapon, with two blurred figures behind, representing 2026 Oscar nominations film.

Image credits: HBO Max

Nominations for the Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Jessie Buckley, ( Hamnet)

Rose Byrne, ( If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson, ( Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve, ( Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone, (Bugonia)

Chase Infiniti, 25, was considered a strong contender in the category but missed out as the breakout star from One Battle After Another.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo found no room on the list for roles in Wicked: For Good

Actress in an elaborate gown and crown surrounded by stacks of books, representing Academy releases 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role included several big names.

Nominations for the Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothée Chalamet ( Marty Supreme )

) Leonardo DiCaprio ( One Battle After Another )

) Ethan Hawke ( Blue Moon )

) Michael B Jordan ( Sinners )

) Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

In the lead-up to today’s announcement, there was speculation about whether any contender could join the ranks of history’s most-nominated films.

To date, that record is held by three films: All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all three of which secured 14 nominations.

This year, many expected Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary comedy One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s vampire-horror Sinners to break that record this year.

Wicked: For Good was completely left out of the Oscar nominations list

Scene from a fantasy film featuring two characters in elaborate costumes, related to Academy Oscar nominations 2026.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The answer came quickly, with Sinners dominating the nominations and setting a new Academy record.

The Ryan Coogler-directed movie was honored with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Michael B. Jordan earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinners was followed by One Battle After Another, receiving 13 nominations.

Nominations for Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Nominations for Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Nominations for Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Nominations for Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Nominations for Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Nominations for Best original song

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Nominations for Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Four shocked actors in scenes, highlighting diverse performances in 2026 Oscar nominations from the Academy release.

Image credits: mrbrianrowe

ADVERTISEMENT

Other clear favorites from this award season also found its way to the Oscars nominations.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value received nine nominations each, while Hamnet secured eight.

Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, secured nine nominations in total

Young man playing table tennis intensely, showcasing focus and skill in a dimly lit indoor setting for Oscar nominations.

Image credits: A24

One of the biggest snubs of the morning was the poor performance of Wicked: For Good on the Oscar nominations list.

The first film in the franchise bagged 10 nominations and won in two categories. But this year, the movie scored zero nominations.

Golden retriever standing on hind legs holding a stick outdoors, illustrating humor related to Academy releases 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: jonathanfujii_

Although Frankenstein garnered nine nominations, Guillermo del Toro did not receive an Oscar nomination for his direction of the new adaptation.

Jacob Elordi earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie, which came as a surprise to some.

Jacob Elordi’s role in Frankenstein earned him his first Oscar nomination

Man in vintage workshop scene with intricate machinery and dramatic lighting, related to Academy 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: Netflix

Dark hooded figure with a mask and fur cloak in a dimly lit setting, related to 2026 Oscar nominations coverage.

Image credits: Netflix

Nominations for Best Animated Feature Film

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Walt Disney)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney) Nominations for Best visual effects Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus Nominations for Best live action short A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austin’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva Nominations for Best animated short Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters Nominations for Best documentary short All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness The viral streaming hit KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film

Animated characters performing on stage in vibrant costumes, related to Academy releases 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: Netflix

This year, 317 films were eligible for the 2026 Academy Awards, according to a list released earlier this month. 201 films from that list were eligible in the Best Picture category. Roughly 10,000+ industry professionals vote to produce the final list.

An interesting update was made this year, where the members had to actually watch the films and prove it by either streaming them on the organization’s platform or filing a form with details about the cinema screening they attended.

Teyana Taylor, who took home a Golden Globe Award this month, received the Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Woman holding a Golden Globe award, celebrating wins as the Academy releases 2026 Oscar nominations event unfolds.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last year, the Oscar nominations sparked widespread debate as several high-profile performances and films were notably left out.

The film Emilia Pérez led the list for the highest nominations at the 2025 Oscars. But fans were sorely disappointed when Selena Gomez did not find herself in the final list of the Best Supporting Actress category.

Hollywood heavyweights Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) also did not make it to the 2025 Oscar nominations list last year.

A major surprise at the 2025 Oscars was the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet, earning eight Academy Award nominations but taking home zero.

The film Anora bagged the most honors at last year’s show, winning Best Picture from a lineup that included The Brutalist, Conclave, The Substance, and Wicked.

Mikey Madison was crowned Best Actress for her role in Anora, while Adrien Brody took home the prize for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist.

Netizens had plenty to say about the 2026 Oscar nominations

Social media user reacting to the Academy Releases 2026 Oscar Nominations with an emoji and comment online.

Image credits: emmett_mccann_

Tweet from Laura Medeiros expressing a wish to see Amanda Seyfried nominated in the 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: CastroMede62

Tweet from Official Spencer expressing hope Lee Byung Hun surprises everyone in the context of Academy 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: OfficialSpencr

Tweet about the Academy releasing 2026 Oscar nominations, questioning if Academy members watch movies, with a laughing emoji.

Image credits: TheRealestEazy

Tweet discussing Amanda Seyfried’s potential in the 2026 Oscar nominations and audience reactions anticipated.

Image credits: Filmotomy

Tweet from Mizzella expressing hope for surprise nominees in the upcoming 2026 Oscar nominations awards season.

Image credits: mizzelaalphax

Tweet from user evan responding to FilmUpdates about the Academy releasing 2026 Oscar nominations.

Image credits: evantarchives

User tweet expressing frustration about a film’s chance of receiving 2026 Oscar nominations in an online post.

Image credits: Thekrizzo

Twitter user reacting to the release of the 2026 Oscar nominations, discussing movie and cinema interest online.

Image credits: emj_za