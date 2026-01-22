Academy Releases 2026 Oscar Nominations
The wait is officially over!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards, thus setting the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night.
Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the ceremony on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
As always, the 2026 Oscar nominations saw several fan favorites secure the nods they were expected to earn. But other nominations cued gasps and collective outrage online.
Image credits: Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images
Nominations for theBest Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Ariana Grande did not find room on the list for her role in Wicked: For Good, and neither did Odessa A’zion for her role in Marty Supreme.
Nominations for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein),
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
One of the first snubs of the day was Paul Mescal, who missed out on a Best Supporting Actor nomination, even though he was seen as a strong contender for his role in Hamnet.
Image credits: Netflix
The Academy introduced a brand new category for Best Casting this year.
Nominations for the Best Casting:
- Hamnet (Nina Gold),
- Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti),
- One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis)
- The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)
- Sinners (Francine Maisler)
Nominations for Best International Feature Film:
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental value (Norway)
- Sirât (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Nominations for Best Editing:
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Noinations for Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Nominations for Best Production Design:
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Nominations for Best Sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Nominations for Best costume design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Nominations for Best make-up and hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners made history by earning 16 nominations, the highest ever in Academy Award history
Image credits: HBO Max
Nominations for the Best Actress in a Leading Role:
- Jessie Buckley, (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne, (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson, (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve, (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone, (Bugonia)
Chase Infiniti, 25, was considered a strong contender in the category but missed out as the breakout star from One Battle After Another.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo found no room on the list for roles in Wicked: For Good
Image credits: Universal Pictures
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role included several big names.
Nominations for the Best Actor in a Leading Role:
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
In the lead-up to today’s announcement, there was speculation about whether any contender could join the ranks of history’s most-nominated films.
To date, that record is held by three films: All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all three of which secured 14 nominations.
This year, many expected Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary comedy One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s vampire-horror Sinners to break that record this year.
Wicked: For Good was completely left out of the Oscar nominations list
Image credits: Universal Pictures
The answer came quickly, with Sinners dominating the nominations and setting a new Academy record.
The Ryan Coogler-directed movie was honored with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Michael B. Jordan earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.
Sinners was followed by One Battle After Another, receiving 13 nominations.
Nominations for Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Nominations for Best director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Nominations for Best adapted screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Nominations for Best original screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Nominations for Best documentary feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Nominations for Best original song
- Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
Nominations for Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Image credits: mrbrianrowe
Other clear favorites from this award season also found its way to the Oscars nominations.
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value received nine nominations each, while Hamnet secured eight.
Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, secured nine nominations in total
Image credits: A24
One of the biggest snubs of the morning was the poor performance of Wicked: For Good on the Oscar nominations list.
The first film in the franchise bagged 10 nominations and won in two categories. But this year, the movie scored zero nominations.
Image credits: jonathanfujii_
Although Frankenstein garnered nine nominations, Guillermo del Toro did not receive an Oscar nomination for his direction of the new adaptation.
Jacob Elordi earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie, which came as a surprise to some.
Jacob Elordi’s role in Frankenstein earned him his first Oscar nomination
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: Netflix
Nominations for Best Animated Feature Film
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Walt Disney)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney)
Nominations for Best visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Nominations for Best live action short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austin’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Nominations for Best animated short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
Nominations for Best documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
The viral streaming hit KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film
Image credits: Netflix
This year, 317 films were eligible for the 2026 Academy Awards, according to a list released earlier this month. 201 films from that list were eligible in the Best Picture category. Roughly 10,000+ industry professionals vote to produce the final list.
An interesting update was made this year, where the members had to actually watch the films and prove it by either streaming them on the organization’s platform or filing a form with details about the cinema screening they attended.
Teyana Taylor, who took home a Golden Globe Award this month, received the Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Last year, the Oscar nominations sparked widespread debate as several high-profile performances and films were notably left out.
The film Emilia Pérez led the list for the highest nominations at the 2025 Oscars. But fans were sorely disappointed when Selena Gomez did not find herself in the final list of the Best Supporting Actress category.
Hollywood heavyweights Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) also did not make it to the 2025 Oscar nominations list last year.
A major surprise at the 2025 Oscars was the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet, earning eight Academy Award nominations but taking home zero.
The film Anora bagged the most honors at last year’s show, winning Best Picture from a lineup that included The Brutalist, Conclave, The Substance, and Wicked.
Mikey Madison was crowned Best Actress for her role in Anora, while Adrien Brody took home the prize for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist.
Netizens had plenty to say about the 2026 Oscar nominations
Image credits: emmett_mccann_
Image credits: CastroMede62
Image credits: OfficialSpencr
Image credits: TheRealestEazy
Image credits: Filmotomy
Image credits: mizzelaalphax
Image credits: evantarchives
Image credits: Thekrizzo
Image credits: emj_za
