Emma Stone’s Unexpected Appearance At The 2026 Actor Awards Has Fans Talking

Emma Stone’s appearance continues to baffle fans. Echoing the general sentiment about her, one fan said she “looks so different and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is.”

The Bugonia star first sparked conversation about her alleged “new face” at Paris Fashion Week last year.

Reacting to a photo of Emma with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one internet user remarked that the actress looked “like a yassified version of herself.” Others, meanwhile, compared her features to those of Bratz dolls.

Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, wearing a white off-shoulder outfit with natural makeup in an indoor setting.

Emma Stone’s appearance at the Actor Awards continued to fuel speculation about plastic surgery



Image credits: ninapark/Instagram

Emma has never addressed the speculation that she has undergone cosmetic enhancements.

At the Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards), the 37-year-old once again had fans discussing her “different” appearance.

Emma opted for a purple Louis Vuitton dress with a matching cardigan. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore warm, neutral shades for her makeup.



Lisa & Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 Show pic.twitter.com/NqM5ByfgKg — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) September 30, 2025

“She looks so different but I genuinely can’t point out what’s different and it’s stressing me out,” one fan noted, reacting to photos of Emma at the event.

Another said Emma looks like “if Lindsay Lohan and the OG Emma Stone had a child.”

A separate fan pointed out that the Easy A actress looks like “redhead Margot Robbie.”



Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards in a purple sequin dress, smiling and looking to the side against a gold background.

The Bugonia actress is believed to have undergone at least one cosmetic procedure on her face



Image credits: britishvogue/Instagram

The reason why many actresses resemble each other, according to one observer, may be that “everyone in Hollywood is sharing the same surgeon atm.”

“Different makeup, thicker darker brows, maybe lip filler and Botox and definitely weight loss,” suggested one person, while another speculated that Emma may have gone under the knife for a facelift.

“She looks stunning but she also looks like an uncanny carbon copy. I miss seeing normal pretty people in cinema,” expressed someone else.



Emma Stone wearing a lilac dress and jacket at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The conversation surrounding Emma’s “new face” has even prompted some medical experts to weigh in and speculate about which aspects of her appearance she may have modified.

Dr. Hazan, a plastic surgeon, told The Daily Express that the Oscar-winning actress may have undergone a brow lift or Botox to achieve her cat-eye-like look.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand agreed that Emma likely went under the knife for several procedures, telling The Sun that it appears as if she’s had a browlift, upper blepharoplasty (eye lift), and lower eyelid surgery.



Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a white dress with sheer straps and a neat updo hairstyle.

Emma has not addressed the online commentary about her alleged “new face”



Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards generating fan reactions online.

Image credits: tellthatbroad

Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance in a stylish outfit.

Image credits: champainproblms

At the BAFTAs last week, many fans expressed concern over what they described as an “unhealthy” transformation, pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she may be underweight.

In 2012, the actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her appearance.



“I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat,’” said Emma, then aged 23. “But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up.”

Emma Stone at 2026 Actor Awards, wearing elegant dresses and stunning earrings, posing with a soft smile in both images.

Plastic surgeons suggested that the 37-year-old likely underwent eye surgery to achieve a “cat-eye” effect



Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

The Cruella actress told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”

In 2014, Emma revealed during an interview with Seventeen magazine that she struggles to keep weight on, “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”

She attributed the issue to genetic factors and urged people to be “kinder” and avoid body-shaming strangers “for things we don’t know the full story on.”

Emma Stone in two different hairstyles and outfits, showcasing her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: rachelgoodwinmakeup / britishvogue

Tweet with a fan’s reaction to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing disappointment.

Image credits: donpablozo

Tweet discussing Hollywood gossip, posted on March 2, 2026, amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: deertodear

“No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” she said.

In Bugonia, Emma stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company who is abducted by conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) because they are convinced that she’s an alien sent to destroy the Earth.



Emma Stone in a shimmering purple dress and matching jacket, photographed indoors with a neutral background.

Emma was nominated for Bugonia, in which she plays a CEO who is abducted by two conspiracy theorists



Image credits: ninapark/Instagram

Tweet criticizing appearance trends, discussing reactions to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: odetowildthings

At the Actor Awards, held on Sunday (March 1) at the Shrine Auditorium, Emma was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role but lost to Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.

Emma Stone smiling while driving a car, portraying her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Emma is also up for the Best Actress award at the Oscars



Image credits: Focus Features

She is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

Bugonia is up for Best Picture. The ceremony will take place on March 15.

“Pretty but doesn’t look like her. I’m so confused,” one fan admitted

Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks excitement among fans on social media.

Image credits: GFairy4twentee

Social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and weight loss at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: Retardutide

Tweet by MiaRevengee responding to FilmUpdates about aging without controversy, posted March 2, 2026, relating to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance.

Image credits: MiaRevengeee

Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, surprising fans with her unexpected appearance on the red carpet.

Image credits: cinnamonciggies

Social media comment reacting to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: keysersoze13_13

Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing confusion about her look.

Image credits: Mystic050616223

Tweet reacting to celebrity plastic surgery trends in LA, posted on March 2, 2026, discussing fan reactions to Emma Stone’s awards appearance.

Image credits: schwifty696969

Social media reaction showing excitement over Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: CrapCody

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: CarlosBitMe

Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and reactions to her facial work.

Image credits: ColinBest1978

Tweet from Déhuá Lixue mentioning a lip flip during the award season amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: MangoTsubaki

Tweet by Globestar responding to @metgalacrave about the importance of looking your age, posted in March 2026.

Image credits: globestarone

Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks fan reactions on social media.

Image credits: virgomode

Emma Stone smiling and waving at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement and online buzz.

Image credits: kangdaehoswife

Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan speculation about her weight and new movie.

Image credits: MyTicketselling

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 actor awards event.

Image credits: Triplefoul24

Tweet text discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and fan reactions around a rumored face lift.

Image credits: Asleep2000

Social media user commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and forehead botox at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: cheggytoast

Twitter user questioning Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance reaction at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: bnuuyhuddy