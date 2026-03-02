Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Emma Stone’s Unexpected Appearance At The 2026 Actor Awards Has Fans Talking
Emma Stone in a sparkling purple dress at the 2026 Actor Awards, capturing fans' attention with her unexpected appearance.
Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Emma Stone’s appearance continues to baffle fans. Echoing the general sentiment about her, one fan said she “looks so different and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is.”

The Bugonia star first sparked conversation about her alleged “new face” at Paris Fashion Week last year.

Reacting to a photo of Emma with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one internet user remarked that the actress looked “like a yassified version of herself.” Others, meanwhile, compared her features to those of Bratz dolls.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Emma Stone’s alleged facial transformation continued to draw the attention of thousands of netizens.
    • The ‘La La Land’ actress attended the Actor Awards (previously known as Screen Actors Guild Awards), where she was nominated for ‘Bugonia.’
    • Experts speculate that she may have undergone eye surgery to achieve a cat-eye effect; Emma has never addressed the claims.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, wearing a white off-shoulder outfit with natural makeup in an indoor setting.

    Emma Stone’s appearance at the Actor Awards continued to fuel speculation about plastic surgery
    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, wearing a white off-shoulder outfit with natural makeup in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: ninapark/Instagram

    Emma has never addressed the speculation that she has undergone cosmetic enhancements.

    At the Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards), the 37-year-old once again had fans discussing her “different” appearance.

    Emma opted for a purple Louis Vuitton dress with a matching cardigan. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore warm, neutral shades for her makeup.

    “She looks so different but I genuinely can’t point out what’s different and it’s stressing me out,” one fan noted, reacting to photos of Emma at the event.

    Another said Emma looks like “if Lindsay Lohan and the OG Emma Stone had a child.”

    A separate fan pointed out that the Easy A actress looks like “redhead Margot Robbie.”

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards in a purple sequin dress, smiling and looking to the side against a gold background.

    The Bugonia actress is believed to have undergone at least one cosmetic procedure on her face
    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards in a purple sequin dress, smiling and looking to the side against a gold background.

    Image credits: britishvogue/Instagram

    The reason why many actresses resemble each other, according to one observer, may be that “everyone in Hollywood is sharing the same surgeon atm.”

    “Different makeup, thicker darker brows, maybe lip filler and Botox and definitely weight loss,” suggested one person, while another speculated that Emma may have gone under the knife for a facelift.

    “She looks stunning but she also looks like an uncanny carbon copy. I miss seeing normal pretty people in cinema,” expressed someone else.

    Emma Stone wearing a lilac dress and jacket at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance

    Emma Stone wearing a lilac dress and jacket at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    The conversation surrounding Emma’s “new face” has even prompted some medical experts to weigh in and speculate about which aspects of her appearance she may have modified.

    Dr. Hazan, a plastic surgeon, told The Daily Express that the Oscar-winning actress may have undergone a brow lift or Botox to achieve her cat-eye-like look.

    Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand agreed that Emma likely went under the knife for several procedures, telling The Sun that it appears as if she’s had a browlift, upper blepharoplasty (eye lift), and lower eyelid surgery.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a white dress with sheer straps and a neat updo hairstyle.

    Emma has not addressed the online commentary about her alleged “new face”
    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a white dress with sheer straps and a neat updo hairstyle.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards generating fan reactions online.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards generating fan reactions online.

    Image credits: tellthatbroad

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance in a stylish outfit.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan excitement with her unexpected appearance in a stylish outfit.

    Image credits: champainproblms

    At the BAFTAs last week, many fans expressed concern over what they described as an “unhealthy” transformation, pointing to her visible collarbones, sunken cheeks, and slender frame as signs that she may be underweight.

    In 2012, the actress told S Magazine that she struggled with her self-confidence and sometimes felt “disgusted” with her appearance.

    “I do have that thing of, ‘Oh my God, I’m disgusting – I ate a huge Wagamama lunch, the whole yaki soba, and I feel so fat,’” said Emma, then aged 23. “But I’m still gonna eat that stuff, and you know what? You can get nice, loose clothes that cover it all up.”

    Emma Stone at 2026 Actor Awards, wearing elegant dresses and stunning earrings, posing with a soft smile in both images.

    Plastic surgeons suggested that the 37-year-old likely underwent eye surgery to achieve a “cat-eye” effect
    Emma Stone at 2026 Actor Awards, wearing elegant dresses and stunning earrings, posing with a soft smile in both images.

    Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

    The Cruella actress told the magazine that she has body image issues “because I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t.”

    In 2014, Emma revealed during an interview with Seventeen magazine that she struggles to keep weight on, “especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older.”

    She attributed the issue to genetic factors and urged people to be “kinder” and avoid body-shaming strangers “for things we don’t know the full story on.”

    Emma Stone in two different hairstyles and outfits, showcasing her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Emma Stone in two different hairstyles and outfits, showcasing her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: rachelgoodwinmakeup / britishvogue

    Tweet with a fan’s reaction to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing disappointment.

    Tweet with a fan’s reaction to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing disappointment.

    Image credits: donpablozo

    Tweet discussing Hollywood gossip, posted on March 2, 2026, amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Tweet discussing Hollywood gossip, posted on March 2, 2026, amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Image credits: deertodear

    “No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” she said.

    In Bugonia, Emma stars as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company who is abducted by conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) because they are convinced that she’s an alien sent to destroy the Earth.

    Emma Stone in a shimmering purple dress and matching jacket, photographed indoors with a neutral background.

    Emma was nominated for Bugonia, in which she plays a CEO who is abducted by two conspiracy theorists
    Emma Stone in a shimmering purple dress and matching jacket, photographed indoors with a neutral background.

    Image credits: ninapark/Instagram

    Tweet criticizing appearance trends, discussing reactions to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Tweet criticizing appearance trends, discussing reactions to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Image credits: odetowildthings

    At the Actor Awards, held on Sunday (March 1) at the Shrine Auditorium, Emma was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role but lost to Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.

    Emma Stone smiling while driving a car, portraying her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Emma is also up for the Best Actress award at the Oscars
    Emma Stone smiling while driving a car, portraying her unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    She is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, where she will compete against Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

    Bugonia is up for Best Picture. The ceremony will take place on March 15.

    “Pretty but doesn’t look like her. I’m so confused,” one fan admitted

    Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks excitement among fans on social media.

    Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks excitement among fans on social media.

    Image credits: GFairy4twentee

    Social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and weight loss at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and weight loss at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: Retardutide

    Tweet by MiaRevengee responding to FilmUpdates about aging without controversy, posted March 2, 2026, relating to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance.

    Tweet by MiaRevengee responding to FilmUpdates about aging without controversy, posted March 2, 2026, relating to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance.

    Image credits: MiaRevengeee

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, surprising fans with her unexpected appearance on the red carpet.

    Emma Stone at the 2026 Actor Awards, surprising fans with her unexpected appearance on the red carpet.

    Image credits: cinnamonciggies

    Social media comment reacting to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Social media comment reacting to Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: keysersoze13_13

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing confusion about her look.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing confusion about her look.

    Image credits: Mystic050616223

    Tweet reacting to celebrity plastic surgery trends in LA, posted on March 2, 2026, discussing fan reactions to Emma Stone’s awards appearance.

    Tweet reacting to celebrity plastic surgery trends in LA, posted on March 2, 2026, discussing fan reactions to Emma Stone’s awards appearance.

    Image credits: schwifty696969

    Social media reaction showing excitement over Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Social media reaction showing excitement over Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: CrapCody

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: CarlosBitMe

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and reactions to her facial work.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and reactions to her facial work.

    Image credits: ColinBest1978

    Tweet from Déhuá Lixue mentioning a lip flip during the award season amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Tweet from Déhuá Lixue mentioning a lip flip during the award season amid Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Image credits: MangoTsubaki

    Tweet by Globestar responding to @metgalacrave about the importance of looking your age, posted in March 2026.

    Tweet by Globestar responding to @metgalacrave about the importance of looking your age, posted in March 2026.

    Image credits: globestarone

    Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks fan reactions on social media.

    Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparks fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: virgomode

    Emma Stone smiling and waving at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement and online buzz.

    Emma Stone smiling and waving at the 2026 Actor Awards, sparking fan excitement and online buzz.

    Image credits: kangdaehoswife

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan speculation about her weight and new movie.

    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking fan speculation about her weight and new movie.

    Image credits: MyTicketselling

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 actor awards event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 actor awards event.

    Image credits: Triplefoul24

    Tweet text discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and fan reactions around a rumored face lift.

    Tweet text discussing Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards and fan reactions around a rumored face lift.

    Image credits: Asleep2000

    Social media user commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and forehead botox at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Social media user commenting on Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance and forehead botox at the 2026 Actor Awards.

    Image credits: cheggytoast

    Twitter user questioning Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance reaction at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Twitter user questioning Emma Stone’s unexpected appearance reaction at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

    Image credits: bnuuyhuddy

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
