Boring was certainly not the vibe at the 2026 Actor Awards. But too much, too little, and too “bedroom ready” seemed to be the prevailing theme on the red carpet.

This year’s award show saw some historical changes, starting with its very name and the introduction of a dress code.

Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards or SAG Awards, this year marked a rebranding with the new name: the Actor Awards

Held on Sunday, March 1, the 32nd annual ceremony was hosted by Kristen Bell and expected attendees to follow a new dress code for the first time in its three-decade history.

Elle, the fashion publication that partnered with the award show, announced that the official dress code for the red carpet was “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s.”

But some red carpet looks made us fans wonder if the celebrities even read the announcement for the dress, which was meant to draw inspiration “from an era defined by cinematic elegance and bold expression.”

Scroll on for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet looks that the internet couldn’t stop talking about.