“He Does Not Want To Be There”: Ethan Hawke’s Pairing With Sydney Sweeney Sparks Online Firestorm
Sydney Sweeney speaking at an event, holding a microphone, discussing Ethan Hawkeu2019s pairing sparking an online firestorm.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Does Not Want To Be There”: Ethan Hawke’s Pairing With Sydney Sweeney Sparks Online Firestorm

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
4

27

4

The internet went into a full-blown spiral the moment they saw Ethan Hawke paired with Sydney Sweeney for the Actors on Actors series.

Many wondered whether the pairing was some form of karmic revenge after the scandal following Ethan’s divorce from Uma Thurman.

“Someone hates him to do this to him,” one commented online.

    The internet had a meltdown over Ethan Hawke being paired with Sydney Sweeney for the Actors on Actors series

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a yellow dress for Variety, related to Ethan Hawke pairing sparks online firestorm discussion.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a yellow dress for Variety, related to Ethan Hawke pairing sparks online firestorm discussion.

    Image credits: variety

    Highlights
    • Variety and CNN unveiled the lineup for the 23rd season of 'Actors on Actors.'
    • The pairings included Ariana Grande and Adam Sandler, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.
    • But netizens were fixated on Sydney Sweeney being paired with Ethan Hawke.
    • “Poor Ethan pulled the short straw,” one commented online.

    The Actors on Actors is an annual interview series that pairs some of the most talked-about artists from the industry. The paired actors are often from different genres, generations, or career stages.

    As they sit face to face, the artists candidly talk about their careers and what it’s like to work in showbiz.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking at a panel event, holding a microphone with Deadline logo, discussed her pairing with Ethan Hawke.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking at a panel event, holding a microphone with Deadline logo, discussed her pairing with Ethan Hawke.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/Deadline via Getty Images

    Tweet praising Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking online discussion and firestorm.

    Tweet praising Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking online discussion and firestorm.

    Image credits: anoncausepak

    Variety and CNN unveiled the lineup for the 23rd season of the show, which will see Ariana Grande sitting opposite Adam Sandler for the first episode.

    Other pairings include Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

    But it was the pairing of Sydney Sweeney with Ethan Hawke that sent the internet into a meltdown.

    “The face of a man who just had the most inane conversation of his life,” read one comment online 

    Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney seated on green chairs in a minimalist studio setting, sparking online firestorm discussions.

    Image credits: Variety

    Ethan Hawke in a dark suit sitting in an ornate chair with neutral expression, sparking online firestorm with Sydney Sweeney pairing.

    Ethan Hawke in a dark suit sitting in an ornate chair with neutral expression, sparking online firestorm with Sydney Sweeney pairing.

    Image credits: linno100te

    “Poor Ethan pulled the short straw,” one commented, while another wrote, “My thoughts are with Ethan Hawke.”

    “Who did Ethan Hawke piss off?” one asked.

    Another said, “What did Sydney Sweeney do to deserve this? Ethan Hawke is an old los*r.”

    “Imagine still getting karma for cheating on Uma Thurman,” said another.

    Ethan Hawke holding a book, pictured in front of a bookshelf, highlighting his role and online reaction pairing with Sydney Sweeney.

    Ethan Hawke holding a book, pictured in front of a bookshelf, highlighting his role and online reaction pairing with Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: ethanhawke

    Tweet criticizing Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney’s pairing, sparking an online firestorm over his reluctance and her acting.

    Tweet criticizing Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney’s pairing, sparking an online firestorm over his reluctance and her acting.

    Image credits: shookgirl96

    Sydney Sweeney and Ethan Hawke paired together in a scene sparking online discussion about their dynamic.

    Sydney Sweeney and Ethan Hawke paired together in a scene sparking online discussion about their dynamic.

    Image credits: evenstqrs

    Some claimed it was “karma for cheating on Uma.”

    “He’s a cheater anyways,” one said. “He’ll probably enjoy listening to her vocal fry regardless of her having the acting capabilities of a cereal box.”

    “What did Ethan Hawke do to deserve this?” one asked, to which another user replied, “Cheating on Uma Thurman, obviously.”

    Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney posing closely, sparking online firestorm over their pairing in recent media coverage.

    Image credits: Fred Hayes/WireImage/Getty

    Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met on the set of Gattaca in 1997 and went on to become one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples.

    “There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy,” he said when asked about co-stars falling in love on set during a GQ interview in September.

    Ethan and Uma split in the wake of rumors about him cheating on her with their nanny, Ryan Shawhughes

    Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney seated in a studio setting during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview series.

    Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney seated in a studio setting during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview series.

    Image credits: FINlCK

    Tweet reacting to Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney pairing, sparking an online firestorm in a humorous conversation.

    Tweet reacting to Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney pairing, sparking an online firestorm in a humorous conversation.

    Image credits: happyenchilada2

    “It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling. It turns the temperature up in your life,” he continued. “It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it.”

    The couple exchanged wedding vows in 1998 and became parents to daughter Maya, 27, and son Levon, 23.

    Ethan Hawke sitting with a dog indoors, natural light highlighting his face, sparking online firestorm discussions.

    Image credits: ethanhawke

    Uma filed for a divorce in 2004 in the wake of rumors about him having an affair with their nanny, Ryan Shawhughes.

    Although Ethan denied cheating on the Pulp Fiction star, he went on to date Ryan after the split and married her in 2008.

    They are parents to two daughters, Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14.

    Ethan Hawke in vintage attire and sunglasses in an intense moment sparking online firestorm over pairing with Sydney Sweeney

    Image credits: FX

    Tweet criticizing Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking an online firestorm over the casting choice.

    Tweet criticizing Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking an online firestorm over the casting choice.

    Image credits: RynVader

    The actor spoke about his views on cheating and said he believes humans are not monogamous.

    “People have such a childish view of monogamy and fidelity,” he said in a 2013 interview with Mr. Porter. “‘He’s cheated so he’s bad, she’s cheated so she’s bad,’ as opposed to a recognition that our species is not monogamous.”

    The actor went on to say that his “relationship with [his] present wife” was “thrilling” and he’s “committed to it.”

    “But neither she nor I know what shape the future will come in,” he continued. “S*xual fidelity can’t be the whole thing you hang your relationship on. If you really love somebody, you want them to grow, but you don’t get to define how that happens. They do.”

    Ethan Hawke looking thoughtful in a dark setting, his pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking online firestorm.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Tweet discussing Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney amid online controversy about his willingness to be there.

    Tweet discussing Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney amid online controversy about his willingness to be there.

    Image credits: shadowbxnned

    The Training Day actor has previously said he felt “depressed” after his breakup with Uma and found the media coverage about it “humiliating.”

    He also said he vowed to his kids never to publicly talk about the split.

    “The public eye is like gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone—the family elements, how to help the kids through it,” he told the Los Angeles Times last month.

    “I’m so envious of people who have amicable splits.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Variety (@variety)

    “I can’t really talk about this because I vowed to my kids so many times not to talk about the divorce in public,” he went on to say.

    “But one thing I will say is if you get the privilege of travelling the world, you realise that everywhere men and women have a tremendous amount of difficulty staying married.”

    Sydney Sweeney previously appeared on the hit Actors on Actors series opposite Christina Ricci

    After their divorce was finalised in 2005, Uma said in a 2006 interview with Parade that she “cannot participate in anything critical” about her “children’s father.”

    “I just need to keep peace,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s fair to say that I haven’t said one mean thing, and I’m not going to start now. It’s terrible for my family.”

    “Somebody on his team is getting fired for making him do ts [sic],” one commented online 

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking an online firestorm.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney, sparking an online firestorm.

    Image credits: geokonic__

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney's pairing with emojis expressing distress and disbelief.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney's pairing with emojis expressing distress and disbelief.

    Image credits: 11stkid

    Tweet discussing reactions to Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney that sparked an online firestorm and controversy.

    Tweet discussing reactions to Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney that sparked an online firestorm and controversy.

    Image credits: nominluv_

    Tweet questioning Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney pairing with comments sparking an online firestorm.

    Tweet questioning Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney pairing with comments sparking an online firestorm.

    Image credits: paddington127

    A tweet with user miss briggs commenting on Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm.

    A tweet with user miss briggs commenting on Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm.

    Image credits: floptinaboots

    Twitter comment criticizing Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney's pairing, sparking online firestorm and fan reactions.

    Twitter comment criticizing Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney's pairing, sparking online firestorm and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Bananas4Gibbons

    Tweet discussing Ethan Hawke’s film passion and his impactful pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking online debate.

    Tweet discussing Ethan Hawke’s film passion and his impactful pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking online debate.

    Image credits: RefriedBeanDip

    Twitter reply discussing Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm about event invitations.

    Twitter reply discussing Ethan Hawke’s pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm about event invitations.

    Image credits: Karolina_Minoru

    Comment about Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm in a social media post.

    Comment about Ethan Hawke's pairing with Sydney Sweeney sparking an online firestorm in a social media post.

    Social media comment showing Ethan Hawke looking unamused with Sydney Sweeney, sparking online firestorm discussion.

    Social media comment showing Ethan Hawke looking unamused with Sydney Sweeney, sparking online firestorm discussion.

    Comment by Alexa De Masse expressing preference for Ethan Hawke and Michael B. Jordan over Sydney Sweeney in a discussion about their pairing.

    Comment by Alexa De Masse expressing preference for Ethan Hawke and Michael B. Jordan over Sydney Sweeney in a discussion about their pairing.

    Comment expressing support for Ethan Hawke with a blurred user profile picture and 471 likes on social media.

    Comment expressing support for Ethan Hawke with a blurred user profile picture and 471 likes on social media.

    Comment praising Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney for artistic collaboration, sparking online discussion about their pairing.

    Comment praising Ethan Hawke and Sydney Sweeney for artistic collaboration, sparking online discussion about their pairing.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't blame him, I wouldn't want to be there either.

    1
    1point
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people interjecting with the dumb a*s comments about his cheating need to get a life. It happened, it cost him his marriage, it's done now. Move on, people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sukhwinder_singh_kaur avatar
    Peripheral Visionary
    Peripheral Visionary
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sinister lefties are truly vile

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Show me on the doll where lefties made Sydney Sweeney a mediocre actor.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
