“Journey Of Betrayal”: Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Filing For Divorce From Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness addressed her betrayal, heartbreak, and healing after officially filing for divorce from estranged husband Hugh Jackman.

Nearly two years after announcing their split, 69-year-old Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for their divorce in New York on May 23.

She then spoke about the “profound wound that cuts deep” in a rare soul-baring statement.

Deborra-Lee Furness released a rare statement after officially filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

The Australian actress said she “gained much knowledge and wisdom” from her separation with the Hollywood heartthrob, whom she married in 1996. Despite the “hurt,” she believes such experiences can lead to good over time.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” she said. “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the Australian actress said

Image credits: Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

As she concluded her statement, she asserted that “none of this is personal” and “we are all on our individual journeys.”

“I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random,” she went on to say. “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

The former couple tied the knot in 1996 and are parents to two adopted children

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

Image credits: elle_aussie

Image credits: anniea89

Hugh and the Australian actress-producer first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

At the time, she was already a popular name, whereas Hugh was fresh out of drama school.

They fell in love while making the show and tied the knot less than a year later. They also became parents to son Oscar and daughter Ava.

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in September 2023.

Deborra-Lee believed the X-Men star was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster and felt “betrayed,” a source told the Daily Mail.

She thus “feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” the source said in March this year.

The Hollywood heartthrob’s alleged affair with Sutton Foster left his ex-wife feeling “betrayed”

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

Now that Deborra-Lee has officially filed for divorce, an insider said this week that she was “pleased” with the “handsome spousal support payment” she received as part of the settlement.

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure,” the source told the outlet.

“There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed,” they added.

“[Sutton is] slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” a source said

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

It was reported this week that Sutton and Hugh are crossing a new relationship milestone, with the actress “slowly migrating” her things to his penthouse address in New York City.

This was the very same home that Deborra-Lee “poured her soul into,” a source said.

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

Image credits: enrico_marquez

Image credits: MAGICMOODY

“Of course they’re living together, they’re inseparable,” the insider told Australian news outlet New Idea about Hugh Jackman and Sutton.

“[Sutton is] slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” they added.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star reportedly bought the penthouse apartment with Deborra-Lee in 2022 and saw it as their “ultimate family dream home.”

Deborra-Lee is reportedly “shattered” that Sutton is moving into the space that was “meant to reboot their marriage”

Image credits: Deborra_lee / X

The source claimed Deborra-Lee was “shattered” by the news of them moving together into the space “meant to reboot their marriage.”

She is also “genuinely worried” about her ex-husband and thinks “he’s moving way too fast” with his current girlfriend.

“She wants him to be happy – he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating,” they added. “She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon.”

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

Netizens did not hold back from sharing their opinions after Deborra-Lee’s recent statement, with one saying, “It was never love. It was all about the money, honey.”

“Two sides to every story,” one asserted.

“You can’t cheat and get away with it,” read one comment online

Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

One bluntly commented on Deborra-Lee, saying, “she’s a dominating person.”

Others turned against the award-winning actor and claimed, “He always looked like a player.”

“You can’t cheat and get away with it,” one said, while another wrote, “Hope Karma catches up with him.”

Netizens didn’t hold back from sharing their opinions after Deborra-Lee’s recent statement

