“Journey Of Betrayal”: Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Filing For Divorce From Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness smiling together with a city skyline at night in the background.
Celebrities, News

“Journey Of Betrayal”: Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Filing For Divorce From Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness addressed her betrayal, heartbreak, and healing after officially filing for divorce from estranged husband Hugh Jackman.

Nearly two years after announcing their split, 69-year-old Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for their divorce in New York on May 23.

She then spoke about the “profound wound that cuts deep” in a rare soul-baring statement.

Highlights
  • Deborra-Lee Furness submitted the paperwork for her divorce with Hugh Jackman in New York on May 23.
  • She shared a soul-baring statement a few days later.
  • “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she said.
  • Deborra-Lee is reportedly “shattered” that Sutton Foster is moving into the penthouse she bought with Hugh.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Deborra-Lee Furness released a rare statement after officially filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman

    Deborra-Lee Furness smiling outdoors with two dogs, reflecting on her journey of betrayal and divorce filing.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

    “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.

    “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness smiling together outdoors with city lights in the background at night.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    The Australian actress said she “gained much knowledge and wisdom” from her separation with the Hollywood heartthrob, whom she married in 1996. Despite the “hurt,” she believes such experiences can lead to good over time.

    “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” she said. “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the Australian actress said

    Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman smiling together on the red carpet during a public event.

    Image credits: Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

    As she concluded her statement, she asserted that “none of this is personal” and “we are all on our individual journeys.”

    “I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random,” she went on to say. “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.”

    The former couple tied the knot in 1996 and are parents to two adopted children

    Deborra-Lee Furness and groom smiling at wedding, highlighting journey of betrayal and divorce filing from Hugh Jackman.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing betrayal and divorce involving Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

    Image credits: elle_aussie

    Tweet from Annie Armenian reacting to Deborra-Lee Furness breaking silence on divorce filing from Hugh Jackman.

    Image credits: anniea89

    Hugh and the Australian actress-producer first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

    At the time, she was already a popular name, whereas Hugh was fresh out of drama school.

    They fell in love while making the show and tied the knot less than a year later. They also became parents to son Oscar and daughter Ava.

    Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman smiling on a boat, highlighting the journey of betrayal and divorce news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in September 2023.

    Deborra-Lee believed the X-Men star was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster and felt “betrayed,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    She thus “feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” the source said in March this year.

    The Hollywood heartthrob’s alleged affair with Sutton Foster left his ex-wife feeling “betrayed”

    Hugh Jackman in a black suit and Deborra-Lee Furness in a white floral dress posing together indoors in a formal setting.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    Now that Deborra-Lee has officially filed for divorce, an insider said this week that she was “pleased” with the “handsome spousal support payment” she received as part of the settlement.

    “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure,” the source told the outlet.

    “There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed,” they added.

    “[Sutton is] slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” a source said

    Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman smiling together in a casual setting amid news of divorce and journey of betrayal.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    It was reported this week that Sutton and Hugh are crossing a new relationship milestone, with the actress “slowly migrating” her things to his penthouse address in New York City.

    This was the very same home that Deborra-Lee “poured her soul into,” a source said.

    Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman posing together at an event, related to journey of betrayal and divorce news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    Twitter post discussing cheating allegations about Hugh Jackman amid divorce journey of betrayal from Deborra-Lee Furness.

    Image credits: enrico_marquez

    Tweet by Leon Magic Moody expressing frustration about people never being satisfied and wanting everything their way.

    Image credits: MAGICMOODY

    “Of course they’re living together, they’re inseparable,” the insider told Australian news outlet New Idea about Hugh Jackman and Sutton.

    “[Sutton is] slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” they added.

    The Deadpool & Wolverine star reportedly bought the penthouse apartment with Deborra-Lee in 2022 and saw it as their “ultimate family dream home.”

    Deborra-Lee is reportedly “shattered” that Sutton is moving into the space that was “meant to reboot their marriage”

    Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman smiling together, holding flowers during a candid moment in their journey of betrayal.

    Image credits: Deborra_lee / X

    The source claimed Deborra-Lee was “shattered” by the news of them moving together into the space “meant to reboot their marriage.”

    She is also “genuinely worried” about her ex-husband and thinks “he’s moving way too fast” with his current girlfriend.

    “She wants him to be happy – he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating,” they added. “She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon.”

    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness posing together, highlighting journey of betrayal and divorce news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    Netizens did not hold back from sharing their opinions after Deborra-Lee’s recent statement, with one saying, “It was never love. It was all about the money, honey.”

    “Two sides to every story,” one asserted.

    “You can’t cheat and get away with it,” read one comment online

    Man in black suit with beard and woman in black mosaic-patterned dress posing indoors, relating to Journey Of Betrayal keywords.

    Image credits: thehughjackman / Instagram

    One bluntly commented on Deborra-Lee, saying, “she’s a dominating person.”

    Others turned against the award-winning actor and claimed, “He always looked like a player.”

    “You can’t cheat and get away with it,” one said, while another wrote, “Hope Karma catches up with him.”

    Netizens didn’t hold back from sharing their opinions after Deborra-Lee’s recent statement

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jamien Wright reading there’s always 2 sides to a relationship breakup.

    Comment by Robert Gilson discussing betrayal of trust related to emotions in a social media post about journey of betrayal.

    Facebook comment by Karen Clarke discussing betrayal and relationship doubts related to Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

    Comment by Jenny Harris praising Deborra-Lee Furness for speaking up amid journey of betrayal in divorce from Hugh Jackman.

    Comment on social media about betrayal and divorce involving Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

    Facebook comment by Sharon Anne Huckel expressing disappointment about someone's character, related to betrayal and divorce news.

    Comment from Tania McVeigh praising Deborra-Lee Furness for regaining power in journey of betrayal and divorce filing.

    Comment on betrayal of trust in a Facebook post related to Deborra-Lee Furness filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman.

    Comment on social media about journey of betrayal and divorce, expressing empathy for hurt people involved.

    Comment by Simon H Yam discussing betrayal and the complexity of stories in an online social media post.

    Comment by Sue Kruger discussing the pain of betrayal and healing after trust is broken in family relationships.

    Deborra-Lee Furness speaking candidly about her journey of betrayal and divorce from Hugh Jackman.

    Facebook comment from Kate Grassi expressing her opinion about Hugh Jackman amid the journey of betrayal news.

    Comment by Patrick Gordon saying dude has moved on, related to journey of betrayal and divorce news.

    Comment by Somayah Thebus Barnes expressing an opinion on the journey of betrayal and divorce filing.

    Comment on social media post discussing Deborra-Lee Furness breaking silence on filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman.

    Comment expressing support for Deborra-Lee Furness amid journey of betrayal and divorce from Hugh Jackman.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
