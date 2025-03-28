“He Makes It, She Takes It”: Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness’ Divorce Hits Major Snag

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman’s split with Deborra-Lee Furness has reportedly taken an ugly turn.

Sources claimed they are not only headed for a divorce but are also going through a tug of war over their shared assets.

Their past decision to forgo a prenup has reportedly been a point of contention as well.

Image credits: thehughjackman

The Australian producer, 69, and the Marvel star, 56, announced their split in 2023 after about 27 years of marriage.

However, the former couple has still not filed for divorce because they have failed to reach an agreement on splitting their sizable fortune of about $250 million.

The former couple have failed to reach an agreement about the division of their assets, an insider has claimed

Image credits: ourhopeland

A source claimed the former couple have not filed for divorce yet “because they are struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets.”

They claimed Deborra-Lee feels “betrayed” by the Wolverine star, who sparked rampant speculation about having an affair with current girlfriend Sutton Foster while he was still married.

“While he didn’t physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deborra-Lee believes they were having an emotional affair and she feels he betrayed her,” the source told the Daily Mail.

She thus “feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” they added.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Hugh and Sutton, 50, and have known each other for a while and worked together for The Music Man on Broadway in 2021.

It is unclear exactly when their relationship went from professional to romantic.

Deborra-Lee is now “using the fact that Hugh is still married and involved with another woman against him,” the source told the outlet.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Back in 1997, Deborra-Lee and Hugh bought their first apartment together for $240,000 AUD ($151,000). The two-bedroom apartment was sold for $740,000 AUD (nearly $466,000) in August 2015.

They spent $21 million for a five-bedroom “triplex” in the Meier Towers building in New York City’s West Village in 2008. The three-storey apartment was sold for $38.9 million in 2022.

Currently, their shared assets include a 2.5 acre property worth $3.5 million in East Hampton, New York, a $5.9 million Bondi Beach house in Sydney, and a $21 million penthouse in Manhattan.

Tenants living in their Hampton property reportedly pay them $166,666 per month as rent.

Deborra-Lee “feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer”

Image credits: thehughjackman

Since there is a “significant amount of money at stake,” the Australian producer is “determined to get what she believes she deserves from the separation.”

About two years after their split, Deborra-Lee is “currently rebuilding her life” and is taking a vacation to Bhutan.

She wants to “start fresh and get away from the pain,” a source told Us Weekly this week.

“She’s relied on a strong support system of female friends,” the source said. “She also spends time with other women who’ve been through similar situations who offer her unwavering support.”

The couple did not have a prenup in place when they tied the knot in 1996

Image credits: thehughjackman

Their past decision not to have a prenup has reportedly escalated tensions between them.

“When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t?” a source told the Daily Mail in January. “At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.”

Since “he made a fortune during their marriage” with no prenup, the divorce “is not going to be cut and dry.”

“It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” the source added.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Netizens had heated discussions as their divorce seemingly turns sour.

“He makes it, she takes it,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “She was too old for him anyway. The kept justifying there [sic] marriage. She should let him be happy.”

A number of people sided with Deborra-Lee, with one saying, “Go deb he did the dirty.”

“He cheated, he pays,” another quipped.

“He owes her for 27 years of loyalty and raising his kids,” a social media user said

Image credits: thehughjackman

“You took the best years of her life,” another wrote, “how can you expect a narcissistic cheater to play fair.”

“Do not forget she was a bigger star than Hugh when they met, she gave up her career for the family,” one person said.

“Would be 50/50 wouldn’t it , they married before he was known , she helped him through everything,” another wrote.

Image credits: thehughjackman

Hugh and the Australian actress-producer first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

At the time, she was already a popular name, whereas Hugh was fresh out of drama school.

They fell in love while making the show and tied the knot less than a year later. They also became parents to two adopted children, son Oscar, 24, and daughter Ava, 19.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they said in their 2023 statement announcing their split.

Sutton Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October last year

Image credits: thehughjackman

Meanwhile, Sutton was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin when she and Hugh allegedly struck up a romance on the set of their Broadway musical. She filed for divorce from Ted in October last year.

A source told Us Weekly in November that Sutton and Hugh’s relationship was the reason for his split with Deborra-Lee.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy,” the source said. “But there was an affair and overlap.”

“Deb deserves $More” some agreed, but others said, “Deb is nothing without him”

Does Hugh Jackman have plans of marrying Sutton Foster? Neither Hugh Jackman nor Sutton Foster have publicly spoken about their romantic relationship with each other. With the rumor mill buzzing, sources have claimed that Hugh would like to marry his Broadway co-star.