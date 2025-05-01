“His Ex-Wife Isn’t Surprised”: Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster’s Romance Hits A Rough Patch

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are testing the strength of their relationship amid “harsh” online judgment, according to an insider.

The actors went public with their romance in January, following months of speculation that their friendship had turned romantic and amid allegations that they had cheated on their respective previous partners.

“It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially,” the source told Life and Style magazine.

The couple is allegedly finding it difficult to keep the spark alive after the Wolverine actor spent several months in Ireland filming The Death of Robin Hood.

During this time, they had “limited” communication, and he was even away on Sutton’s 50th birthday.

“Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple,” the insider said.

“There’s a lot of harsh judgment about them online. Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove.”

Hugh and Sutton co-starred in a 2022 stage revival of The Music Man. A few months after the show closed in 2023, Hugh announced his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

As for Sutton, she separated from screenwriter Ted Griffin last October.

The insider denied that Hugh and Sutton cheated on their spouses. “But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly,” they noted.

Deborra-Lee is reportedly certain that her ex’s new relationship won’t last.

A source close to the actress told RadarOnline that she’s giving their romance “just one year before it collapses.”

Deborra-Lee believes the relationship is the result of Hugh’s “mid-life crisis,” the insider claims.

“Debs can spot a mid-life crisis from miles away, and she knows Jackman better than anyone.

“He’s needy and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.

“The passion and novelty of this once secretive affair will fade, along with those love hormones.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on the set of the Australian show Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

In September 2023, the Aussie stars announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they shared in a joint statement.

In a recent interview with the Herald Sun, Deborra-Lee said she’s focusing on her career and is now on “chapter three” of her life.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Sutton and Hugh’s relationship was “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

The source claimed that their romantic connection is the reason he and Deborra-Lee separated.

Despite their relationship being under scrutiny, the pair, who first sparked romance rumors last October, are “madly in love,” as per Us Weekly.

The former co-stars confirmed their relationship when they went on a romantic date night in January in Los Angeles.

The pair then traveled to New York City, where Sutton was seen supporting her boyfriend at the opening of his Broadway show From New York, With Love.

A source told the magazine they are “relieved and happy” to have made their relationship public.

“They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together.

“They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship.”

Hugh and Sutton are reportedly “not rushing into marriage” but are committed to taking the next steps together as a couple.

Hugh has not yet filed for divorce because he and Deborra-Lee have failed to reach an agreement on splitting their fortune of about $250 million.

Their past decision not to have a prenup has reportedly led to tensions between the former couple.

“When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t?” a source told the Daily Mail in January.

“At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has. It may even get messy because the stakes are high.”

