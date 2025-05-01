Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"His Ex-Wife Isn't Surprised": Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster's Romance Hits A Rough Patch
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together at an event, highlighting their romance hitting a rough patch.
Celebrities, News

"His Ex-Wife Isn't Surprised": Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster's Romance Hits A Rough Patch

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are testing the strength of their relationship amid “harsh” online judgment, according to an insider.

The actors went public with their romance in January, following months of speculation that their friendship had turned romantic and amid allegations that they had cheated on their respective previous partners.

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are going through a challenging time in their relationship, a source claimed.
  • The couple, who confirmed their relationship in January, have struggled amid the “harsh” judgment they receive online.
  • Hugh and Sutton feel they have “something to prove” after being hit with accusations of infidelity.

“It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially,” the source told Life and Style magazine.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to be going through a relationship crisis
    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster embracing on the red carpet, posing for photos during a public event.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    The couple is allegedly finding it difficult to keep the spark alive after the Wolverine actor spent several months in Ireland filming The Death of Robin Hood.

    During this time, they had “limited” communication, and he was even away on Sutton’s 50th birthday.

    “Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple,” the insider said.

    “There’s a lot of harsh judgment about them online. Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove.”

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster standing together dressed formally, sharing a close moment indoors.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh and Sutton co-starred in a 2022 stage revival of The Music Man. A few months after the show closed in 2023, Hugh announced his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

    As for Sutton, she separated from screenwriter Ted Griffin last October.

    The insider denied that Hugh and Sutton cheated on their spouses. “But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly,” they noted.

    After months of speculation, Hugh confirmed his relationship with his former co-star in January

    Hugh Jackman smiling in a beige suit and blue tie at a sports stadium, related to his romance rough patch news.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Deborra-Lee is reportedly certain that her ex’s new relationship won’t last.

    A source close to the actress told RadarOnline that she’s giving their romance “just one year before it collapses.”

    Deborra-Lee believes the relationship is the result of Hugh’s “mid-life crisis,” the insider claims.

    “Debs can spot a mid-life crisis from miles away, and she knows Jackman better than anyone.

    “He’s needy and he will cry on Sutton’s shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won’t give her space – and that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out, in her opinion.

    Deborra-Lee Furness, his partner of 27 years, reportedly gave Hugh’s relationship a year before it “collapses”

    Mature woman with white hair wearing a gray shawl and white blouse, looking thoughtful in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: Hulu

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing together at a formal event, highlighting their high-profile romance.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “The passion and novelty of this once secretive affair will fade, along with those love hormones.”

    Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on the set of the Australian show Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

    In September 2023, the Aussie stars announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

    “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they shared in a joint statement.

    An insider claimed that Hugh’s romance with his Music Man co-star was “Broadway’s worst-kept secret”

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster taking a selfie together outdoors by the water during a casual, chilly day.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling and chatting during a TV show, highlighting their romance rough patch news.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    In a recent interview with the Herald Sun, Deborra-Lee said she’s focusing on her career and is now on “chapter three” of her life.

    An insider previously told Us Weekly that Sutton and Hugh’s relationship was “Broadway’s worst-kept secret.”

    “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

    The source claimed that their romantic connection is the reason he and Deborra-Lee separated.

    Hugh and Sutton are reportedly finding it challenging to date in the public eye amid the “harsh judgement” about them

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling closely together in a casual setting, reflecting romance and relationship challenges.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Despite their relationship being under scrutiny, the pair, who first sparked romance rumors last October, are “madly in love,” as per Us Weekly.

    The former co-stars confirmed their relationship when they went on a romantic date night in January in Los Angeles.

    The pair then traveled to New York City, where Sutton was seen supporting her boyfriend at the opening of his Broadway show From New York, With Love.

    A source told the magazine they are “relieved and happy” to have made their relationship public.

    “They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together.

    “They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship.”

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in matching ornate outfits sharing a warm embrace, highlighting their romance's rough patch.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Hugh and Sutton are reportedly “not rushing into marriage” but are committed to taking the next steps together as a couple.

    Hugh has not yet filed for divorce because he and Deborra-Lee have failed to reach an agreement on splitting their fortune of about $250 million.

    Their past decision not to have a prenup has reportedly led to tensions between the former couple.

    “When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t?” a source told the Daily Mail in January.

    “At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has. It may even get messy because the stakes are high.”

    “The excitement of the affair is over and now reality is settling in,” one reader suggested

    Screenshot of a comment from Suzanna Verbancic expressing sympathy about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance rough patch.

    Comment from Fran Harnett expressing surprise, posted under a social media thread about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Comment from Marlon Van Der Hout discussing marriage and relationship maintenance, related to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Facebook comment by Hannelore Szach discussing marriage and cheating in relation to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Comment text on a social media post about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance hitting a rough patch.

    Comment on a social media post about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance facing challenges.

    Comment from Dimi Stav about chemistry wearing off after two years in a discussion on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Comment on social media reading I'm sure his ex-wife isn't surprised, related to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance rough patch.

    Comment expressing dislike for Hugh Jackman amid news of his and Sutton Foster's romance hitting a rough patch.

    Comment by Tammy Pearson discussing relationship issues related to cheating in a social media post.

    Comment saying He must be a horror to live with, mentioning marriages don’t last, reflecting on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance rough patch.

    Comment discussing cheating and lies in Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster romance amid rough patch rumors.

    Comment from Vicki Franzini discussing guilt and attention related to living in a fishbowl, connected to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Comment from Fay Greaves reading new relationships have many teething issues discussing Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster romance rough patch.

    Comment by Marie Minshull stating her opinion on a man who loves himself in context of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance.

    Comment on social media post about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance hitting a rough patch, expressing skepticism.

    Comment on social media expressing hope for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance amid rough patch.

    Comment by Becky Boggs-Mcbride expressing support and positive vibes amid Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance rough patch.

    Screenshot of Sandra Campbell commenting leave them alone on social media about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance rough patch.

    Comment mentioning Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship while comparing to Deborah Lee.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
