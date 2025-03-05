Fashion Experts Reveal Why Celebs Are Flashing Their Behinds In Revealing Red Carpet Outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest celebrity obsession on the red carpet seems to be showing some skin—or scandalously too much of it.

This awards season, the trend of ultra-revealing outfits picked up steam as some of the biggest names in showbiz bared it all in front of the cameras.

Is this just another fashion moment that will come and go like many others before, or is this a bold new era of body-baring style?

Image credits: Anna Avilova/Pexels

Stars like Julia Fox, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, and Bianca Censori are just a few of the many that have opted for backside-revealing styles.

“I’ll do anything for a look,” said Fox, who decided to free the nipple at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2.

The Uncut Gems actress wore a sheer slip dress designed by Dilara Findikoglu, and she had long locks of hair strategically placed to cover her lady bits.

Julia Fox had long locks of hair strategically placed to cover her lady bits at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party



Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Right after her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Fox “changed on the side of the road” and went straight to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party the same night.

“Yeah, I was butt a** naked on the side of the road,” she told ET. “I’ll do anything for a look.”

When Kravitz attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday, March 2, she was dressed in a black satin, floor-length dress.

Zoë Kravitz flaunted a sheer panel on the backside of her dress

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The dress, in some ways, signified the ongoing revival of the bumster trend, which is the revealing of the top of one’s crack.

Along with sheer confidence, Kravitz flaunted a sheer panel on the backside of her dress, bringing the peach emoji to life on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Nikki Glaser wore a strapless Valdrin Sahiti sheer lace black gown to the same party.

Nikki Glaser spoke about being “sliced like clay” because of the wedgie these kinds of dresses give her

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The comedian, 40, spoke about her outfit to ET and said she gets “sliced like clay” while wearing such dresses because the undergarments give her a wedgie in the front area.

Olivia Wilde, Emma Chamberlain, Megan Thee Stallion, Bianca Balti, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner were a few others who showed up to the party in revealing outfits.

Hollywood kept the tushie-revealing trend alive at the 2025 Oscars, but at this point, the shock value isn’t what it used to be.

Olivia Wilde posed in a Chloé gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“I feel like there’s a return to deliberate undressing,” Sarah Faisal, founder of London-based vintage platform and archival showroom Baraboux, told Vogue Business last year.

“Many people are becoming increasingly confident in showcasing their natural forms, seeking fashion that allows them to express their unique identities and personal confidence,” Ukrainian-born London-based designer Masha Popova told the outlet.

Emma Chamberlain was another star who embraced the revealing style

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With figures like Bianca Censori often stepping out in barely-there outfits and putting their entire body on display at the Grammys, wearing a revealing outfit now seems like just another day on the red carpet.

Katy Perry flashed her derrière at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last year.

Olivia Rodrigo, 22, was completely backless on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys this year.

Zendaya also flaunted her cheeks during the premiere of Dune: Part Two last year.

Olivia Rodrigo was about an inch of fabric away from flaunting the bumster trend, which includes revealing the top of one’s crack

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Overly revealing outfits have been seen on the runway for decades now, but Rose McGowan is believed to be one of the first women to have done it on the red carpet. She appeared in a beaded dress with no lingerie while attending the MTV VMAs in 1998 with her then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson.

“They sl*t-shamed me like crazy,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment about the moment in 2023.

Fashion expert Lisa Talbot believes the ongoing fad of ultra-revealing fashion reflects “a growing trend where bold, body-baring styles are being embraced by celebrities and designers alike.”

Bianca Censori served the most jaw-dropping moment on the red carpet this awards season

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

“Fashion often mirrors cultural shifts, and the rise of hyper-revealing silhouettes aligns with the current era of unapologetic self-expression, confidence, and body positivity,” she told FEMAIL.

“Social media has also played a huge role rewarding bold, statement-making fashion,” the expert continued. “There’s an undeniable element of shock value too – fashion loves a rebellious moment, and these looks certainly deliver on that front.”

Katy Perry flashed her derrière at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last year

Image credits: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

While talking about whether this trend would trickle down to mainstream fashion, she said the most “daring versions” of this style would be reserved for the runway and red carpet while “more wearable interpretations” with “subtle glimpses of skin” might be worn by people in their everyday lives.

“Ultimately, this trend speaks to a generation that isn’t afraid to take risks with their style, but whether it becomes widely embraced beyond the fashion-forward crowd will depend on how brands adapt it for everyday wear,” Talbot told the outlet.

“The Oscars were like a lingerie catwalk,” one social media user said

