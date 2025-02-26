Long before Bianca Censori made ‘wearing almost nothing’ her entire fashion aesthetic, Rose McGowan was the first woman to take the “naked” dressing trend from the runway to the red carpet.



Holding the arm of her then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson, McGowan appeared at the VMAs in 1998 in a beaded dress that she hand-picked herself.



“They sl*t-shamed me like crazy. It was kind of hard. I hadn’t really ever dealt with global media shaming,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2023.



The Charmed star said “most of the women” want to make a “calculated, sexy move to turn people on” when they dress that way on the red carpet. But she said it was different for her.



“If you look at me, I did it with power. I didn't do it with my hand on my hip to be sexy,” she told the outlet.



“...Mine was like, ‘I’m gonna f*** with your brain. I'm going to blow your brain up.’ And nobody had done it,” she added.



Maja Hanson, the designer behind the Hollywood fashion history-making look, said looks like these were “happening on the runway at the time, but I think she was the person who took it from the runway to the red carpet.”



“I don’t remember anyone doing it before her,” Hanson told Page Six in 2020. Other people have worn similar things since then, but she was the first to really have that ‘wow’ moment.”

