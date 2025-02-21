ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s daughter Violet reportedly cut ties with her father’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Feeling like she was used as a “pawn” during Affleck and Lopez’s divorce, the 19-year-old decided to step back from her former stepmother and her family, a source claimed.

Violet, who graduated high school last May, was apparently “heartbroken” after her Oscar winner dad and the pop diva called it quits.

“Violet does wish her dad Ben would stay with JLo,” an insider said last year.

Even after the Jenny from the Block singer filed for divorce, Violet reportedly stayed close with her and was pictured spending time with her in the Hamptons last summer.

In November, the youngster posted a selfie with Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, who paid the Yale student a visit at her university.

However, sources claimed that Violet started to question whether there were ulterior motives behind Lopez staying in touch with her.

“Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The source claimed that Garner—Affleck’s first wife and mother of his three children—“supported” her daughter being close to the singer because “she always puts her children first.”

“But as the divorce loomed, the fact that Violet was hanging out with JLo and wearing her clothes was odd to the family,” the source claimed.

“So too was Lynda Lopez visiting Violet at college,” but Garner let it “slide,” the source claimed.

Violet used to look up to the pop diva and her singer Lynda Lopez and wanted to maintain the bond with them

“She wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree,” they added.

However, after watching her father’s much-talked-about divorce play out in public, the Garner-Affleck firstborn decided not to stay in touch with the On the Floor singer.

“Over time Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything,” the insider told the outlet.

The 19-year-old’s decision came after she began questioning Lopez’s ulterior motives in keeping her close

Although the Argo director never “said a word” about his ex-wife to Violet, the teenager will “ultimately always be a daddy’s girl,” the insider claimed.

“This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore,” they added.

Affleck and Lopez, dubbed “Bennifer,” have a love story that spans decades.

Their highly publicized romance began in the early 2000s after they crossed paths on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli.

Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January after tying the knot in 2022

Image credits: jlo

By 2002, they were an official couple and eventually became engaged. However, they infamously postponed their 2003 wedding three days before the ceremony and parted ways in 2004.

The pair rekindled their romance and finally tied the knot in 2022. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, with their divorce finalized in January, 2025.

During their time together, it is believed the former couple spent time with each other’s children on different occasions.

Lopez is a mother to twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, Fin, and Samuel with Garner.

As Affleck was headed for his second divorce last year, the actor and his first wife Garner were reportedly confused about why Violet wanted to spend time with Lopez.

“Violet has a strong attachment to JLo and her family,” a source told Daily Mail last November.

They also claimed the teenager looked up to the Unstoppable actress and her sister Lynda, and she wanted to maintain the bond with them.

“It’s quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close,” the insider said at the time.

When Lopez was headed for a split with Affleck, Violet was reportedly “heartbroken”

Last August, in what seemed to be a show of solidarity, Violet was pictured wearing the very same Dolce and Gabbana dress that Lopez wore on a previous Valentine’s Day date with her father.

When Affleck and Lopez began heading for a split, Violet was “heartbroken” and wished they would stay together.

“She wasn’t living in their house and did not see the extent of the breakdown,” a source told the outlet last August, “but she got extremely close to JLo over the past couple of years and it broke her heart when they split.”

Following his split with Lopez, sources also claimed that Affleck has been spending more time with Garner than he ever has since their divorce was finalized in 2018.

They are “closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce,” the source told Page Six.

“Of course JLo had ulterior motives,” said one social media user while another wrote, “This family is exhausting”

