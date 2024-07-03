Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Have Been Over For Months, But He’s Still “Very Protective” Of Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s much-publicized union reportedly came to an end months back.

The couple allegedly split and have been apart since March this year, sources told Page Six.

All the while, the couple has been trying to do their best to put up a united front, and Ben is still “very protective of Jennifer,” the source told the outlet.

Divorce rumors have swirled around the star couple for months, casting a shadow over their rekindled romance.

A source told Page Six that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been over for months

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Reports said the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and the songstress had been living separately even when they were in the same city.

They also reportedly put their $60 million marital mansion on sale just a year after buying it. Moreover, the Argo actor moved all his belongings out of the home while the On the Floor singer was on a European trip.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a source told People last week. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

The Bennifer relationship has always been content for tabloids since their romance in the early 2000s and even after they got back together in 2021

In the whirlwind of Hollywood romances, the Bennifer relationship has captured the public’s imagination ever since they became an item for the first time in the early 2000s.

They got engaged in 2002, but their romance came to an end in 2004 after calling off their engagement about three days before their wedding.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the next year.

The Oscar-winner moved his belongings out of the couple’s $60 million marital mansion and has been living separately

As per the recent Page Six report, their relationship went through a turning point in March, which was around the time the pop diva released her album This is Me … Now along with the complementary musical film, This is Me … Now: A Love Story, and The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary.

The documentary included parts of their rekindled romance and their 2022 marriage.

A source told Page Six in May that the Gone Girl actor has “come to his senses” about his turbulent marriage with J.Lo.

The Good Will Hunting actor “feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now,” a source claimed

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the insider said at the time. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

The two celebrities have not directly addressed the separation rumors so far.