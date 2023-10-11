Julia Fox Shares Inside Information About “Humiliating” Relationship With Kanye West

ADVERTISEMENT

Following controversies surrounding Kanye West’s relationship with Bianca Censori, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, has divulged the details of her and Ye’s short-lived romance in her new memoir ‘Down the Drain’.

In an excerpt from the autobiography, the Uncut Games actress opened up about her messy first date with Ye, whom she refers to as “the artist.”

The whirlwind relationship started in December 2021 and ended in February 2022.

In her new memoir, published Oct. 10, Julia Fox revealed disturbing details about her relationship with Kanye West

Image credits: Victor Boyko

Fox wrote that Kanye courted her via text messages and “dozens of phone calls.” Then, he invited her to meet in person at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Though she initially declined his invitation, the Italian-American actress accepted when the rapper offered to fly her on his private jet.

All was going well when they met up at a Miami nightclub. As the actress described, Kanye hugged her tightly as she kissed his neck, and the two had an “instant connection.” She thought that Ye was “so fun to be around”, and recalled that the rapper had her and her friends “laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

However, the date took a twist later on in the evening when the famous rapper led Fox to a parking lot so he could urinate.

“The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him,” Julia recalled in the novel published by Simon & Schuster. While this was happening, she had to cover Kanye with her body and tell bystanders not to take photos.

“Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately.”

Image credits: Christian Vierig

Image credits: Christian Vierig

Another surprising excerpt from the memoir shared by The Guardian reveals that Kanye unexpectedly offered to pay for the actress’ breast augmentation surgery while they were in a hotel room, an offer she turned down.

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” Fox shared.

“I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” the rapper said to her.

Their second date took place in New York City when the pair went to see a play and dined at an Italian restaurant. Upon arriving at their suite after dinner, Julia discovered it was full of clothes he had bought for her.

“It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date?” she wrote in Interview Magazine.

The actress said she was used as a “pawn in this grand master plan” to take vengeance on Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Marc Piasecki

The model and actress has expressed that she has no desire to find a new partner and hasn’t dated in over a year.

“For what? No. I don’t see the point. That romanticized idea of men doesn’t exist anymore,” she said.



Fox said she hasn’t dated in over a year and isn’t interested in finding a new partner

Image credits: juliafox

Now, the only man in her life is her two-year-old son, Valentino, who she shares with her ex-husband, private pilot Peter Artemiev.

“All the validation I could ever get, I get from my son—the love, the intimacy, the closeness. We co-sleep at night. I have all of that. I wouldn’t want anyone to come in and take my attention or time away from my son.”

On another one of their early encounters, Ye sent photos of the couple making out to the editor of Interview magazine and asked Julia to write something about their first date.

Reflecting on their romance, the actress and model told The Guardian that Ye’s love for her had been a calculated move to take vengeance on his ex-partner. She said she was “being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at Kanye’s ex-wife.”

“That’s humiliating,” Julia said. “That’s a really sh*** position to be in.”

“All the validation I could ever get, I get from my son “

Image credits: juliafox

At the beginning of their relationship, the actress explained in her book, she understood Kanye “on a visceral level” and believed their story could be promising.

“But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet,” Fox shared with the LA Times.

She also said she “went lightly” on the rapper despite not having signed an NDA.

“It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal,” she explained about her brief, extremely public relationship.

While their time together may not have affected her mentally, Fox believes that the affair had negative repercussions on her career. “I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It’s kind of wild.”



