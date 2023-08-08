 Italians Slam Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ For Her “Hugely Disrespectful” Flashy Outfits | Bored Panda
Italians Slam Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ For Her “Hugely Disrespectful” Flashy Outfits
Italians Slam Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ For Her “Hugely Disrespectful” Flashy Outfits

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Last week, hip-hop provocateur Kanye West was spotted visiting Italy along with his new wife Bianca Censori, who caused an uproar among locals for wearing extremely revealing outfits.

On multiple occasions, the 28-year-old Australian architect has been seen wearing transparent mesh ensembles that leave her bare breasts exposed.

This clothing preference has garnered disapproval from the residents of Italy, predominantly conservative Catholics, who have taken to social media to categorize her attire as “extremely disrespectful.”

“I don’t understand how it’s legal, if I went anywhere like that, I’m sure I would be arrested,” one comment said.

One of the most acclaimed hip-hop artists of this generation tied the knot with Censori, who previously worked for West’s Yeezus brand, in a ceremony in Beverly Hills in January. However, the legitimacy of their union is uncertain since they did not officially file a marriage certificate.

This unexpected “wedding” followed shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, a 42-year-old reality TV star, concluding their seven-year marriage.

Recently, Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked outrage in Italy for their provocative outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin /Getty Images

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: arkangel

During a visit to Florence, Bianca was spotted visiting a restaurant wearing a see-through mesh top that left little for imagination

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: arkangel

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

Kanye and Bianca got married in January, shortly after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

The 28-year-old has a degree in architecture and worked in Kanye’s fashion company Yeezy prior to their getting together

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Kim and Kanye first got together in the spring of 2012 before getting engaged a year later during Kim’s 33rd birthday celebration

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: kimkardashian

The couple filed for divorce last year, with Kim explaining that she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity”

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: kimkardashian

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Image credits: kimkardashian

This is what people had to say about Censori’s and Ye’s flashy clothing

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Italians Slam Kanye West's 'Wife' For Her "Hugely Disrespectful" Flashy Outfits

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Write comments
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Money doesn't buy class, elegance and style.

Raumpfleger
Raumpfleger
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm with Porkolab: Nudity is not the problem for me, it's the complete lack of taste. Who tf would wear sheer panties over a bodysuit like this? Looks like those old people with big belly whose pants are pulled up to touch the ribcage.

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm currently looking for a f... to give for this article and... No, I can't find any. The cat probably bury them all in his litter box. Sorry.

