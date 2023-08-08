Italians Slam Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ For Her “Hugely Disrespectful” Flashy Outfits

Last week, hip-hop provocateur Kanye West was spotted visiting Italy along with his new wife Bianca Censori, who caused an uproar among locals for wearing extremely revealing outfits.

On multiple occasions, the 28-year-old Australian architect has been seen wearing transparent mesh ensembles that leave her bare breasts exposed.

This clothing preference has garnered disapproval from the residents of Italy, predominantly conservative Catholics, who have taken to social media to categorize her attire as “extremely disrespectful.”

“I don’t understand how it’s legal, if I went anywhere like that, I’m sure I would be arrested,” one comment said.

One of the most acclaimed hip-hop artists of this generation tied the knot with Censori, who previously worked for West’s Yeezus brand, in a ceremony in Beverly Hills in January. However, the legitimacy of their union is uncertain since they did not officially file a marriage certificate.

This unexpected “wedding” followed shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, a 42-year-old reality TV star, concluding their seven-year marriage.

Recently, Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked outrage in Italy for their provocative outfits

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin /Getty Images

Image credits: arkangel

During a visit to Florence, Bianca was spotted visiting a restaurant wearing a see-through mesh top that left little for imagination

Image credits: arkangel

Image credits: jeen__yuhs_

Kanye and Bianca got married in January, shortly after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

The 28-year-old has a degree in architecture and worked in Kanye’s fashion company Yeezy prior to their getting together

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Image credits: bianca.censori_official

Kim and Kanye first got together in the spring of 2012 before getting engaged a year later during Kim’s 33rd birthday celebration

Image credits: kimkardashian

The couple filed for divorce last year, with Kim explaining that she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kimkardashian

This is what people had to say about Censori’s and Ye’s flashy clothing