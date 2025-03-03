Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hollyweird”: Nepo Babies Spark Backlash After Flooding The Oscars After-Party
Celebrities, News

“Hollyweird”: Nepo Babies Spark Backlash After Flooding The Oscars After-Party

The 2025 Oscars’ after party was, as is tradition, a celebration of cinematic achievements and standout performances. However, for some critics, it became a glaring display of another longstanding trend—nepotism.

Claims of the red carpet being dominated by a parade of “nepo babies” quickly spread on social media, with netizens noting a marked increase in the number of artists who were born into privilege and connections thanks to their famous parents.

  • The 2025 Oscars after-party faced criticism for being 'dominated' by 'nepo babies'.
  • Critics argue these celebrities thrive on privilege due to famous family connections.
  • Esther McGregor and Damian Hurley were notably criticized for nepotism connections.
  • Margaret Qualley and Miley Cyrus exemplified 'reverse nepo baby' success stories.

“They labor under the false impression that somehow they are important and their mere presence should be acknowledged,” one viewer wrote.

“Most of these nepo babies like to kid themselves that they made it on their own merits. They would probably never have got their foot in the door without mummy or daddy,” another stated.

    Netizens criticized the presence of so-called “nepo-baby” celebrities at the 2025 Oscars after-party

    Person in a white gown at the Oscars after-party red carpet, emblematic of nepo babies' influence in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    The children of famous actors, musicians, and filmmakers flocked to the Vanity Fair event, prompting a wave of criticism from fans and critics alike. Many believe that these privileged individuals continue to dominate the entertainment industry simply because of their famous last names.

    Hollywood’s next generation posed for the cameras in glamorous outfits; some did so accompanied by their parents, while others preferred to shine on their own.

    Two women in elegant gowns at the Oscars after-party red carpet, embodying the nepo babies theme.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images/Second Source

    Among those in attendance was Esther McGregor, the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor and producer Eve Mavrakis. The 23-year-old received criticism for starring alongside her father in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, believing she wouldn’t have landed the role if it wasn’t for Ewan’s influence.

    A person in a shimmering suit smiles on the Oscars after-party red carpet, epitomizing the "Nepo Babies" trend.

    Image credits: Doug Peters/Getty Images

    Tweet by user expressing the sentiment "We're in NEPO HELL" regarding nepo babies at Oscars after-party.

    Image credits: RodanteBeaureg1

    Another face that was similarly criticized at the event was Damian Hurley, the son of actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and the late businessman Steve Bing. Raised in an elite circle with Elton John and Hugh Grant as godfathers, the model has dealt with nepotism accusations ever since he stepped into the spotlight.

    Person in a yellow gown with floral details on the Oscars after party red carpet, highlighting nepo babies fashion.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Other nepo-babies spotted at the after-party were Iris and Maude Apatow, daughters of famed producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, who have been regularly featured in his films.

    A person in a cream dress poses on the Oscars after-party red carpet, highlighting the "nepo babies" trend.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, was photographed sporting a stylish look. She was recently criticized online after a waitress alleged she had been rude at a restaurant.

    Some celebrities have eclipsed their parents with their fame, becoming “reverse nepo babies” in the process

    Nepo baby on Oscars after-party red carpet in a sleek black dress, standing confidently.

    Image credits: Chad Salvador/Getty Images

    Some heirs have gone above and beyond their infamy as the inheritors of “unearned fame,” becoming veritable stars in their own right due to their talent and hard work.

    Person in a striking red dress at the Oscars after party, highlighting "nepo babies" on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    One such example was Margaret Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, who at 30 years old has carved out a successful career able to be recognized on its own.

    Person in elegant black dress on Oscars after-party red carpet, exemplifying nepo babies' fashion influence.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Her critically acclaimed and challenging role in The Substance led the Oscar-nominee to spark talks of “reverse nepotism” online, becoming more popular and recognizable than both of her parents.

    A woman in a black dress poses confidently on the red carpet at the Oscars after party, highlighting nepo babies' presence.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has had her career blossom at a moment when her father’s presence in Hollywood has diminished. Her standout role as the star of 2024’s Nosferatu allowed the actress to display a wide range of complex emotions.

    Person in floral top and flowing skirt on red carpet, representing nepo babies at Oscars after party.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    Miley Cyrus, the daughter of musician Billy Ray Cyrus and producer Tish Cyrus, was also seen at the event. In a clear example of the “reverse nepo baby” phenomenon, her career has allowed her to become more famous than both of her parents.

    Netizens debated on the topic, with one side defending the celebrities and others criticizing them for riding on their family connections

    Man in a tuxedo smiling at the Oscars after party, embodying the nepo baby trend on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Other names that fell under the “nepo baby” umbrella at the event include Sofia Richie, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Dan Levy, Tracee Ellis Ross, the Willis sisters, and Kaia Gerber.

    Their appearance sparked debate online, with one side defending their presence and the other decrying what they believe to be a culture of inherited privilege.

    Man in tuxedo and glasses on Oscars after party red carpet, representing nepo babies presence.

    Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    “The Oscars after-party just confirmed what we’ve known all along: Hollywood is a dynasty, not a meritocracy,” one user wrote.

    “Thousands of people much more talented work menial jobs desperate to get noticed, and along comes an uneducated mummies’ boy/girl who gets the job,” another argued.

    Person in a black dress on the Oscars after party red carpet, representing nepo babies in media events.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Others believe the phenomenon to be the natural result of having access to better education and training, and that people are ultimately judged based on their performance and talent, regardless of who their parents are.

    Person in a stylish fringed dress at the Oscars after party, highlighting nepo baby fashion on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    “It’s not nepotism; it’s networking. If they can back it up with real talent, why shouldn’t they be celebrated?” a user asked.

    Three women in elegant gowns at the Oscars after-party red carpet, showcasing nepo babies' fashion influence.

    Image credits: Chad Salvador/Getty Images

    “Suggesting that all are only riding on their parents’ coattails is wrong,” another argued.

    Nepo baby in an elegant cream dress with a cape at the Oscars after-party red carpet event.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    “Some jobs run in families—teaching, doctors, and farmers are obvious ones and anything where there is an inherited skill.”

    “90% of them are mediocre.” Netizens took to social media to express their distaste for “nepo babies”

    Comment on "nepo babies" suggesting a lack of talent, with username Mose18360.

    Comment highlighting Margaret Qualley as a talented anomaly among nepo babies.

    Text expressing frustration over Nepo babies in the entertainment industry.

    Text image discussing nepo babies lacking ambition to become stars in entertainment industry.

    Comment questioning the achievements of "nepo babies" without parental influence.

    Text critique on Nepo babies in show business, highlighting unfair industry dynamics.

    Text expressing criticism of nepotism in Hollywood, mentioning privilege and lack of talent.

    Comment on nepotism babies relying on parents' fame and wealth.

    Comment highlighting privilege in relation to "Nepo Babies" trending online.

    Comment by Joanie stating 90% of nepo babies seem mediocre at best.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    SBocker78
    SBocker78
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Labeling the photos would have actually made this interesting.

    ILikecoldbrew
    ILikecoldbrew
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I genuinely think people are jealous that they weren’t born nepo babies themselves lol

    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some nepo babies have talent and can hold their own, while others can't. This is the way that it is in real life as well. Dan Levy is talented and amazing. I saw Nosferatu and while I didn't like the movie, Lilly Rose Depp was amazing in it. Also there are many nepo-babies going back generations who might surprise you. That said, every time that we see the talentless Jack Quaid, we point to his dad being famous. He is truly void of talent at every level.

