“Hollyweird”: Nepo Babies Spark Backlash After Flooding The Oscars After-Party

The 2025 Oscars’ after party was, as is tradition, a celebration of cinematic achievements and standout performances. However, for some critics, it became a glaring display of another longstanding trend—nepotism.

Claims of the red carpet being dominated by a parade of “nepo babies” quickly spread on social media, with netizens noting a marked increase in the number of artists who were born into privilege and connections thanks to their famous parents.

“They labor under the false impression that somehow they are important and their mere presence should be acknowledged,” one viewer wrote.

“Most of these nepo babies like to kid themselves that they made it on their own merits. They would probably never have got their foot in the door without mummy or daddy,” another stated.

Netizens criticized the presence of so-called “nepo-baby” celebrities at the 2025 Oscars after-party

The children of famous actors, musicians, and filmmakers flocked to the Vanity Fair event, prompting a wave of criticism from fans and critics alike. Many believe that these privileged individuals continue to dominate the entertainment industry simply because of their famous last names.

Hollywood’s next generation posed for the cameras in glamorous outfits; some did so accompanied by their parents, while others preferred to shine on their own.

Among those in attendance was Esther McGregor, the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor and producer Eve Mavrakis. The 23-year-old received criticism for starring alongside her father in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, believing she wouldn’t have landed the role if it wasn’t for Ewan’s influence.

Another face that was similarly criticized at the event was Damian Hurley, the son of actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and the late businessman Steve Bing. Raised in an elite circle with Elton John and Hugh Grant as godfathers, the model has dealt with nepotism accusations ever since he stepped into the spotlight.

Other nepo-babies spotted at the after-party were Iris and Maude Apatow, daughters of famed producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, who have been regularly featured in his films.

Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, was photographed sporting a stylish look. She was recently criticized online after a waitress alleged she had been rude at a restaurant.

Some celebrities have eclipsed their parents with their fame, becoming “reverse nepo babies” in the process

Some heirs have gone above and beyond their infamy as the inheritors of “unearned fame,” becoming veritable stars in their own right due to their talent and hard work.

One such example was Margaret Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, who at 30 years old has carved out a successful career able to be recognized on its own.

Her critically acclaimed and challenging role in The Substance led the Oscar-nominee to spark talks of “reverse nepotism” online, becoming more popular and recognizable than both of her parents.

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has had her career blossom at a moment when her father’s presence in Hollywood has diminished. Her standout role as the star of 2024’s Nosferatu allowed the actress to display a wide range of complex emotions.

Miley Cyrus, the daughter of musician Billy Ray Cyrus and producer Tish Cyrus, was also seen at the event. In a clear example of the “reverse nepo baby” phenomenon, her career has allowed her to become more famous than both of her parents.

Netizens debated on the topic, with one side defending the celebrities and others criticizing them for riding on their family connections

Other names that fell under the “nepo baby” umbrella at the event include Sofia Richie, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Dan Levy, Tracee Ellis Ross, the Willis sisters, and Kaia Gerber.

Their appearance sparked debate online, with one side defending their presence and the other decrying what they believe to be a culture of inherited privilege.

“The Oscars after-party just confirmed what we’ve known all along: Hollywood is a dynasty, not a meritocracy,” one user wrote.

“Thousands of people much more talented work menial jobs desperate to get noticed, and along comes an uneducated mummies’ boy/girl who gets the job,” another argued.

Others believe the phenomenon to be the natural result of having access to better education and training, and that people are ultimately judged based on their performance and talent, regardless of who their parents are.

“It’s not nepotism; it’s networking. If they can back it up with real talent, why shouldn’t they be celebrated?” a user asked.

“Suggesting that all are only riding on their parents’ coattails is wrong,” another argued.

“Some jobs run in families—teaching, doctors, and farmers are obvious ones and anything where there is an inherited skill.”

“90% of them are mediocre.” Netizens took to social media to express their distaste for “nepo babies”

