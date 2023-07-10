The End Of An Era As Elton John Says Goodbye To The Audiences

There are many bright stars in the entertainment sky but only a few are as bright as the legendary Sir Elton John. For over five decades, he captivated audiences with flamboyant costumes, epic songs, and extravagant shows. But all good things come to an end – Elton John took center stage for one final time in Stockholm. Truly an end of an era, end of a Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton John, a legendary singer, bids farewell to the audiences

Image credits: Daily Mail

Elton John, the British music icon, bid farewell to the audiences, ending an extravagant, flashy era filled with memorable songs and legendary outfits. He performed the last set of his final tour “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” in Stockholm on Saturday, July 8th.

The tour began back in September 2018 but had to be paused due to COVID-19 restrictions and later due to a hip injury that John suffered from in 2021.

“This is a very poignant evening because it’s the last show of the tour. This is the 330th, counting Glastonbury, we’ve done 330 shows in 663 days. That’s pretty amazing,” the singer told Saturday’s audience.

It is pretty amazing, and very sad as it was his last ever set.

Image credits: Peter Hutchins

In January 2022, before resuming his tour, John shared that he was looking forward to spending time with his family once the tour was over.

“I mean, I’ve been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. I’ve had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky, and I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

But it was time to move onto to something new. “I want to do something different with the rest of my life,” he pondered.

Thousands of people attended his last tour, saying goodbye to the legend

Image credits: Elton John

During his lengthy tour, he gathered arenas full of fans eagerly anticipating a night of unforgettable music. It was an epic journey through his extensive discography, hit after hit, taking the audiences on a beautiful musical trip, bringing back memories, sending shivers down their spines when he played such classics as “Your Song”, “I’m Still Standing” and, of course, “Rocket Man”.

The set list highlighted the various eras of John’s lengthy career, making sure everyone in the audience got the chance to hear their favorite tunes.

Last month, Elton John performed at Glastonbury, a legendary festival, where he treated festival goers to an extravagant show.

Image credits: Elton John

He first rose to fame in the early ’70s and since then he made numerous hits

Image credits: Elton John

Elton John, iconic not only for his numerous hits, but also flamboyant outfits, served as a fashion inspiration for generations.

He was not afraid to provoke, coming out as bisexual in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine back in 1978 and as gay in 1992.

He used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and raised awareness for HIV/AIDS, raising millions via his foundation for those affected by the disease.

Image credits: Elton John

During his last tour audiences got to enjoy “I’m Still Standing”, “Rocket Man” and many other hits for one last time

Image credits: Elton John

Image credits: Elton John

An end of an era that inspired many artists

Image credits: Daily Mail

Elton John’s voice and music are unmistakable – poetic lyrics that speak to our soul and powerful stage presence that captivates all the attention – so no wonder he has fans all over the world and of various generations.

Reflecting on his extraordinary journey, it is impossible not to admire him – from creating hits to shining a spotlight on various social issues, he left an incredible mark not only on the musical industry, but also the LGBTQ+ community.

His music will continue to inspire generations to come and his magical music legacy will live on forever. Farewell, legend, we hope you enjoy your retirement as much as we enjoy your music.

