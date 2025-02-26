In 2024, the body horror movie The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, came out. The main characters were played by talented actresses and actors like Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Margaret Qualley.

The movie got pretty great reviews, scoring 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus that the movie is “Audaciously gross and wickedly clever.” At the 77th Cannes, it won Best Screenplay, then grossed $77.1 million at the box office, not to mention picking up nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and various awards and nominations for the actors.

So, if you haven’t already watched it, you might wonder what this ingenious, but gross movie is about. Well, the story follows a fading celebrity, Elizabeth Sparkle, who gets fired by her producer due to her age. So, to get her fame back, she uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself, which comes with unforeseen side effects.

Since we don’t want to spoil anything more, you’ll have to watch it for yourself to find out what those side effects were.