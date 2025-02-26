11 Uncannily Similar Old And Young Actors Who Could Doppelganger Each Other In ‘The Substance’
Any time a rather popular movie comes out, the internet jumps at the chance to make it into a meme or joke of sorts, whether it's to mock the movie for its flaws, highlight funny moments, or even expand its canon.
The 2024 hit The Substance was no exception. When it came out, despite its rather serious message, memes started flooding the internet. One of them was comparing real-life celebs as if they were each other's younger/older versions, just like the characters in the film. So, today we made a list of several of these comparisons and we're leaving you with the task of deciding whether these are accurate or not.
More info: TikTok
Image credits: henry.alter
This post may include affiliate links.
In 2024, the body horror movie The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, came out. The main characters were played by talented actresses and actors like Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Margaret Qualley.
The movie got pretty great reviews, scoring 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus that the movie is “Audaciously gross and wickedly clever.” At the 77th Cannes, it won Best Screenplay, then grossed $77.1 million at the box office, not to mention picking up nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and various awards and nominations for the actors.
So, if you haven’t already watched it, you might wonder what this ingenious, but gross movie is about. Well, the story follows a fading celebrity, Elizabeth Sparkle, who gets fired by her producer due to her age. So, to get her fame back, she uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself, which comes with unforeseen side effects.
Since we don’t want to spoil anything more, you’ll have to watch it for yourself to find out what those side effects were.
Gene Wilder and Jeremy Allen White
Well, the internet wouldn’t be the internet if they didn’t start making memes, even out of a movie with such an important message about female beauty standards, objectification, and ageism. Granted, the movie itself has some satirical moments, so it isn’t a stranger to humor.
Apart from various movie shots being turned into memes for various situations, there was one kind of joke that stood out, in which people put two real-life celebrities side-by-side, saying that if “the substance” were an actual thing, it’s likely that these celebs would be each other’s age-shifted versions.
So, we gathered some of these examples people have shared online and made today’s list. Here you’ll find out who Lady Gaga or Billie Eilish could be the younger doppelgangers for or who'd be the best for a young Hillary Clinton.
While it’s fun to imagine which famous person could be another famous person’s younger/older counterparts, we also shouldn’t forget the message of the movie while doing so. As we already mentioned before, the movie calls out the beauty standards, that are closely related to ageism, that women are expected to adhere to.
In the movie, the main character feels that the only way she can keep up with these unrealistic expectations is by splitting her existence. When her younger version appears, society's preference for youthful beauty becomes crystal clear, which is heartbreaking, since the human body is meant to get older; we can’t stay young forever.
Taylor Swift, in her song Clara Bow, sang: “Only when your girlish glow flickers just so/Do they let you know”. This lyric (and the whole song, actually) fits perfectly with this message of the movie – a second a woman “loses” her youthful beauty, she starts being deemed less worthy by society. Depressing, isn’t it? Well, it doesn't change the fact that it’s how reality is.
So, basically, what we’re saying is – go ahead and enjoy the memes and jokes about the movie, but don’t lose sight of what it was really about.
please tell me that is the result of bad photoshop for "Nadia Ferreira"
Marilyn Monroe and Britney Spears