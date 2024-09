We probably don’t need to tell you that memes are very influential in today’s world. They’re not only seemingly everywhere you look, but they also hold quite a lot of power. For example, they can significantly influence a person's daily life.

To discuss this further, Bored Panda reached out to avid internet user Gerda, who, besides loving animal memes, enjoys ones she can personally relate to.

For example, since she’s a student, school takes up a big chunk of her time, whether she likes it or not. So, she said that memes about it really help her to deal with pressures and the drama that comes from school. This is a perfect example of how it affects someone's daily life.