ADVERTISEMENT

There are no positives in bottling up your emotions; however, finding a healthy way to express them is very important as well.

Ryan Altounji, an illustrator and animator, went through a tough situation in his life, which stirred up an array of emotions. Due to difficulties in his home country, Syria, Ryan had to leave in 2021. As a coping mechanism for everything that has happened, Ryan chose to draw his emotions and feelings, to which many can relate.

So, without further ado, we present Ryan's illustrations, and for more about the project 'Journey of Emotions,' read down below.

More info: ryanaltounji.com | Instagram