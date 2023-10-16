21 Relatable Illustrations Of Feelings And Emotions Captured By This Artist Interview With Artist
There are no positives in bottling up your emotions; however, finding a healthy way to express them is very important as well.
Ryan Altounji, an illustrator and animator, went through a tough situation in his life, which stirred up an array of emotions. Due to difficulties in his home country, Syria, Ryan had to leave in 2021. As a coping mechanism for everything that has happened, Ryan chose to draw his emotions and feelings, to which many can relate.
So, without further ado, we present Ryan's illustrations, and for more about the project 'Journey of Emotions,' read down below.
More info: ryanaltounji.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Loved
Bored Panda reached out to Ryan, who told us more about his project:
“This project is called ‘Journey of Emotions.’ I started working on it in late 2021 as it was a very pivotal and sensitive period in my life.
For 28 years I’d spent my life living in Syria. Besides the difficulties of living in a war-torn country, I’d also need to leave the country before finishing my Master’s degree to avoid being drafted into the army, which would’ve killed all hopes of a career as I would be gone for more than 7 years.”
Bliss
Anxious
He continued: “When I decided to leave Syria I was already married to my beautiful wife, and the option available for me was to go to Dubai (UAE) and settle down there and later have my wife follow me.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to leave due to visa difficulties, which meant that my wife would have to leave for Dubai before I did. That is when I started working on that project.”
Holding On
Drained
“I was diving from one depressive episode into another and the only way that I found to express my feelings was through drawing. Each illustration in this project represents my overall mental state during the period I was creating them.
My emotions ranged from anxious, hopeful, hopeless, and even suicidal.
A few of these illustrations depicted my relationship with my wife; for example, the illustration titled 'Bliss' portrays my character floating in emptiness and surrounded by a twirling light source that represents how my wife made me feel.”
The Little Things
Exhausted
That's really wha it feels like... you want to rest but you can't, like you're controlled by strings.
“In another one that depicts my character holding on to the same light source in my hands, that you could even see my hands cracking up as I’m holding tightly to the light, that is during the period when my wife was getting ready to leave for Dubai.”
Frustration
"The project ends with an illustration depicting my character accepting the current state (at that time) and leaving it up to fate as I free-fall into the unknown, but that oddly made me feel satisfied.
Overall it is a very emotional art project that helped me get through a very rough and intense period of my life that later proved to be essential, as I’m now reunited with my wife in Dubai and our relationship has never been so beautiful and fulfilling.”
Trapped
Everything Will Be Alright
Obsessed
Ego
Lost At Sea
Time
Oh my god so true... especially when you grow up. Just a few days ago it struck me that I was now older than most of the protagonists in my childhood books, protagonists that I used to think we're "so grown up". There was a time when I thought 14 year olds were practically adults 🤣
Heavy
Confined
Frozen
Falling
Falling and thus crumbling... I really like the artist's way of portraying things.
These were amazing! Many of the illustrations captured those emotions perfectly in pictures.
Since when was lost at sea an emotion
It's a metaphor for an emotion/feeling. Your name is giving hints
These were amazing! Many of the illustrations captured those emotions perfectly in pictures.
Since when was lost at sea an emotion
It's a metaphor for an emotion/feeling. Your name is giving hints