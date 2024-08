We all know the saying “Art is subjective.” It’s created with the subjective author’s vision, influenced by their personality and experiences. The art consumers add another layer of subjectivity by understanding it through their characteristics and experiences.

Literature is no exception to this rule. While general themes can be understood from written texts, certain passages may be interpreted differently by different people.

One of the things that might influence how people understand a text is the way they perceive the person who wrote it. Some people might love or hate certain writers depending on the information they learn about them or the way they fit (or don't fit) their values and expectations of their actions and writing.