ADVERTISEMENT

We learn about the world through our experiences and people that surround us, which is a normal process. Nobody’s experiences are completely the same, which leads us to having different perspectives on certain things.

That means that we might think something is quite common as we hear about it or see it often, but in general, it’s the opposite. Plane crashes happen less often than perceived, as well as many other things netizens pointed out in this Reddit thread.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Successfully suing a company for millions. Some Redditors will have you believe that any minor inconvenience should earn you some kind of massive payout. And the comments will assure you that the company will do anything to avoid bad PR.

JK_NC , Sasun Bughdaryan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Green eyes

Broad_Dress_7161 , Krysten Merriman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
gilbertkim757 avatar
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandmother, my mother, myself, and my daughter all have (had, in two cases, alas) an odd sort of yellow/green eyes, like a cat. Not unusual in Ireland or Scotland (we have Irish DNA) but only about 2% of the worlds population overall apparently. My granddaughter has hazel eyes, but no doubt the gene will resurface in a generation or so. The double takes I get sometimes are rather amusing!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Your kid becoming a pro (or even college) athlete

ddela123 , Keith Johnston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Stranger abductions of children represent less than one percent of all missing child cases (in the US, at least). They're mostly runaways or family abductions.

LifeGivesMeMelons , Volodymyr Hryshchenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare People surviving CPR and waking up immediately acting normal and asking what happened.

CutthroatTeaser , Michel E Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Helium.

Icelandia2112 , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
steve_t509 avatar
Trey Frog
Trey Frog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We’re -way- past the point where throwing it away for party balloons should be banned. And don’t get me started on mass balloon releases.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Casting director here.


Having a career in acting, I don't mean being famous. I mean paying your bills with acting alone.


I would hazard being an exclusively working actor is about 1% of actors.

But the amount of people still going into acting tells me people think otherwise.

Dontshunlee , Avel Chuklanov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Becoming a self-made millionaire. That's hard without a bunch of leg-ups.

mydarthkader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
camschmit avatar
Cam Schmit
Cam Schmit
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my company made like $6000 or something and the IRS tried penalizing us $3200 for filing a tax return late for the previous year. The company existed for 14 days in 2022 and didnt' make a dime. Yet....$3200 in penalization.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

That men are pretending to be trans so they can sneak into the ladies room to watch us pee.

ArtichokeStroke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
joopa2337 avatar
ISRAEL!!
ISRAEL!!
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

They’re not pretending to watch you pee, but they are pretending

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Amnesia. It's common in fiction because it's convenient in ways that makes things easy for the writers, for example explaining why someone's dark past is a secret which can be revealed later at the climax of the story. In real life it's very rare and doesn't work like people think it does.

MysteryRadish , Elīna Arāja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
arthur10staff avatar
artfar1534
artfar1534
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah in most cases supposedly you keep your memories from before but you end up not being able to create new ones

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Savant abilities in autism. We have Rain Main to thank for that, largely, but there are big questions as to whether the guy this was based on actually should have been diagnosed with something other than ASD.

Sweeper1985 , SHVETS production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Being awake during a surgery under general anesthesia. Patients worry about it all the time, but I’ve been doing this 19 years and never seen a real case of this.

Sweatroo , Anna Shvets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Plane crashes. I know your lizard brain doesn't like it, but flying is THE safest mode of transportation

Edit: because a lot of people mentioned it, I am specifically referring to commercial jets and the like. Small planes and helicopters are *way* less safe.

Amazing_Excuse_3860 , Maria Charizani Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but if anything does go wrong mid-air it tends to be pretty bad. No such thing as "fender benders" for aircraft.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Blimps, there are only around 25 left

Iamwallpaper , Peter Zulauf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare A business becoming profitable within 2 years. Be patient, it takes time (years). Businesses only fail if they have to be shut down. Keep them alive, ride out the time factor, and enjoy success down the road.

globalfinancetrading , Tim Mossholder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the old joke: "What's the easiest way to start a small business in the UK? Buy a large business and wait..."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Making a living off just your art alone. Musicians, Artists, Film makers, Dancers -- that whole lot, what we see on TV and Movies are the cream of the crop (not that they are necessarily the best, mind you, they've just risen up somehow) and are a very small percentage. Most Artists of whatever medium will stay in relative obscurity -- i.e. you're a regional act, you gained some glint of fame, and yes admiration, even inspiring others -- but when you're not on tour, when you're not in the studio, you're working a job that pays the bills.

I think the key to success here is that you find a job you like, are good at, and allows you to do your art without interference. That way, when you're 45 and your band still hasn't "broke through" or your art isn't commanding tens of thousands, you're not just stuck stocking shelves at the grocery (not that there's anything wrong with that, it just pays p**s-poor).

misalanya , Daian Gan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Going missing in the Bermuda triangle

Kkarotcake , Kellie Churchman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Pearls. Of all the fine stones(I know it classifies differently, but for jewelry, it’s basically a stone), it’s the one that has to happen in an oyster, which only exist on Earth. Other planets are literally raining diamonds, they’re so common. But, pearls are probably one of the rarest substances to exist

htii_ , Tiffany Anthony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Diamonds are also common on Earth. It's just DeBeers' monopoly and blood trade that make them expensive.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#19

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Shark attacks resulting in death

throw123454321purple , Marcelo Cidrack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Insanity pleas actually sticking.

lack-of-creativity , Zachary Caraway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
steve_t509 avatar
Trey Frog
Trey Frog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they’re a huge risk, because to make the plea you pretty much have to admit that you did what you’re on trial for.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Quicksand.

I was led to believe it would be a much bigger problem in my adult life.

JohnYCanuckEsq , Arches National Park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Walking into an alley in Manhattan. Happens all the time in shows/movies, in reality there are like 1 or 2 in the whole borough.

fatcatfromspace , Isaac Weatherly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Being transgender.

I saw a news reel once where the anchor was interviewing people off the street, all political affiliations. Conservatives thought 30% to 40% of kids were identifying as Trans. Liberals a bit closer, guessed 10%-20%.

The real number revealed at the end of the segment?

1.4% 💀

Mermaidman93 , Rosemary Ketchum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are an oppressed minority in need of protection and support. My grandchild is trans, I love them very much.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Drag Queens at the local library.

I go to my library at least twice a week, and I've yet to see one.

3925 , John Shepherd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
joopa2337 avatar
ISRAEL!!
ISRAEL!!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what is this overwhelming urgency to have them read to kids? They can go to a nursing home. How about having nurses, or firemen etc read instead. Why are people obsessed that drag queens MUST read to children?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare vaccine injury

feyceless , RF._.studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare My dog coming when I call him

carbsatnight , Cristian Castillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
camschmit avatar
Cam Schmit
Cam Schmit
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice. I'm actually under the impression that about 5% of dogs actually obey this command

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Razor blades or poison in Halloween candy. It's zero. Never happened. And now every single kid out trick or treating has to have every candy inspected by mom and dad, and Halloween itself has been hollowed out to a safe boring joke where kids collect candy from one block of stores or from the trunks of a circle of parent's cars.

sudomatrix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
joopa2337 avatar
ISRAEL!!
ISRAEL!!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol. It may be very rare, but it’s definitely not zero

Vote comment up
-3
-3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

DID, psychopathy and sociopathy + narcissism.

GraceTheGreat666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare People who are truly compatible with you(and I mean both friendships and relationships)

RadiantHC , Dave Goudreau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare A happy healthy person who makes it through life without experiencing pain and suffering.

Heavy_Direction1547 , Nina Uhlikova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Toxic shock syndrome from wearing tampons. When tampons were first made women were told that one tampon can last her whole period which was causing toxic shock syndrome and even then it wasn't super common now we are more educated and don't wear tampons for that long so it's very rare for toxic shock to happen unless you forget to take a tampon out for weeks.

shut-the-fuck-up123 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
steve_t509 avatar
Trey Frog
Trey Frog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Valid point, completely garbled context. It’s corrected by other commenters over on Reddit, but this should never have been used here.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Natural triplets.

CheesyBendito , Elisa Giaccaglia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
steve_t509 avatar
Trey Frog
Trey Frog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never seen triplets presented as anything but so rare that it alone is the basis for a novelty act.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare OCD

MaverickKnightsky , Garmin B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

The Jewish population. Worldwide there are about 16 million Jews, with about 7 million in Israel and 6 million in the US.

Moritasgus2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
joopa2337 avatar
ISRAEL!!
ISRAEL!!
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Trying to survive against hundreds of millions of muslim terrorists

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Natural Red hair.

EmberDione Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Vanilla beans, saffron. The real stuff

ComfortableStar8006 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

39 Things That People Mistakenly Think Are Common, But Folks In This Online Group Argue Are Rare Soft teeth. I've been in dentistry for 20yrs & I can't tell you how many times I've heard patients say "I just have soft/bad/weak teeth." Actual weak teeth caused by gene abnormalities resulting in malformed enamel occurs in approx 1/15,000 people in the US. I've literally never seen it in person. I've seen cases where a few teeth are involved, but never an entire mouth full of teeth, it's that uncommon. Bad diet, bad hygiene, smoking, drugs, meds, dry mouth, inhalers, acid reflux, etc are all wayyyyyy more likely to be the cause of decayed teeth. People just don't want to hear that.

DHMom82 , Shiny Diamond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Good parenting skills

Stormhound Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Manners

imaginativepenguin8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!