The internet could not come to a consensus about Lily-Rose Depp’s audition tape, which is now making the rounds online.

The 25-year-old actress—daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis—is currently gaining widespread attention and acclaim for playing the leading role in Nosferatu—a gothic horror film directed by Robert Eggers.

However, netizens can’t make up their minds about her audition tape for the character of Ellen Hunter, a lonely newlywed teenager exploring her sexual desire for a vampire.

The internet was left divided after Lily-Rose Depp’s audition video that is now going viral

The 2024 movie is the remake of the 1922 film, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which is based on the 1897 Gothic horror novel by Irish author Bram Stoker.

With significant buzz surrounding the new film, Lily-Rose has been the subject of conversations online, especially after her audition tape for the film recently went viral.

The audition video captured the rising star with dishevelled hair and mascara streaming down her face.

“Is that suppose to be good or bad? I can’t tell,” one said while another asked, “What did I just watch…”

One gave her “acting” an “11/10” but scored the “camera” a low “2/10.”

“Her acting in the movie was legit good. This audition was painful to watch,” one said. “I suppose directors can see through this, as she was stellar in the movie.”

“I just feel uncomfortable, and the shot needs to be wider,” said another.

Amid the criticism, some people felt her performance in the audition tape is praise-worthy.

“She definitely deserves an award for this,” one said.

Another wrote, “This is a work of art.”

Others weighed in on how she may have been excused for the poor video quality because of her family roots.

"Is she acting, I don't understand?" read one comment on social media while another called it "a work of art"



“Okay but as an actor….its interesting how basically if your deep enough into the industry, audition etiquette goes out the window,” one said. “Like I know plenty of people who wouldn’t get cast, including myself, simply because she’s not in front of a blank background and clearly sitting.”

Another wrote, “Haha. No mic, bad lighting, just turned on her laptop. Meanwhile I got an email after I sent an audition one time warning me if I don’t take it seriously they’ll never consider me again (mic on my shirt ended up being off and boom mic was only audio source).”

Contrary to what the internet thought, director Eggers was reportedly moved by Lily-Rose’s performance and reportedly gave her the role on the same day she auditioned.

“Myself, the casting director, and even the videographer were in tears, because it was so powerful,” the director told Deadline about her audition.

“She was, as she is in the film, incredibly brave, and raw, and powerful,” he said. “Her ability to tune into this dark and haunted place so quickly is pretty phenomenal.”

Lily-Rose, herself, was pleased with the final output of the horror film, which hit the big screen last December on Christmas Day.

“Oh my God! It’s not just scary, it’s gross, it’s revolting. It’s palpably effective,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month.

Lily-Rose played the role of Ellen Hunter, a lonely newlywed teenager, in the gothic horror movie

“It’s the most technical set I’ve ever been on,” she continued. “It was almost like going to film school. It was intimidating and daunting, but an incredible privilege. I’m very proud, very excited.”

The young actor’s movie choice appeared to be similar to her father’s, who has etched his name in Hollywood as one of the go-to stars for gory and supernatural themes.

When asked about whether the fascination for the genre runs in the family, she said: “Sure, I guess you could say so.”

“It’s not just scary, it’s gross, it’s revolting,” the rising star said about how Nosferatu turned out

“We’re very different actors, but of course you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in,” she added.

She also admitted being “traumatized” after watching Johnny’s popular 1990 movie Edward Scissorhands at the age of three.

“I was traumatised by it,” she told the outlet. “Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

Admitting she never saw the movie again because of its ending, she said, “I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young.”

“It’s a difficult childhood memory,” she continued. “Edward’s the good guy and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there’s a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?”

Lily-Rose said she and her father, Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp, are “very different actors”

Lily-Rose, whose parents split after 14 years together, spoke to the outlet about her family and having a transatlantic life.

“There are so many sides to me,” she said. “I really feel that paradox in myself. French and American cultures feel very different, and yet I feel genuinely connected to both.”

“I am very close to the French half of my family, but I only made French girlfriends five years ago. I have had my LA best friends since forever.”

Johnny, who also shares son Jack with Paradis, has spoken fondly about Lily-Rose over the years.

“She tells me everything – she’s not afraid to say anything to me. We’re super-tight and I’m very proud of our relationship,” he told the Daily Mail in 2015.

His comments were made back when his then-16-year-old daughter publicly called herself “sexually fluid.”

“Lily’s really together – she’s a sharp kid and one of the smartest human beings I have ever met,” the Hollywood veteran added. “She’s far surpassed myself there – and my friends, too!”

“And, whatever she is doing, if she needs any advice, I’m there for her,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star continued. “Kids are going to make their own decisions, but I guess that the only thing you can do as a parent is to offer support. And I do.”

“I thought she was just a nepo baby. Boy was I wrong,” read a social media comment

