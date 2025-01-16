ADVERTISEMENT

Awards season kicked off this year with the 82nd Golden Globes, captivating millions of viewers, thanks in part to the celebrated performance of its host, comedian Nikki Glaser

While we can’t yet know how smooth the upcoming award shows will be, we can take a moment to revisit some of the most awkward, cringe-worthy moments from last year’s star-studded events as we wait for the drama to unfold.

Below, Bored Panda presents a list of 15 memorable moments from the 2024 Grammys, Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and Video Music Awards.