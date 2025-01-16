15 Most Awkward Moments From Awards Shows In 2024
Awards season kicked off this year with the 82nd Golden Globes, captivating millions of viewers, thanks in part to the celebrated performance of its host, comedian Nikki Glaser
While we can’t yet know how smooth the upcoming award shows will be, we can take a moment to revisit some of the most awkward, cringe-worthy moments from last year’s star-studded events as we wait for the drama to unfold.
Below, Bored Panda presents a list of 15 memorable moments from the 2024 Grammys, Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and Video Music Awards.
This post may include affiliate links.
John Cena’s Oscar Skit About The Male Body
The wrestler-turned-actor sarcastically presented the Oscar for Best Costume Design fully undressed, with only an envelope covering his privates.
Moments before, host Jimmy Kimmel had reminded the audience of the time the Oscars were interrupted by a streaker 50 years ago. “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” he asked the audience, encouraging John to do the same.
"I changed my mind,” John protested. “The male body is not a joke."
Jimmy Kimmel Offends Emma Stone And Robert Downey Jr. At The Oscars
Showing a montage of the films nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Emma Stone’s explicit scenes in Poor Things.
“Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV,” he joked, making the actress shake her head and seemingly mouth, "What a prick."
He also made Robert Downey Jr. uncomfortable when he brought up his past issues with substance abuse. “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points,” Jimmy quipped, to which the Iron Man star replied, “Let's move on."
Jo Koy’s Weird Jokes At The Golden Globes
It’s safe to say Nikki Glaser succeeded more than her predecessor in poking fun at celebrity guests without offending them.
During last year’s opening monologue, Jo Koy took a jab at Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, saying, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” which the singer didn’t find amusing in the slightest.
He also joked about Barry Keoghan’s famous nude scene in Saltburn, asking the Irish actor, “Where is your penis seated? Down front?” Then, he turned to Bradley Cooper, who wore a prosthetic nose in Maestro. “Found it,” the host quipped.
Jo made Robert DeNiro awkwardly laugh when he asked him how he had impregnated his 45-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, at the age of 80, and made Meryl Streep do the Wakanda Forever pose from Marvel’s Black Panther film.
His jokes fell so flat that, at one point, he went off-script, telling the audience, “That’s hilarious, I don’t care.”
Miley Cyrus Calls Out The Crowd At The Grammys
Miley earned her first Grammy last year for her hit self-love anthem, Flowers, which she also performed that night.
While accepting Record of the Year for the song, she stunned viewers with a comment that is rather atypical for someone receiving their first Grammy: "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday."
During her performance, the pop star called out the celebrities in the crowd for not singing along. "Why are you acting like you don't know this song?" she asked, holding her hands up.
Before the ceremony, another awkward moment occurred when Miley saw paparazzi photographing her with their smartphones. “iPhones?” she exclaimed in shock.
Katy Perry’s VMAs Speech Amid “Performative Feminism” Accusations
Katy performed a career-spanning medley at the VMAs, including hits like Roar, Dark Horse, and Firework, before winning the Video Vanguard award—MTV’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement prize.
During the speech, she mentioned that one of the reasons for her success was that she learned to “block the noise” that artists have to fight against, “especially women.”
Her words sparked controversy, as Katy had recently released the music video for Woman’s World, which was slammed for hypersexualizing women in the name of feminism.
Before receiving her lifetime achievement award, the songstress was heavily criticized for collaborating with music producer Dr. Luke, who had been accused of sexual assault and abuse by singer Kesha in 2014.
Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's PDA At The Golden Globes
The couple, who began dating in April 2023, attended their first Golden Globes last year and couldn’t stop kissing at their table during the broadcast.
Timothée was nominated for Best Actor– Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka. This year, he was nominated for Best Actor – Drama for the biographical film A Complete Unknown, in which he starred as Bob Dylan.
Taylor Swift Snubs Céline Dion While Accepting Her Album Of The Year Grammy
Taylor Swift received her Album of the Year Grammy for Midnights from none other than The Queen of Power Ballads.
Analyzing the clip, some viewers said the Fortnight singer ignored Céline by taking the gramophone from her hands and turning to her collaborators instead of looking at the iconic singer or even acknowledging her presence.
Taylor Swift looks like an AI generated version of Taylor Swift, a live photoshop of herself. She is pretty but I find her looks unsettling.
Emma Stone's Wardrobe Malfunction At The Oscars
Emma couldn’t contain her joy when she received her second Academy Award for Best Actress, which she earned for her role as Bella in Poor Things. However, she also couldn’t hide the fact that her Louis Vuitton gown had ripped just moments before she took to the stage.
“My dress!” the 36-year-old actress exclaimed. “It’s broken. I think it happened during [Ryan Gosling’s performance of] I’m Just Ken. Don’t look at it!”
Other nominated actresses included Annette Bening for Nyad, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro.
Orlando Bloom’s Confused Face While Watching Katy Perry At The VMAs
Orlando Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, was honored with the Video Vanguard award at last year’s VMAs, which was previously awarded to stars like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna.
As Katy performed her biggest hits, Orlando’s perplexed reaction left many wondering if he had ever listened to his future bride’s music.
“Orlando Bloom does not know a single Katy Perry song, did you see his face?” one netizen said, while another added, “Orlando Bloom is reacting to this performance as if he’s never heard a single Katy Perry song before what is going on.”
Al Pacino’s Underwhelming “Best Picture” Announcement At The Oscars
The Godfather actor was in charge of presenting the most anticipated award of the evening: the Oscar for Best Picture.
But his delivery failed to show much enthusiasm. “My eyes see Oppenheimer,” he casually said after opening the envelope containing the winning film’s title.
Additionally, the Hollywood icon didn’t name the other films nominated in the category, which is a tradition at the award show.
John Oliver's F-Bomb At The Emmys
While accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, John paid tribute to his recently deceased dog, who accompanied his family through many memorable moments.
However, the Last Week Tonight host was eventually cut off by the infamous orchestra music.
John couldn’t contain himself and shouted, “F**k you! There you go,” pointing at the music director who had interrupted the emotional speech.
“This isn’t just for her. This is for all dogs,” he continued. “All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much.”
Sabrina Carpenter Makes Out With An Alien At The VMAs
The 25-year-old star performed a medley of her songs Please Please Please, Taste, and Espresso at the MTV Video Music Awards.
At one point during the performance, Sabrina made out with a blue alien, which had been dancing suggestively with an astronaut just seconds before.
Sabrina took home her first VMA last year for Song of the Year for the catchy hit Espresso.
The Bear Wins Best Comedy At The Emmys
The show has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, even though it deals with themes such as suicide, grief, and trauma.
It competed as a comedy because its producers see it as one, and the Television Academy of Arts and Sciences never established a definition of what qualifies as a comedy.
Additionally, some argue that it would receive fewer awards if it competed in the drama category, and that the dark themes give it an interesting twist compared to lighter comedies like Abbott Elementary.
Chappell Roan’s Heated Exchange With A Rude Photographer At The VMAs
The Good Luck, Babe singer was involved in a fight with a photographer who told her to “shut the f*** up” at last year’s VMAs.
Chappell snapped back: “You shut the f*** up.” She then stepped back and adjusted her dress. “Don’t. Not me, b***h!” she defiantly told the man.
The 26-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the red carpet exchange, saying, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying.
“And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”
Killer Mike Gets Arrested After Winning Three Grammys
Rapper Killer Mike’s triumphant evening at the Grammys took an unexpected turn when he was escorted out in handcuffs and booked for misdemeanor battery shortly after winning three awards, including Best Rap Album.
The 49-year-old’s arrest was in connection with an alleged physical altercation in Los Angeles.
He ultimately avoided criminal charges by completing a community service requirement.