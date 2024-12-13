“Revenge Romper”: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ Outfit Is So Short, It Looks Like She’s Pantless

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez has never been one to shy away from making a statement, but her latest look certainly demands some extra attention—because, technically, she’s not wearing pants.

On December 10, while promoting her latest movie Unstoppable, J.Lo stepped out in a jaw-dropping ultra-mini romper from Chloé that prompted a shower of praises from fans.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez wowed fans in an ultra-mini romper designed by Chloé.

Some media outlets dubbed the daring look as the 'Revenge Romper.'

J.Lo hailed her new film 'Unstoppable' as a needed inspiring and emotional family movie.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Ben Affleck praised her performance in the biopic.

The beige one-piece outfit is so voluminous and short that only the On The Floor artist could pull it off.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on December 10 by stepping out in a daring, ultra-mini outfit from Chloé

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

“Press Day for…

UNSTOPPABLE | adjective

unable to be stopped

– An unstoppable force,” she wrote in the caption.

“In theaters now and streaming January 16 on @PrimeVideo,” she informed her audience while sharing the alluring photos.

With billowing sleeves trailing to the floor and shorts so short they might as well be invisible, the outfit appeared to some as a sequel to the “revenge dress.” Some media outlets dubbed it the “revenge romper,” and it’s got everyone talking!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer has expressed immense excitement over the release of her film Unstoppable.

With voluminous sleeves and shorts so short, the look was dubbed the “Revenge Romper”

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!!” she said in the lengthy post shared in September.

The pop diva reflected on her past role of Selena Quintanilla Pérez in the 1997 biopic of the singer and compared it to the Unstoppable role of Judy Robles, the mother of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome), born with one leg.

“Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life,” she continued.

She also said the “perfect family movie” is what the “world needs right now.”

“Press Day for… UNSTOPPABLE,” she wrote in the caption of her post

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jlo

Share icon

Image credits: John JLover

“These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever. Inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving,” she said.

“It’s a perfect family movie. It will have you cheering while you hold back the tears … It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family,” she added.

Among the praise she received for the movie, Ben Affleck also took a moment to compliment her amid their ongoing divorce.

Her performance was “spectacular,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight last month.

The film is “another one that we’re really, really proud of,” added the Argo movie director.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Ben Affleck praised J.Lo’s performance in her latest biopic



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” he said. “(Director) Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Cheadle plays the role of coach Sean Charles in the film while Bobby Cannavale plays Rick Robles.

Ben’s comments came months after Jennifer filed for divorce in August 20.

The date of the filing fell on the second anniversary of their grand Georgia wedding in front of family and friends. The August ceremony took place a month after they tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in July, 2022.

Ben has also been busy with his own projects and was promoting the Cillian Murphy-starring film Small Things Like These last month.

The movie was financed by Matt Damon and Ben’s company, Artists Equity.

Fans showered the singer-actress with praises for the glamorous look while one naysayer called it a “diaper”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT