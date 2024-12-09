J.Lo Stuns In Revenge Dress After Ben Affleck’s Holiday With Jennifer Garner: “Trying So Hard”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez showed off her figure in a sequined, backless dress, posing around her home following news that her ex, Ben Affleck, spent the holidays with Jennifer Garner.

“Believe in yourself,” the 55-year-old hitmaker captioned a video, which shows her strutting down a hallway in her Mônot revenge dress.

The long black dress features a cleavage-baring cutout and a backless design. J.Lo complemented the glamorous look with matching black heels, silver drop earrings, and a black clutch.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez modeled a sequined revenge dress after ex Ben' Affleck's holiday with Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo's show-stopping outfit featured a backless design and a cleavage-baring cutout.

Affleck and Garner have a friendly co-parenting relationship.

Share icon Jennifer Lopez strutted in a sequined revenge dress, featuring a backless design and a cleavage-baring cutout



Image credits: jlo

The mother of two styled her hair in a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle, paired with a smokey eye and nude lips.

“Show them how it’s done.. What a SERVE!” a fan wrote.

Another social media user complimented her style, writing, “Omg, this dress is everything!!!!”

“You are breathtaking,” a separate commenter said.

“@jlo you’ve just left me completely speechless,” somebody else wrote.

“The figure. I know you got people crying,” commented an additional fan.

J.Lo’s producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, also commented on the video, writing, “Walking the f–k out of this year like…”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jlo

In a separate post, Jennifer flaunted her revenge dress, posing in front of a Christmas tree and then her kitchen while cooking pasta.

“MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack,” she captioned the post.

Jennifer’s posts come after Ben Affleck’s recent hangout with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, on Saturday (December 7).

The Marry Me singer’s post comes after her ex, Ben Affleck, was photographed driving around Brentwood, California, with Jennifer Garner

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

After spending Thanksgiving together at a charity event, the friendly exes were photographed driving around in Brentwood, California.

Affleck and Garner met while they filming Pearl Harbor in 2000 and were in a relationship between 2004 and 2015. The former couple shares children Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

“He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy,” Garner said in 2016 after their split. Two years later, Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)



This year, the 13 Going On 30 actress and the Argo star will reportedly spend Christmas with her and their three children.

“Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” an insider told Page Six.

“Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions.

“Jen and Ben have a really friendly coparenting relationship and she knows the kids had a wonderful time being together with both parents on Thanksgiving.”

“MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack,” J.Lo captioned the post

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

Affleck and Lopez met on the set of the rom-com Gigli in 2002. The Oscar-winning actor eventually proposed to J.Lo, but they broke things off in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair rekindled their relationship in 2021 following J.Lo’s split from former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They tied the knot the next year, first in Las Vegas and then at a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family.

Last August, the On The Floor singer filed for divorce from Affleck on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were together from 2004 to 2015 and share three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

“She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken,” a source told People magazine.

When asked if she regretted the pain associated with her recent split from the actor, J.Lo said, “Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

The former couple spent Thanksgiving together and will reportedly celebrate Christmas with their children

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: themidnightmission

Jennifer continued: “But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times.'”

The singer and actress is the mother of 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“She’s trying so hard it’s ridiculous,” someone commented on J.Lo’s Mônot revenge dress

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ic_polls Poll Question Thanks! Check out the results: