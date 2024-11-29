Fans Slam Jennifer Lopez For Going “Overboard” With Photo Filters: “Doesn’t Look Like JLo”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jennifer Lopez continues to flaunt her fabulous self, some critics have been complaining about her going “overboard with the filters.”

At 55, the multitalented superstar continues to dazzle with her jaw-dropping wardrobe and enviable physique.

One of her recent Instagram posts featured the Jenny from the Block singer striking poses in a pleated miniskirt, knee-high boots, and a blazer.

“She has so many filters she’s going to purify the water,” one social media user said.

The superstar recently shared her holiday self-care secrets and how she’s looking forward to spending time with her loved ones.

“It was a pretty intense year for me and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family,” she said.

Critics claim Jennifer Lopez looks “unrecognizable” after her latest Instagram snaps

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Fresh off her split from Ben Affleck, JLo’s pictures had tongues wagging.

Critics claimed she looked unrecognizable and accused her of leaning heavily on filters to alter her natural appearance.

“She doesn’t even look like JLo anymore,” read one comment, while another said, “Another celeb who’s overdone it with filters.”

“She has so many filters she’s going to purify the water,” said another.

One wrote, “It’s sad that these women always want to change and don’t accept themselves as they are.”

“She’s so beautiful and she changes her face,” said another biting remark left in the comments section.

Image credits: jlo

Jennifer is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, slated to hit theaters in December. Her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, also just launched an assortment of offerings for the holiday season.

“I don’t think there’s a busier time of the year than the holidays [but] even during a busy holiday season, I try to keep my routine consistent,” she told People this month about her holiday self-care regimen.

She said her wellness strategy includes making time to work out and finding time to “relax and recharge.”

It’s all about “sticking to my skincare even when I’m tired, making time for working out so I can stay energized, and finding moments to relax and recharge, whether it’s through a little affirmation or a little mindful breathing meditation for a couple of minutes in the morning,” she told the outlet.

Despite the filter controversy, JLo’s jaw-dropping physique and bold wardrobe choices continue to set the internet ablaze

Image credits: jlo

When she has “quiet evenings” at home, the pop culture phenom says she indulges in some “pampering” and some TV time.

“Once the kids have gone to bed, I’m like, okay, my time. Put my face mask on. Watch The Great British Baking Show or whatever’s on,” she said.

The On The Floor singer, who tied the knot with Ben in July 2022, filed for divorce in August this year. The official date of her separation from her fourth husband was listed as April 26, 2024.

After a whirlwind of a year, she said she was looking forward to spending time with family this holiday season.

The superstar recently shared her holiday self-care secrets and how she's looking forward to spending time with her loved ones

Image credits: jlo

“It was a pretty intense year for me and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” she told the outlet.

“The holidays are such a special time for us and they’ve always been since I was a little girl,” she went on to say. “And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

Seeing the holiday season as a time to “slow down,” she added, “We don’t get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody’s doing and how life is. It’s just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.”

The Hustlers actress called herself a “sucker for the holidays.”

A video shared this year by singer Jo Squillo sparked comments about JLo’s “real face” with “wrinkles”

Image credits: jo_squillo

“I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I’m one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things,” she said. “I’m a sucker for the holidays.”

In January, singer Jo Squillo shared a video capturing the Latina powerhouse at Paris Fashion Week, sparking comments about her “real face.”

“She’s clothed and she has wrinkles on her forehead. All this is normal. Skimpy Clad and Flawless is NOT natural. I’ve learned to live with my natural beauty,” said one comment.

“Finally, her real face. She looks like everyone else,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Oops. You can see her wrinkly forehead.”

