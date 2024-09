Review: "i absolutely love this niacinamide! the reason why I chose this one over the red anua one is because it's at a safer % of 5 rather than 10-- I've used a 10% prior to this one unknowingly and although it didn't do my skin any harm and it was a great product, I think it's best to be safer than sorry! and protect my skin barrier:) my skin is looking nice and bright, light scarring fading, also I'm obsessed with the delicate scent, love love love, I definitely recommend and will be getting this again!" - megan