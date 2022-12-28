The halls decorated, presents wrapped and already unwrapped, the sweets indulged in and quite likely overindulged; no wonder winter festivities are one of the most awaited times of the year.

In fact, this survey has shown that 81% of people see Christmas as the most awaited time of the year. The primary reason for which they like it so much is because of an opportunity to spend time with the whole family (90%).

So now that we have headed into the festivities, waiting for the champagne to pop for the year 2023, which is closer than ever before, let’s take a look at the most heartwarming and funny moments shared by people celebrating Christmas this year.