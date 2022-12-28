42 Wholesome And Funny Moments From This Christmas
The halls decorated, presents wrapped and already unwrapped, the sweets indulged in and quite likely overindulged; no wonder winter festivities are one of the most awaited times of the year.
In fact, this survey has shown that 81% of people see Christmas as the most awaited time of the year. The primary reason for which they like it so much is because of an opportunity to spend time with the whole family (90%).
So now that we have headed into the festivities, waiting for the champagne to pop for the year 2023, which is closer than ever before, let’s take a look at the most heartwarming and funny moments shared by people celebrating Christmas this year.
We Don’t Have Kids So My Wife And I Take Our Dog Around To Look At The Lights. He Loves It
A Cardinal In Our Tree After Our Deep Freeze. Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!
A Coworkers Relative Got This Pup Without Consulting The Wife And Couldn’t Keep It So I Swooped In To Take Him In. First Family Dog And My Wife And Daughter Are Ecstatic. Christmas Hero
My Sister’s Cat Taking In The Majesty Of Christmas
Ukrainian Soldiers Celebrating Christmas On The Front Line
I Was On My Own For Christmas, But These Guys Kept Me Company
Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16 In 3 Weeks
She Found And Opened Her Own Present While We Were Gone Without Disturbing Any Other Presents. I Don't Know If That Makes Her Naughty Or Nice?
I Have The Ugliest Christmas Sweater This Year
Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb
Not All Police Are On The Naughty List. I'm A Janitor That Cleans The PD 3x Weekly. This Is My Gift
"Thank Goodness You're Home! The Christmas Tree Fainted"
I Made A Mug Shelf For My Wife For Christmas!
First Time Alone For Christmas After Coming Back From Homelessness, At Least I Have These Rascals!
My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This
Santa Stopped By. Merry Christmas
Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At Ya
Adopted 3 Dogs From The Shelter This Year, Decided To Give Them The Best Christmas I Possibly Could
My Public Library Has A Christmas Tree Made Of Books
Merry Christmas To Everyone From Us Here In New Zealand
Mirry Chrustmas x (from a fillow kiwi luving across the dutch)
I Hand Painted Wine Tumblers For My Family For Christmas
Merry Christmas To All Except Luke
My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting The Christmas Tree!
My Son's Face When He Realized He Got A PC For Christmas!
He seems a little young to have his own PC. Unless I'm missing something.