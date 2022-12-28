The halls decorated, presents wrapped and already unwrapped, the sweets indulged in and quite likely overindulged; no wonder winter festivities are one of the most awaited times of the year.

In fact, this survey has shown that 81% of people see Christmas as the most awaited time of the year. The primary reason for which they like it so much is because of an opportunity to spend time with the whole family (90%).

So now that we have headed into the festivities, waiting for the champagne to pop for the year 2023, which is closer than ever before, let’s take a look at the most heartwarming and funny moments shared by people celebrating Christmas this year.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Don’t Have Kids So My Wife And I Take Our Dog Around To Look At The Lights. He Loves It

We Don’t Have Kids So My Wife And I Take Our Dog Around To Look At The Lights. He Loves It

pacmaneatsfruit Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#2

A Cardinal In Our Tree After Our Deep Freeze. Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!

A Cardinal In Our Tree After Our Deep Freeze. Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!

ChartFrogs Report

23points
POST
Friday
Friday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a stunning picture!

2
2points
reply
#3

A Coworkers Relative Got This Pup Without Consulting The Wife And Couldn’t Keep It So I Swooped In To Take Him In. First Family Dog And My Wife And Daughter Are Ecstatic. Christmas Hero

A Coworkers Relative Got This Pup Without Consulting The Wife And Couldn’t Keep It So I Swooped In To Take Him In. First Family Dog And My Wife And Daughter Are Ecstatic. Christmas Hero

ShitSandwich16 Report

22points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad the puppy got a new family after all!

4
4points
reply
#4

My Sister’s Cat Taking In The Majesty Of Christmas

My Sister’s Cat Taking In The Majesty Of Christmas

chrismanmd Report

22points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a beautiful, beautiful picture!

2
2points
reply
#5

Ukrainian Soldiers Celebrating Christmas On The Front Line

Ukrainian Soldiers Celebrating Christmas On The Front Line

CommanderCorrigan Report

19points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Merry Christmas Ukraine. Godspeed.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

I Was On My Own For Christmas, But These Guys Kept Me Company

I Was On My Own For Christmas, But These Guys Kept Me Company

Dx_Suss Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#7

Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16 In 3 Weeks

Every Christmas She Perfectly Photobombs At Least One Picture. Zoe Will Be 16 In 3 Weeks

Jesta83 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#8

She Found And Opened Her Own Present While We Were Gone Without Disturbing Any Other Presents. I Don't Know If That Makes Her Naughty Or Nice?

She Found And Opened Her Own Present While We Were Gone Without Disturbing Any Other Presents. I Don't Know If That Makes Her Naughty Or Nice?

Cuddle-Cactus2468 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Have The Ugliest Christmas Sweater This Year

I Have The Ugliest Christmas Sweater This Year

xDanSolo Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#10

Blessed Christmas

Blessed Christmas

Kuthibale Report

15points
POST
#11

Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb

Put Up A Christmas Tree We Encourage Our Cats To Climb

HerpDerpenberg Report

15points
POST
Jul_Jul_C
Jul_Jul_C
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best Xmas ornaments ever. Furry little baubles.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Not All Police Are On The Naughty List. I'm A Janitor That Cleans The PD 3x Weekly. This Is My Gift

Not All Police Are On The Naughty List. I'm A Janitor That Cleans The PD 3x Weekly. This Is My Gift

noonespxial Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#13

"Thank Goodness You're Home! The Christmas Tree Fainted"

"Thank Goodness You're Home! The Christmas Tree Fainted"

Souriane Report

14points
POST
SPARKIZE
SPARKIZE
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh my gosh,, this is hilarious :)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

I Made A Mug Shelf For My Wife For Christmas!

I Made A Mug Shelf For My Wife For Christmas!

bluejaythebear Report

13points
POST
#15

First Time Alone For Christmas After Coming Back From Homelessness, At Least I Have These Rascals!

First Time Alone For Christmas After Coming Back From Homelessness, At Least I Have These Rascals!

andstu Report

13points
POST
Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's Dobby doing on that doggie's back?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This

My Stepdad Said He Wanted Nothing For Christmas. I Made Him This

Nintenfoxy1983 Report

12points
POST
#17

Santa Stopped By. Merry Christmas

Santa Stopped By. Merry Christmas

nothankyou928 Report

11points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I know how Santa gets all that energy

5
5points
reply
#18

Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At Ya

Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At Ya

Dshack122 Report

10points
POST
#19

Adopted 3 Dogs From The Shelter This Year, Decided To Give Them The Best Christmas I Possibly Could

Adopted 3 Dogs From The Shelter This Year, Decided To Give Them The Best Christmas I Possibly Could

InLynneBo Report

10points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they had the best day ever. I want to jump straight into the middle of that pile myself.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

My Public Library Has A Christmas Tree Made Of Books

My Public Library Has A Christmas Tree Made Of Books

Chipmunk-Warrior Report

10points
POST
#21

Merry Christmas To Everyone From Us Here In New Zealand

Merry Christmas To Everyone From Us Here In New Zealand

raytaylor Report

9points
POST
Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mirry Chrustmas x (from a fillow kiwi luving across the dutch)

0
0points
reply
#22

I Hand Painted Wine Tumblers For My Family For Christmas

I Hand Painted Wine Tumblers For My Family For Christmas

Penguinz90 Report

9points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You did a great job!

2
2points
reply
#23

Merry Christmas To All Except Luke

Merry Christmas To All Except Luke

bajamillie Report

9points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww I thought you guys made up in the end

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting The Christmas Tree!

My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting The Christmas Tree!

MakeMeBeautifulDuet Report

8points
POST
#25

My Son's Face When He Realized He Got A PC For Christmas!

My Son's Face When He Realized He Got A PC For Christmas!

HueyUsaIdiot Report

8points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He seems a little young to have his own PC. Unless I'm missing something.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

I Built A Ferris Wheel To Hold My Girlfriends Christmas Gifts

I Built A Ferris Wheel To Hold My Girlfriends Christmas Gifts

SeanM2020 Report

8points
POST
#27

My Dad Does This Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree Every Year

My Dad Does This Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree Every Year

ILikeBreakfast7 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#28

Preparing For Christmas Eve Dinner With My Family For The First Time In Six Years. I Am So Thankful

Preparing For Christmas Eve Dinner With My Family For The First Time In Six Years. I Am So Thankful

bostonchef72296 Report

8points
POST
#29

Twisted Bastard Beheads Kitten And Mounts It To Make Xmas Decoration

Twisted Bastard Beheads Kitten And Mounts It To Make Xmas Decoration

satsumanightmare Report

8points
POST
#30

My 12-Year-Old Picked This Shirt Out For Her Papaw For Christmas. He's So Proud To Wear It!

My 12-Year-Old Picked This Shirt Out For Her Papaw For Christmas. He's So Proud To Wear It!

ringodesu Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

My Friend Matched The Drapes At The Christmas Party

My Friend Matched The Drapes At The Christmas Party

That_Julian Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#32

One Of Moms Christmas Gifts This Year

One Of Moms Christmas Gifts This Year

Estropelic Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#33

My First Christmas Card After 5 Min Of Youtube And 6 Hours Of Mistakes

My First Christmas Card After 5 Min Of Youtube And 6 Hours Of Mistakes

lamy1989 Report

7points
POST
#34

A Christmas Gift From Microsoft. It’s A Tiny Xbox Series S Made Of Chocolate And The Details Are Amazing

A Christmas Gift From Microsoft. It’s A Tiny Xbox Series S Made Of Chocolate And The Details Are Amazing

Sankobal Report

7points
POST
#35

My Kid's Been Wishing For A Basketball For Christmas Every Day For Months. When He Discovered This Present Today, He Exclaimed: "I Know What It Is! It's A Chocolate Ball!"

My Kid's Been Wishing For A Basketball For Christmas Every Day For Months. When He Discovered This Present Today, He Exclaimed: "I Know What It Is! It's A Chocolate Ball!"

OG_SisterMidnight Report

7points
POST
Friday
Friday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can stop saving for college now

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

As A Dad, I Have Ascended. Best Christmas Gift Ever

As A Dad, I Have Ascended. Best Christmas Gift Ever

Ocmrm Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#37

The Saddest Christmas Tree At Work…

The Saddest Christmas Tree At Work…

euthyme Report

6points
POST
Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

I Live In A 180sq Ft Micro-Studio, So I Decided To Get Creative With My Christmas “Tree” This Year

I Live In A 180sq Ft Micro-Studio, So I Decided To Get Creative With My Christmas “Tree” This Year

tomtomjaaahallo Report

6points
POST
#39

Christmas Princess Peach Cosplay

Christmas Princess Peach Cosplay

ecky--ptang-zooboing Report

6points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your costume is lovely! And your filters are filtery ;)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

My Dad Showed Up To My House Christmas Day Carrying His Coffee In An Old Sauerkraut Jar

My Dad Showed Up To My House Christmas Day Carrying His Coffee In An Old Sauerkraut Jar

downhillguru1186 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

its_phtephen Report

5points
POST
#42

Christmas Tree Cupcakes!! Happy Holidays/New Year

Christmas Tree Cupcakes!! Happy Holidays/New Year

Typical_Alfalfa_3684 Report

5points
POST
Friday
Friday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy diabetes, so much icing! They do look really cool though

4
4points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!