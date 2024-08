ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian TV host has placed Ben Affleck at the top of her list of worst interview guests.

Sarah Ferguson, a prominent journalist, did not hold back when she spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald about her less-than-stellar experience with the Oscar winner.

In the interview published Sunday, the journalist shared her frustrations over the 51-year-old actor’s attitude during his appearance on the news show 7.30 back in March 2023.

Despite producing the film 'Air,' the actor appeared detached and uninterested while talking about it during the interview.

Ben has often been noted for his "unhappy-looking resting face," which he joked about on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

Reports suggest that Ben and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are currently headed for divorce, with JLo reportedly feeling furious and humiliated because of him.

Australian TV host Sarah Ferguson said Ben Affleck “is quite high up on the list” of her least favorite interviewees



Image credits: ABC News (Australia) / YouTube

According to Sarah, the Argo director was “rude” and “not interested” during the virtual interview for his movie Air.

When asked about her least favorite interviewee, Sarah said the Hollywood star “is quite high up on the list.”

“He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions,” she added.

The Australian journalist was referring to the below interview, where the 51-year-old actor and co-star Chris Tucker were promoting their movie Air

In the interview that Sarah was referring to, Ben was joined by his Air co-star Chris Tucker.

While Chris seemed engaged, Ben was anything but, based on Sarah’s comments.

Despite starring in, directing, and producing the film, Ben appeared detached and uninterested during the interview, often avoiding eye contact with the camera. The awkwardness peaked as he seemingly refused to crack a smile throughout the interview.

The Oscar winner has been captured with a resting sad face in public on different occasions

After a brief hiatus, Ben Affleck’s frown – the myth, the legend – is back in business https://t.co/6jOcce2r7m pic.twitter.com/8NPjVJjPfw — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) October 13, 2023

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and Ben’s mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, were photographed together in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/Dw0Ruf30JP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 11, 2024

Ben, who has often been captured with a resting sad face, spoke about his facial expressions in another interview, which took place the very same month he spoke to Sarah.

“Listen, I have a very unhappy-looking resting face,” the Good Will Hunting actor shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This is me content,” he said with a blank expression and added, “This is me amused,” with a similar almost-expressionless expression.

“That’s how God made me. You don’t have to punish me for it,” the Argo director joked about his “unhappy-looking resting face”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

As per recent reports, the Pearl Harbor actor appears to be headed for a divorce with his second wife, Jennifer Lopez.

A source told Page Six that the pop diva is “furious” and “humiliated” over her split from the actor and is holding off on filing for a divorce because of that.

“She’s furious,” the source claimed. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

A source recently claimed that Jennifer Lopez is humiliated “because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source added. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

