“If Thirst Trap Was A Person”: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out For Dinner In See-Through Top

Jennifer Lopez turned heads over the weekend wearing a jaw-dropping outfit. The 55-year-old singer stunned in a bold, sheer, and sparkly top adorned with a grid of shimmering crystals. The top, which J.Lo wore as she stepped out for a late-night dinner, left little to the imagination and sparked online debate.

Jennifer was photographed exiting upscale Italian restaurant Cipriani in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on Saturday night (November 30).

Pictures of her outing ignited divided reactions, as a Facebook user commented: “First she’s 55 yrs old , it’s her body! which looks great btw.

“She can wear what she wants. Second, the tabloids make this look like she’s desperate and these ppl are buying it.

“Leave her alone. I would love to look like her at her age. She’s beautiful and fit.”

A person wrote: “We all know she’s in terrific shape at her age it’s amazing and hard work no need to show everything.”

Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Someone else penned: “She gets on my nerves! So desperate! It’s actually sad!”

“Oh boy Jenny from the block is out on the prowl,” a cybernaut quipped.

A commentator added: “They can never make me hate JLo. They give her such a hard time. She’s beautiful and rich. I wouldn’t give a dam what nobody had to say.”

A netizen shared: “Love her, she’s 55 and looks better than most 20 yr olds! And that’s not see thru you can clearly see she’s covered underneath!”

Image credits: jlo

An observer noted: “Just curious how her children feel about their mother always dressing like this.”

A viewer stated: “She’s so beautiful she can wear anything she wants to!”

An additional user countered: “Jlo, you are too old for this kind of outfit.”

“This screams look at me,” a person argued. “Yet she doesn’t want anyone looking at her well she is in a restaurant or she demands they be fired immediately.”

Image credits: BACKGRID

A separate individual chimed in: “Even though she might be self-centered, she DOES have an amazing figure that she works hard for. SO many jelly females out there!”

The Selena star kept her weekend schedule packed, embracing the holiday spirit in style. Just a day before, she was spotted on a Black Friday shopping spree in the City of Angels, TMZ reported on Sunday (December 1).

Jennifer’s trainers, Dodd Romero and Tracy Anderson, recently revealed how the starlet keeps in shape.

Jennifer Lopez In Beverly Hills Yesterday😍 pic.twitter.com/qZhJZLr7Hv — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) December 1, 2024

Dodd told US Magazine in May: “Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been. She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go.”

She reportedly trains three days a week with Dodd, who said Jennifer’s typical resistance training session includes three sets of hanging ab raises, rope crunches, and weighted sumo-style plié squats.

Moreover, the On The Floor hitmaker reportedly likes to focus on toning her glutes, and her go-to move is a supportive lunge.

Image credits: jlo

Additionally, Jennifer has been using the Tracy Anderson Method since she welcomed twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, US Magazine reported.

The method combines dance aerobics with Tracy’s band system, in which bands connected to the ceiling are pulled to create tension.

“We do a 10-move leg program focusing on the glutes and the cinching of the waist,” Tracy explained, noting that the program includes leg pulses and box step-ups while wearing 1.5-pound ankle weights.

Image credits: jlo

She added: “Moving is part of Jennifer’s core values. She does what she needs to do.”

Todd further revealed that Jennifer generally avoids sugar and dairy, adding: “If her kids want to have a meal that [isn’t] the lowest in calories, Jennifer will have the meal with them.

“She’s not rigid.”

Jennifer has a rich family life. She is the mother of twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, born on February 22, 2008, during her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, which lasted from 2004 to 2014.

The Selena star kept her weekend schedule packed, embracing the holiday spirit in style

Image credits: jlo

In 2022, she married Ben Affleck, rekindling their romance from the early 2000s after calling off their initial engagement in 2004.

Through her marriage to Ben, she became a stepmother to his three children with actress Jennifer Garner: Violet (born in 2005), Seraphina (2009), and Samuel (2012).

However, recent reports in 2024 suggested Jennifer and Ben have filed for divorce, marking the end of their brief second union.

Bored Panda has contacted Jennifer’s representatives for comment.

Jennifer’s top continued to stir different reactions

